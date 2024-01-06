Fantasy basketball tips and projections for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data, featuring ESPN's proprietary Basketball Power Index (BPI) to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. Fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.

New this season, ESPN Analytics will also generate daily NBA fantasy projections. By combining historical player and team data and specific game factors ESPN is able to accurately predict player box score stats. Accounting for injuries, trends in playing time, and other factors impacting future performance the statistical models can be used to help NBA fantasy players gain an edge in their league.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

A big Friday slate was largely defined by a series of blowouts. The blowouts didn't preclude some key fantasy performances from surfacing. We've championed the likes of Immanuel Quickley (49.2% rostered in ESPN men's basketball leagues) and Malik Monk (42.8%) over the past several days, and they continued to shine as surging statistical stars Friday night.

We also saw impressive production from New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (22.9%), who has thrived in the wake of Mitchell Robinson's season-ending injury and is a reliable source of rebounds and blocks.

Saturday's schedule is much lighter, with just four games on deck. Seven of the eight teams in action Saturday night played on Friday, which leads to late injury report submissions and increased potential for rest. That said, we can still seek out the best games and strongest streaming candidates. After all, the lowest total of the day is 237.5 points, evidence this could be a day with busy box scores.

The Indiana Pacers scored 150 points in regulation once again on Friday, setting up Saturday's tilt with the Boston Celtics with a slate-best total of 247.5 points. With Aaron Nesmith injured in the Pacers' win on Friday, there is room for Bruce Brown (16.7%) and Bennedict Mathurin (17.3%) to serve sizable rotation roles in this matchup with the wing-rich Celtics.

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Utah Jazz in a game that could produce several worthy plug-and-play candidates. For those into intriguing streamers, Utah's Simone Fontecchio (5.8%) has flashed this past week on the glass and as a scorer. Those in shallower leagues might want to get Collin Sexton (55.5%) against a 76ers team that couldn't slow the Knicks' guards Friday night.

Fresh from drubbing the 76ers, New York visits the Washington Wizards in a matchup that could see Hartenstein shine. For the Wizards, Deni Avdija (29.0%) has revived his fantasy stock in recent weeks.

The final game in Saturday's quartet has the Milwaukee Bucks, the only team of the day with at least some rest, visiting the Houston Rockets. Houston's Tari Eason (12.3%) brings elite defensive rates and some offensive juice in a game that won't have Dillon Brooks on the floor. Even rookie Amen Thompson (13.4%) could factor into this one.

Saturday's Stream Team

This segment nominates three key streaming options ahead of that day's action. A streamer, by our standards, is a player available in at least half of ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Deni Avdija, SF/PF, Washington Wizards (29.0% rostered in ESPN leagues)

A nice blend of two-way results drives fantasy interest in Avdija. He's recorded at least one steal in nine straight and brings atypically high assist production to the floor for a combo forward.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/PF, Philadelphia 76ers (49.1%)

A knee injury to Tobias Harris could see Oubre serve an ever larger two-way role on the wing for Philadelphia tonight. Never afraid to hunt his own shot and in a matchup with a soft Utah defense, Oubre has some upside on Saturday.

Collin Sexton, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (55.5%)

The Knicks' guards ate at will against a 76ers roster that badly missed DeAnthony Melton's perimeter defense last night. Even if Melton is active, the matchup bodes well for Sexton's skill set.

Isaiah Hartenstein, PF/C, New York Knicks (22.9%)

One of the league's better backup centers has shifted into a steady starting role and the results have been encouraging. Per today's matchup, the Wizards have one elite rim protector, but are small and suspect past Daniel Gafford.

Projections and Injury Reports

Fantasy projections powered by ESPN Analytics* Projections assume all players who are listed as GTD will play. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Players available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues are listed in italics.

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

7 p.m. Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

BPI Projection: Celtics in the highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Rest)

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (GTD - Back)

New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

BPI Projection: Knicks in the 4th highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Wizards: Landry Shamet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Utah Jazz at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

BPI Projection: 76ers in the 3rd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Jazz: None reported

76ers: De'Anthony Melton, (GTD - Back); Furkan Korkmaz, (GTD - Illness); Robert Covington, (GTD - Knee); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Ankle)

Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. Toyota Center, Houston

BPI Projection: Bucks in the 2nd highest-scoring game of the slate.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Jae Crowder, (OUT - Groin)

Rockets: Dillon Brooks, (GTD - Oblique); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Victor Oladipo, (GTD - Knee)

