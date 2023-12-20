Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Wednesday

Ja Morant shines in his first game back from suspension, dropping 34 points and hitting a game-winning floater at the buzzer for the Grizzlies. (1:54)

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Wednesday's Stream Team

Tari Eason, SF, Rockets (14.9% rostered in ESPN leagues): The Hawks give it up to everyone and Eason has quietly scored in double figures in five straight games. He's averaged 15.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.4 3-pointers over that stretch and has played at least 30 minutes in two straight games. Jabari Parker's minutes are dropping, Eason's are rising under Ime Udoka and simply put, Eason is a must-have player at this point. Go get him.

Collin Sexton, PG/SG, Jazz (43.3%): With Keyonte George (foot) and Jordan Clarkson (thigh) both out again, Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker (6.7%) should stay hot. Sexton had 27 points, six assists and three 3-pointers and THT lit up the Nets for 27 points, six assists, two steals and five triples in Monday's win. They are both very strong DFS plays.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, Knicks (9.7%): Hartenstein has quietly played at least 27 minutes in six straight games and has played at least 30 minutes in his last three. He played a season-high 39 minutes against the Lakers on Monday and had nine points, 17 rebounds, two steals and two blocks, and has averaged 8.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks over his last six. He'll face a true center in the form of Nic Claxton tonight and I don't see how Tom Thibodeau turns away from him after he played so well against the Lakers.

Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF, Pacers (15.7%): Mathurin blew up for a career-high 34 points with six rebounds, a steal and three 3-pointers against the Clippers on Monday, but the Pacers are reeling, losing five of their last six games since losing to the Lakers in the In-Season Tournament Final. Mathurin scored just six points against the Timberwolves on Saturday, but has scored in double figures in five of his last six games. I think he stays hot against the defenseless Hornets on Wednesday and has another big game. The Pacers need him to come through in order to snap their four-game losing streak.

Goga Bitadze, C, Magic (8.8%): Bitadze is not for everyone, especially if you're looking for scoring, but he's been a shot-blocking machine for the Magic. He's racked up 11 blocks over his last four games and has averaged 8.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in December. Those numbers jump up to 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over his last four games, he's getting 25-plus minutes per night and should have plenty of opportunities against Bam Adebayo and the Heat tonight.

Projections and Injury Reports

Utah Jazz at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:00 p Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 6.6 in the 5th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Keyonte George, (OUT - Foot); Omer Yurtseven, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Thigh)

Cavaliers: Darius Garland, (OUT - Jaw); Ricky Rubio, (OUT - Personal); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Knee); Ty Jerome, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

7:00 p Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Pacers by 9.8 in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Gordon Hayward, (GTD - Illness); Mark Williams, (GTD - Back); Frank Ntilikina, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cody Martin, (OUT - Knee); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle)

Pacers: Jalen Smith, (GTD - Heel); Myles Turner, (GTD - Hamstring); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets projections:

Pacers projections:

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

7:00 p Amway Center, Orlando

BPI Projection: Magic by 1.3 in the 10th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Heat: Dru Smith, (OUT - Knee); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Calf); Kevin Love, (OUT - Illness)

Magic: Joe Ingles, (GTD - Ankle); Markelle Fultz, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

Magic projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Philadelphia 76ers

7:00 p Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers by 5.9 in the 8th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers: Marcus Morris Sr., (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Illness); Nicolas Batum, (OUT - Hamstring)

Timberwolves projections:

76ers projections:

New York Knicks at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p Barclays Center, New York

BPI Projection: Nets by 2.3 in the 7th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Jericho Sims, (GTD - Ankle)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (OUT - Back); Dennis Smith Jr., (OUT - Back); Lonnie Walker IV, (OUT - Hamstring)

Knicks projections:

Nets projections:

Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 1.2 in the 9th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Heel)

Raptors: Christian Koloko, (OUT - Illness)

Nuggets projections:

Raptors projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Chicago Bulls

8:00 p United Center, Chicago

BPI Projection: Bulls by 2.9 in the 6th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Ankle); Gabe Vincent, (GTD - Knee); Jarred Vanderbilt, (GTD - Heel); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Back); LeBron James, (OUT - Calf)

Bulls: Torrey Craig, (OUT - Heel); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (GTD - Ankle); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Calf); Onuralp Bitim, (OUT - Nose); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Foot)

Lakers projections:

Bulls projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Houston Rockets

8:00 p Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Hawks by 0.9 in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Thumb); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Ankle); AJ Griffin, (OUT - Personal); Mouhamed Gueye, (OUT - Back); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Wrist)

Rockets: Amen Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Jae'Sean Tate, (GTD - Illness); Victor Oladipo, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Rockets projections:

LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p American Airlines Center, Dallas

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.8 in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Mason Plumlee, (OUT - Knee); Bones Hyland, (GTD - Knee); Paul George, (GTD - Illness); Moussa Diabate, (OUT - Hip)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Green, (OUT - Elbow); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Heel); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Toe)

Clippers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Boston Celtics at Sacramento Kings

10:00 p Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

BPI Projection: Celtics by 0.8 in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Calf); Luke Kornet, (OUT - Thigh)

Kings: Alex Len, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics projections:

Kings projections: