Open Extended Reactions

The fantasy basketball rankings are volatile right now and, while things are starting to calm down and settle in, there are still some players returning surprising value, for better or worse. If you had Jordan Poole and Buddy Hield with first-round fantasy value on your bingo card, you win. If you saw Anthony Edwards struggling to slip into the fifth-round value range, give yourself a fist bump. Here are this week's risers and fallers.

Risers

Jordan Poole, PG/SG, Washington Wizards (88.0% rostered in ESPN leagues): Remarkably, Poole is a top-three fantasy player after six games this season with averages of 22.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.8 steals, 1.2 blocks and 4.0 3-pointers per game. A lot of us were burned badly by Poole last season, but he's off to an incredible start and appears to be on a bit of a revenge tour. The blocks and steals aren't likely to hold up and he's somewhat of a shutdown candidate down the road due to a Wizards tank, but this has been one heck of a Poole party so far, if you happened to draft him. His fantasy trade value will never be higher than it is right now.

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Buddy Hield , SG/SF, Golden State Warriors (89.5% rostered): Hield was a forgotten man in Philly last season and wasn't even worth having on a roster as the season came to a close. However, he moved to Golden State, became the sixth man and is filling the void left by Klay Thompson's move to the Mavericks. Hield is currently a top-12 fantasy asset with averages of 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and a whopping 4.6 3-pointers per game. He's also shooting 52% from the floor and 86% from the line. Just like Poole, Hield's fantasy trade value is at its peak.

Norman Powell, SG/SF, LA Clippers (71.2%): People are probably sick of me constantly talking about Powell, but he continues to impress, currently clocking in with late-second-round fantasy value in 12-team leagues. He checks in with 25.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.1 3-pointers per game, hitting 53% from the field and 86% of his free throws. Paul George is in Philly, Kawhi Leonard is MIA and Powell has officially become James Harden's right-hand man. Not bad for a guy you were able to pick up off the waiver wire. He's going to be solid all season long, but if you want to trade him for a premier player, now is the time to start making offers.

Dennis Schroder, PG, Brooklyn Nets (82.5%): Much like Hield, Schroder just won't go away. Year after year, team after team, he just keeps chugging along like the Energizer Bunny. Schroder is returning solid third-round fantasy value with averages of 19.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.1 3-pointers per game. Brooklyn isn't going anywhere as far as the playoffs are concerned, so a shutdown could be a possibility, but Schroder has been awesome thus far. And just like the players I've mentioned above, his value is also maxed out.

Tari Eason, SF, Houston Rockets (12.9%): Eason is quietly providing fifth-round fantasy value with averages of 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.8 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 3-pointers. He's shooting 56% from the floor, but just 62% from the line. If you take free throws out of the equation, his value jumps into fourth-round territory. Unlike the aforementioned players, Eason is widely available, and it makes sense to pick him up as soon as possible. Especially with the Rockets in the midst of a four-game week, followed up by two more of them in the next two scoring periods.

Other players to consider picking up: Bilal Coulibaly, Carlton Carrington, Kyshawn George, Payton Pritchard, Toumani Camara, Julian Champagnie, Brandon Boston Jr., Stephon Castle ... and keep an eye on Andre Jackson Jr. of the Bucks, who started on Thursday night.

Fallers

Anthony Edwards, SG/SF, Minnesota Timberwolves (99.9%): He is barely hanging onto fifth-round fantasy value, and while he hasn't been playing poorly, he's simply not returning value based on where he was drafted (late Round 1, early Round 2). Edwards had averages of 27.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, 0.4 blocks and a ridiculous 5.1 3-pointers per game going into Thursday night's contest. But the 47% shooting and 64% from the charity stripe have damaged his overall ranking, which barely puts him in the top 60. He jumps up to third-round value if you discount the free throw percentage. He's a career 78.9% shooter from the stripe, so he'll start making them, which is why now is a great time to make a lowball offer for the talented wing.

Tyrese Haliburton's scoring and distributing numbers have dipped considerably this season. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG, Indiana Pacers (99.9%) On Monday, Haliburton finally had his "get right" game against the Mavericks when he had 25 points and 12 dimes on 10-of-16 shooting. He hasn't been playing too badly, but he's failed to live up to the hype, similar to what happened last season. There's a long way to go and you have to think he'll improve his shooting, as he's at career lows in both field goal (39.8) and free throw (73.1) percentage. His career marks are 47.6% and 85.1%, so it should just be a matter of time before his numbers start to improve. Thus far, though, he's been just a top-65 fantasy player in nine-category leagues.

Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Charlotte Hornets (86.7%): It's been a rough start for Bridges, who is returning 13th-round fantasy value. And now he's dealing with a right knee bone bruise that will keep him on the shelf for at least the next two weeks. He averaged just 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers before the injury shut him down, all of which are down from last season. Add in the 39% field goal percentage and it's simply been a rough ride. Put him on your IR and hope he figures things out once he's healthy enough to return. He simply has to be better.

Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF, Utah Jazz (94.1%): Markkanen usually has trouble finishing out seasons and the Jazz are tanking candidates, big time. Like Bridges, Markkanen is returning just 13th-round fantasy value in nine-cat leagues. He's averaging 16.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals, 2.2 3-pointers per game and still looking for his first blocked shot of the season. If you're sitting on Markkanen, wait for him to have a good game or two and then try to deal him. You'll sleep better at night.

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Timberwolves (59.3%): It's been a rocky start in Minnesota for DiVincenzo, as he has returned just 15th-round fantasy value thanks to averages of 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.3 blocks and 2.3 3-pointers. He's shooting just 38.5% from the floor and 70% from the line, which, combined with the lack of scoring, is tanking his value. He's still trying to figure out how he fits in with the Wolves and you have to think he'll eventually get it figured out. But for now, DiVincenzo isn't really doing enough to be considered a must-have player in 12-team leagues.