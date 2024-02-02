Open Extended Reactions

Several unexpected players have been returning surprisingly solid fantasy value over the last two weeks while some huge names have been letting their fantasy managers down by struggling in multiple fantasy categories along the way.

Jonathan Kuminga, Andrew Wiggins and Donte DiVincenzo make the hot list, while Myles Turner, Brandon Ingram and Bradley Beal have all been struggling. Here's a look at five risers and five fallers over the past two weeks of the fantasy hoops season.

Risers

Jonathan Kuminga, PF Warriors (41.6% rostered in ESPN leagues): Kuminga has been a Top 15 fantasy player over the last four games and he's finally been unleashed in Golden State. He's played at a high level for three straight weeks now. Kuminga should be rostered in every league imaginable at this point and has averaged 26 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers over his last four games.

Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF Warriors (58.9%): Wiggins has suddenly become a Top 25 fantasy player over the last two weeks with averages of 18.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers over his last four games. He caught fire around the same time Kuminga did and it's time to move on him if he's still available in your league. He was dreadful for the first half of the season but has finally figured it out.

Harrison Barnes, SF/PF Kings (28.8%): Barnes has been a Top 40 fantasy play over the last two weeks and has averaged 22.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.4 blocks and 3.4 3-pointers over his last five games. He was doing nothing prior to his recent explosion and could disappear at any time, but he's cooking with grease right now.

Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Bulls (8.8%): Dosunmu has been hot for six straight games and gets a boost with Patrick Williams (foot) out for the next two weeks or so. Dosunmu has been a Top 45 fantasy player and has averaged 16.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 3-pointers in 33 minutes per game over his last six. He's starting for the Bulls and can play both guard positions, and his steals, blocks and 3-pointers make him pure fantasy gold right now. I can't believe he's not on more rosters.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Knicks (24.7%): DiVincenzo has been a Top 50 player over his last seven games with averages of 19.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.3 blocks and 4.3 3-pointers. He had 20 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals and four triples on 8-of-26 shooting against the Pacers on Thursday and he's a big reason the Knicks have won nine straight games. Go get him, despite the occasional off-shooting night.

Fallers

Clint Capela, C, Hawks (80.9%): Capela has been outside of the Top 130 fantasy players for the last two weeks and could take another hit at the trade deadline. You have to think that the Hawks are going to throw in the towel on the season at some point and if it happens, they could turn to Onyeka Okongwu as their full-time center in preparation for next season. Capela has averaged just 11.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 0.7 assists, 0.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 0.0 triples over his last seven games in 24 minutes. He's also shooting just 77 percent from the line over that stretch and his fantasy arrow is pointing in the downward direction right now.

Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG, Nets (80.8%): Dinwiddie has been just a Top 150 player over the last two weeks and could be in some trouble with Ben Simmons (knee) lurking around in Brooklyn. Dinwiddie has averaged just 11 points, 1.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.9 triples over his last seven games. He's also hit just 42% of his shots over that stretch, further adding to his misery. The only thing working in his favor is that I don't trust Simmons to play every night, although he does sound like a go for Saturday, at this point.

Myles Turner, C, Pacers (91.5%): Turner has been outside of the Top 150 fantasy players over the last two weeks, taking a hit with Pascal Siakam in Indy. Turner has averaged just 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.4 steals, 1.4 blocks and 1.7 3-pointers over his last seven games. He's also hit just 67% of his free throws over that stretch and Turner may continue to struggle while playing alongside Siakam. He had just five points and four rebounds in Thursday's loss to the Knicks, but don't do anything crazy, as he's still too valuable to think about dropping.

Brandon Ingram, SF/PF, Pelicans (97.6%): Ingram's been just a Top 180 fantasy play over the last couple of weeks with averages of 20.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 0.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 3-pointers. He's shooting just under 71% from the line and has committed almost three turnovers a game during his last six. His lack of steals, blocks and triples has not been fun for his fantasy managers of late.

Bradley Beal, PG/SG, Suns (85.4%): Beal got hot a couple of weeks ago but he's been a rough fantasy ride of late, offering just Top 190 value over his last eight games. With averages of 16 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.11 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.3 blocks and 1.3 3-pointers, he's been nothing more than serviceable. And with the Suns in the mix to add offensive-minded Miles Bridges at the trade deadline, things could get even worse. Not to mention Beal's back and leg injuries, which could nag at him for the rest of the season. Let him get hot and then deal him.