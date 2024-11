Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday's NBA slate

Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Tuesday, including Tyler Herro, Steph Curry and Paul George. (1:45)

The NBA is busy as usual on Wednesday, with 11 games on tap.

We have some fun matchups, including a battle of elite young French centers with Victor Wembanyama facing off against this season's No. 2 overall pick Alexandre Sarr. We get to see the top seed in the East, the Cleveland Cavaliers, face a Philadelphia 76ers squad that many thought would be contenders in the East this season... though that hasn't happened, yet. The Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets lock horns in a rematch of last Wednesday's game that the Celtics barely won -- in overtime -- in Boston. And the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies face-off again in what has become an old-fashioned rivalry game.

As always, let's dig deeper into the matchups and identify some fantasy streamer and betting angles that catch my eye on Wednesday.

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games.



Fantasy streamers for Wednesday

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers (available in 49.2% of ESPN leagues)

Mathurin has been starting while Aaron Nesmith is sidelined until December, and in his last three games he has exploded to average 26.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 4.7 4PG, 1.7 APG and 1.0 SPG in 37.0 MPG. At this point, Mathurin should be universally rostered and starting in most league formats.

Brandon Boston Jr., New Orleans Pelicans (81.1% available)

The Pelicans' backcourt is absolutely beset by injuries, and Boston has stepped into the starting lineup and put up big numbers. In his last four games, all starts, Boston has averaged 16.8 PPG, 5.5 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.8 SPG, 1.8 3PG and 0.5 BPG in 37.0 MPG.

Jake LaRavia, Memphis Grizzlies (93.6% available)

LaRavia is still coming off the bench but has been getting more run over the last couple weeks with the team battling so many injuries. LaRavia has at least one 3-pointer in six straight games. In that span, he has averaged 10.8 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.5 3PG, 1.5 SPG and 0.5 BPG in 28.3 MPG. On Wednesday he faces the Lakers for the second time in the last week. The last time, he scored 13 points with a career-high 8 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 3-pointer and 1 steal in 29 minutes of run.

Dre's best bets for Wednesday

Franz Wagner over 25.5 points (-125)

Wagner has stepped up his scoring in a major way since Paolo Banchero went down with his hip injury. In his last four games, Wagner has averaged 27.5 PPG with at least 27 points in three of the four games. He just scored a season-high 32 points in 32 minutes on Tuesday, in a game he easily could have easily scored more in if the game weren't a blowout. Wednesday's opponent, the Pacers, have allowed the third-most points in the NBA to opposing small forwards (23.5 PPG) and the fourth-most to opposing power forwards (25.2 PPG).

Bennedict Mathurin over 18.5 points (-120)

While it's unusual for a player to be on both the stream team and the best bets, and it's also unusual to make two picks from the same game, this Mathurin line caught my eye. As mentioned above, he has been on a scoring tear of late. He has gone over 18.5 points in five of his last six games, a span in which he has averaged 24.2 PPG. Even against a good defensive team like the Magic, Mathurin has solid value for this line.

Cleveland Cavaliers -9.5 vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-110)

This is a big number for a road favorite, but the situation warrants it. The Cavaliers are still undefeated on the season, with an average scoring margin of +12.0 PPG. The 76ers are on the second night of a back-to-back, and Joel Embiid has already infamously announced that he won't be playing both halves of a B2B this season. The 76ers are already without Tyrese Maxey. And on the season, they are 2-8 with an average scoring margin of -8.0 PPG. This game has blowout potential, if both teams play to form.

Victor Wembanyama over 2.5 total 3-pointers (-105)

After a cool-shooting stretch to start the season, Wembanyama has found his range of late. He has knocked down 12 of 21 from behind the arc in his last two games, with exactly six treys in each game. On Wednesday, he also faces the rookie Sarr. Wembanyama has a history of gearing up to face special opponents, and a fellow elite big from his own country might qualify. So, I look for Wemby to be locked in tonight. The Wizards allow the fifth-most 3-pointers to opposing centers this season.

Norman Powell over 21.5 total points (-110)

Powell over his points prop has become one of my favorite bets this season, because he is vastly out producing expectation, and the lines don't seem to have caught up to that fact. Powell has scored at least 23 points in eight straight games and nine of his last 10 overall, a span in which he has averaged 26.9 PPG. His Wednesday opponent, the Rockets, rank in the bottom half of the league in points allowed to opposing shooting guards (22.1 PPG allowed, 18th).

Projections and Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 1.5 (-120) | Magic -1.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Pacers -105 | Magic -115

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 1, straight up 53%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Obi Toppin, (GTD - Ankle); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee)

Magic: Wendell Carter Jr., (GTD - Foot); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Pacers projections:

Magic projections:

Boston Celtics at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -8.5 (-115) | Nets 8.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics -380 | Nets +290

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 5.3, straight up 67%, 222.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Knee); Kristaps Porzingis, (OUT - Foot)

Nets: Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring)

Celtics projections:

Nets projections:

Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 8.5 (-115) | Knicks -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls +270 | Knicks -340

Total: 231.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5.5, straight up 67%, 227.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Adama Sanogo, (GTD - Knee); Lonzo Ball, (OUT - Wrist)

Knicks: Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)

Bulls projections:

Knicks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -9.5 (-110) | 76ers 9.5 (-110)

Money line: Cavaliers -450 | 76ers +340

Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 3.3, straight up 61%, 225.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen, (NA - Leg); Sam Merrill, (NA - Ankle); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Tyrese Maxey, (OUT - Hamstring)

Cavaliers projections:

76ers projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Pelicans 14.5 (-115) | Thunder -14.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +750 | Thunder -1200

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 13, straight up 85%, 225.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, (OUT - Thigh); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Hand); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring)

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Hand); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring)

Pelicans projections:

Thunder projections:

LA Clippers at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 4.5 (-115) | Rockets -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers +150 | Rockets -180

Total: 213.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 3.4, straight up 61%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (GTD - Hamstring); Jock Landale, (GTD - Shoulder); Steven Adams, (NA - Knee)

Clippers projections:

Rockets projections:

Detroit Pistons at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 6.5 (-110) | Bucks -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons +200 | Bucks -245

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 4.2, straight up 64%, 226.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Tim Hardaway Jr., (GTD - Head); Ausar Thompson, (OUT - Illness); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (OUT - Concussion); Khris Middleton, (OUT - Ankle); Ryan Rollins, (NA - Shoulder)

Pistons projections:

Bucks projections:

Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 9.5 (-105) | Spurs -9.5 (-115)

Money line: Wizards +350 | Spurs -460

Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 6.8, straight up 71%, 229.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Richaun Holmes, (GTD - Illness); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Thumb)

Spurs: Malaki Branham, (GTD - Ankle); Tre Jones, (GTD - Ankle); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Wizards projections:

Spurs projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Grizzlies 6.5 (-105) | Lakers -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Grizzlies +220 | Lakers -270

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Lakers by 3.9, straight up 63%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Toe); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Ankle); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Lower Leg); Desmond Bane, (GTD - Oblique); Ja Morant, (OUT - Hip); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Eye); D'Angelo Russell, (NA - Illness); Jaxson Hayes, (NA - Ankle); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Groin); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Lakers projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -9.5 (-105) | Blazers 9.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves -425 | Blazers +320

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 3.7, straight up 62%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: None reported

Blazers: Anfernee Simons, (NA - Chest); Deandre Ayton, (NA - Finger); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Knee)

Timberwolves projections:

Blazers projections:

Phoenix Suns at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 7.5 (-110) | Kings -7.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns +245 | Kings -300

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 3.9, straight up 63%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (NA - Calf); Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Ankle); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Calf); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Orlando Robinson, (OUT - Knee); Malik Monk, (OUT - Ankle)

Suns projections:

Kings projections: