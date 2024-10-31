Fantasy streamers and betting tips for Thursday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

Thursday's Halloween slate features just four games, but there are still plenty of thrills to keep fantasy managers and bettors busy. Get ready for some spooky matchups!

The matchup I'm most excited about is the Houston Rockets taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs head to Salt Lake City to face a winless Utah Jazz team with an offense that's struggling, one Spurs player stands out as both a strong streaming option and a best bet. Also tonight, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Memphis Grizzlies, aiming to break their losing streak. One player is primed for a vintage performance in this matchup.

Last but not least, the Phoenix Suns travel to Intuit Arena to face the LA Clippers. One Clippers player has exceeded expectations this season and won't be a streamer for much longer. Let's dive into Thursday's matchups to pinpoint some streamers and bets you should keep on your radar.

Thursday's fantasy players to stream into your lineup

Norman Powell, SG/SF, Los Angeles Clippers (available in 49.9% of ESPN leagues)

With Paul George's departure, Powell's stepped up for the Clippers and has been solid this season. His roster percentage has shot up, so this might be the last chance to add him as a streamer. Powell's playing 34 MPG and averaging 37.5 fantasy points. While Phoenix isn't the best matchup, Powell has a usage rate of 26.3% and the Clippers need his scoring to keep games close.

Scotty Pippen Jr., PG, Memphis Grizzlies (available in 61.4% of ESPN leagues)

Pippen should play ample minutes against the Bucks tonight with Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane going down with ankle injuries in Wednesday night's game against the Brooklyn Nets. He's productive when given minutes. Pippen has scored 22 or more fantasy points in three out of four games this season including two with 40 or more points. The Bucks are struggling defensively ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Jordan Clarkson, SG, Utah Jazz (available in 69.8% of ESPN leagues)

Whether Clarkson starts or not, he's still a viable streamer since he has a usage rate of 28.8% and the Jazz may be without Lauri Markkanen. Clarkson has averaged 25.5 MPG so far. He's also scored 30 or more fantasy points in two out of four games. Clarkson's scoring prowess makes him a great streamer.

Harrison Barnes, PF, San Antonio Spurs (available in 89.7% of ESPN leagues)

He's a solid streaming option, especially against the Jazz, who-like the Bucks-rank near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. This game should be competitive due to the narrow spread, which should lead to plenty of minutes for Barnes. He's averaging 29 MPG and has scored 24 or more fantasy points in three of his four games this season. Barnes might not be flashy, but he's dependable.

play 1:10 Stat Stories: Wednesday's standout NBA fantasy performances Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Wednesday, including Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jayson Tatum.

Moody's bets for Thursday

Luka Doncic over 8.5 rebounds (-130)

Doncic has been stellar on the boards for the Mavericks this season, hitting this mark in three of their first four games while averaging 37.3 minutes. Going back 20 games, he's cleared this line 14 times, showing consistency in this area. Against the Rockets specifically, he went over this rebound mark in all three matchups last season. Now, Houston's defense has improved, but they still give up a lot of offensive boards. Doncic should continue to shine here.

Klay Thompson over 19.5 points, rebounds and assists (-105)

Expect a bounce-back game against the Rockets after a rough outing versus the Timberwolves on Tuesday. He's cleared this line in three of four games this season and eight of his last ten if we look back to last season. Thompson is getting some of the best open three-point looks of his career with the Mavericks, and he's making them count. The Rockets also allow the seventh-most rebounds to shooting guards. Thompson has averaged 12.8 FGA and 29.2 MPG, and he surpassed this line in all three matchups against the Rockets last year as a Warrior. There's a strong chance he hits over 19.5.

Damian Lillard over 35.5 points, rebounds and assists (-105)

The Bucks were champs a few seasons ago, but right now, they're sitting at 1-3, on a three-game losing streak and in desperate need of a win. For Milwaukee to pull it off, Lillard will need to deliver a strong performance, especially with a high-scoring matchup on deck. Both the Bucks and Grizzlies rank near the bottom in defensive rating, which sets the stage for some serious output from Lillard. Lillard has gone over this line in three of his past four games and in seven of his past ten.

Meanwhile, Giannis is dealing with right patella tendinitis, and Khris Middleton is still out recovering from ankle surgery. The Grizzlies also struggle against point guards, allowing the most rebounds and the ninth-most assists per game to the position. All signs point to a big night for Dame.

Jeremy Sochan over 23.5 points and rebounds (-125)

Sochan has been one of the Spurs' most consistent players. He's averaged 32.3 MPG and has cleared this line in every game this season. The move back to power forward, with Victor Wembanyama at center, has worked in his favor. Also, the Jazz allow the most points per game to power forwards. Sochan has hit this mark in four of his past five road games. He's is also a great streamer since he's available in 66.1% of ESPN leagues.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Milwaukee Bucks at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Bucks -6.5 (-110) | Grizzlies 6.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -235 | Grizzlies 190

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 2.1, straight up 57%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, (GTD - Knee); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Oblique); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Foot); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Lower Leg)

Bucks projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets 6.5 (-115) | Mavericks -6.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets 200 | Mavericks -245

Total: 227.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 4.5, straight up 64%, 227.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Steven Adams, (GTD - Knee)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Hamstring)

Rockets projections:

Mavericks projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 1.5 (-105) | Jazz -1.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs 110 | Jazz -130

Total: 222.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.8, straight up 59%, 228.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Devin Vassell, (OUT - Foot); Tre Jones, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Ankle); Isaiah Collier, (GTD - Hamstring); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back)

Spurs projections:

Jazz projections:

Phoenix Suns at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Suns -4.5 (-110) | Clippers 4.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns -190 | Clippers 160

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 3.5, straight up 62%, 224.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Elbow); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring)

Clippers: Mo Bamba, (OUT - Knee); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Suns projections:

Clippers projections: