Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Thursday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

After Wednesday's massive 13-game schedule, we turn our attention to Thursday's more concise four-game slate. With a lens on the fantasy implications of these matchups, let's delve into the variety of rosters and rotations the day offers.

The night includes a series of rematches, as the Toronto Raptors head south to face the Philadelphia 76ers after a matchup in Canada this past Saturday that included busy box scores from Joel Embiid and the ever-emergent Tyrese Maxey. On the heels of this week's James Harden trade, it will be riveting to see how the Philly rotation unfolds now that they've added a series of forwards in the transaction. For the Raptors, I'm still intrigued by the value Gary Trent Jr. provides as a shooting and steals specialist.

Another rematch for tonight finds the Phoenix Suns hosting the Spurs for the second time this week. A peak at the injury report reveals that Bradley Beal (back) remains out, but superstar Devin Booker (foot) has been upgraded to questionable.

Tonight's tilt between the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans doesn't have any updates via the league's injury report, but we do have a streaming endorsement based on the potential Brandon Ingram misses another game due to knee soreness. For the Pistons, if Alec Burks is another scratch, Marcus Sasser could help in deeper formats.

Finally, the Orlando Magic are in Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz in a rare non-conference meeting for these franchises. Collin Sexton was on fire last night, but I remain more intrigued with the team's hyphenated playmaker, Talen Horton-Tucker (more on him below).

Thursday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's fantasy basketball leagues.

Jeremy Sochan, PG/PF, Spurs (rostered in 18.6% of ESPN leagues): San Antonio's counter to the small-ball era is jumbo lineups featuring this unique playmaker from the point guard spot. The scoring is often lean, but fun passing and defensive rates often surface.

Eric Gordon, SG/SF, Suns (12.3%): The continued absence of Beal drives rich scoring rates from Gordon, who has tallied at least 20 in consecutive games, including 20 against the Spurs earlier this week.

Talen Horton-Tucker, SF/PF, Jazz (7.1%): Somewhat like Sochan, the Jazz are affording Horton-Tucker rare creation usage as a key distributor for the team. The Magic have some size at guard, but so does THT.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics.* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury information powered by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

7 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Injury Report:

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (GTD - Illness); Precious Achiuwa, (GTD - Groin)

76ers: Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Personal)

Raptors projections:

76ers projections:

8 p.m. Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Injury Report:

Pistons: Alec Burks, (GTD - Forearm); Jalen Duren, (GTD - Ankle); Monte Morris, (OUT - Quadriceps); Isaiah Livers, (OUT - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Calf)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Knee); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Knee); Trey Murphy III, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Pelicans projections:

9 p.m. Delta Center, Salt Lake City

Injury Report:

Magic: None reported

Jazz: None reported

Magic projections:

Jazz projections:

10 p.m. Footprint Center, Phoenix

Injury Report:

Spurs: None reported

Suns: Devin Booker, (GTD - Toe); Bradley Beal, (OUT - Back); Damion Lee, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Suns projections: