Jason Kelce says he "chose to greet hate with hate" and says it wasn't productive after video on social media showed him slamming someone's cellphone. (1:21)

Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce apologized during ESPN's "Monday Night Football" pregame show for grabbing the phone of an unruly fan and spiking it to the ground before the Ohio State-Penn State game Saturday.

"In a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate," Kelce said before ESPN's broadcast of the Buccaneers-Chiefs game featuring his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. "I fell short this week."

Jason Kelce was attending the Big Ten matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania, when the incident occurred.

Video on social media showed Kelce walking through a crowd near Beaver Stadium and fans asking for photos and fist bumps when one fan began to heckle him and shouted an anti-gay slur directed at his brother.

At that point, Kelce grabbed the fan's phone and threw it to the ground, then turned to confront the man dressed in Penn State attire. Kelce appeared to use the same anti-gay slur during the exchange, before another fan stepped between them before the altercation could escalate.

Penn State University police are investigating the incident. The police department's incident log includes an entry registered Saturday in which an "officer observed a visitor damaging personal property."

PSU public information officer Jacqueline Sheader confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the incident involved Kelce and said that the process is ongoing. The report listed the potential offenses as criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

"I think everybody has seen on social media what happened this week," Kelce said on the ESPN broadcast. "Listen, I'm not happy with anything that took place. I'm not proud of it. In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate, and I just don't think that's a productive thing, I really don't. I don't think it leads to discourse and it's the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn't have.

"The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule. That's what I've always been taught," he said. "I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I'm going to keep doing that moving forward."

Kelce retired from the Eagles earlier this year and is in his first season as an analyst for ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.