Fantasy picks and betting tips for Saturday's NBA slate

Saturday's seven-game slate is highlighted by the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) visiting the Boston Celtics (19-4).
As we looking to find the top fantasy streamers and best bets for Saturday, two point guards stand out including one spectacular rookie that has shined when given increased opportunity. Luka Doncic appears to be returning to form for the Dallas Mavericks, but can he keep his production going on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know ahead of a busy Saturday slate in the NBA.
Saturday's Stream Team
Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards, PG/SG (5.1% rostered in ESPN leagues)
Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) has already been ruled out and Carrington is expected to start at point guard. He had some big games in the early part of the season before giving way to Brogdon and he's literally the only player available to run point guard for the Wizards. I love his matchup against Jamal Murray and the Nuggets and Carrington has averaged 5.3 assists in his 12 starts this season
Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets, PG/SG (3.6% rostered)
Micic is not going to get you many steals, blocks or threes, but he had 12 assists on Thursday, five assists last Saturday and eight assists last Friday, all without LaMelo Ball in action. Ball isn't expected to play Saturday and Micic seems to have figured it out. And I'm not scared by Cleveland's defense, nor the absence of Miles Bridges (knee).
Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns, SF (9.2% rostered)
Kevin Durant is out, meaning that both O'Neale and Grayson Allen should benefit. It's been a complete tossup as to which player is more valuable over the last week, so take whichever one is available in your league, and if they're both sitting there, go with O'Neale. I think he's going to double-double on Saturday.
Best bets for Saturday
Odds by ESPN BET
Carlton Carrington to record the first assist (+750)
I'm not going to pretend to know who is going to score first in a game featuring the Wizards and Nuggets, but Bub should be starting for Washington with Malcolm Brogdon out. And with +750 odds, I like the bet. If you ride this one, we need the center-less Hornets (Nick Richards) to somehow win the tip over Nikola Jokic, or a Denver turnover. Carrington has averaged 5.3 assists in his 12 starts this season and it would not be surprising to see him hit Brandon Miller with an easy layup in the opening minute.
Luka Doncic to record a triple-double (+500)
Luka finally got his first triple-double of the season against the lowly Wizards on Thursday and he'll look to keep it going against the Raptors on Saturday. Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Gradey Dick aren't exactly known for their defense, so Doncic should have his way with the Raptors tonight. If Luka's going to match last season's 21 triple-doubles, he needs to get started right now, and I love the +500 odds.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets
1 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -12.5 (-115) | Hornets 12.5 (-105)
Money line: Cavaliers -900 | Hornets +550
Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 13.7, straight up 86%, 224.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle); Luke Travers, (OUT - Shoulder); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee)
Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ankle); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Knee); Tidjane Salaun, (OUT - Ankle); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 43.6 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 35.4 FPTS (18.5 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.7 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 33.6 FPTS (16.9 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Jarrett Allen, C: 29.6 FPTS (13.5 pts, 10.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.1 ast)
Georges Niang, PF: 15.6 FPTS (7.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Ty Jerome, PG: 15.1 FPTS (7.3 pts, 1.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Hornets projections:
Brandon Miller, SG/SF: 39.2 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.4 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 22.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.3 ast)
Cody Martin, SG: 21.3 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Nick Richards, C: 20.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 8.6 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 blk)
Moussa Diabate, PF: 19.9 FPTS (7.4 pts, 8.3 reb, 1.1 ast, 1.3 blk)
KJ Simpson, PG: 19.4 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.3 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 17.3 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Nuggets -14.5 (-105) | Wizards 14.5 (-115)
Money line: Nuggets -1200 | Wizards +700
Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 7.3, straight up 73%, 233.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Dario Saric, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)
Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Knee)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 61.8 FPTS (29.3 pts, 13.2 reb, 8.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 35.8 FPTS (19.3 pts, 7.5 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 30.7 FPTS (15.1 pts, 6.7 reb, 3.6 ast)
Russell Westbrook, PG: 30.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.4 ast)
Christian Braun, SG: 27.5 FPTS (15.1 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Peyton Watson, SF/PF: 18.4 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 17.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 35.2 FPTS (19.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 25.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 7.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.2 blk)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 24.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 3.9 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 22.0 FPTS (10.2 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 21.7 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.5 ast)
Marvin Bagley III, PF/C: 21.1 FPTS (11.2 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 18.0 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.0 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans
7 p.m. ET
Line: Thunder -8.5 (-105) | Pelicans 8.5 (-115)
Money line: Thunder -350 | Pelicans +275
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 7.5, straight up 73%, 220.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)
Pelicans: Daniel Theis, (GTD - Neck); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD - Back); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 53.5 FPTS (30.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 6.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 38.3 FPTS (18.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 26.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 11.8 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Alex Caruso, PG/SG: 17.9 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.4 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 17.8 FPTS (8.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cason Wallace, SG: 17.5 FPTS (6.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Brandon Ingram, SF: 39.5 FPTS (23.7 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 35.7 FPTS (18.3 pts, 5.6 reb, 5.5 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 33.7 FPTS (20.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 23.9 FPTS (13.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.9 ast)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 18.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.9 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 16.4 FPTS (7.9 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Pistons 9.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -9.5 (-120)
Money line: Pistons +360 | Knicks -500
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.9, straight up 66%, 226.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Groin); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Payne, (GTD - Elbow); Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Back); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 44.1 FPTS (25.0 pts, 6.4 reb, 7.7 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.6 FPTS (13.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 25.0 FPTS (15.1 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.5 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 22.9 FPTS (12.5 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.9 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 20.3 FPTS (10.5 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Marcus Sasser, PG: 16.6 FPTS (8.5 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.3 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 14.6 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.7 ast)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 42.1 FPTS (23.3 pts, 12.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 37.9 FPTS (23.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 34.9 FPTS (13.8 pts, 7.3 reb, 5.9 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 33.5 FPTS (18.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 29.5 FPTS (16.4 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 19.3 FPTS (9.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.6 ast)
Tyler Kolek, PG: 12.2 FPTS (5.3 pts, 1.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Mavericks -8.5 (-120) | Raptors 8.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Mavericks -400 | Raptors +300
Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.1, straight up 75%, 232.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Illness)
Raptors: Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Hip); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Illness); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Back); D.J. Carton, (OUT - Foot); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Illness); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)
Mavericks projections:
Luka Doncic, PG: 52.8 FPTS (28.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 7.2 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 41.0 FPTS (22.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 28.6 FPTS (12.7 pts, 8.0 reb, 3.0 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 19.5 FPTS (9.3 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Daniel Gafford, C: 18.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.2 blk)
Dereck Lively II, C: 18.5 FPTS (8.2 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 blk)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 16.8 FPTS (8.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 40.3 FPTS (20.6 pts, 9.0 reb, 6.5 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 37.4 FPTS (23.1 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 30.1 FPTS (14.5 pts, 11.0 reb, 2.7 ast)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (14.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 20.3 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Kelly Olynyk, PF/C: 19.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.2 ast)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 15.1 FPTS (7.0 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
8 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies 6.5 (-110) | Celtics -6.5 (-110)
Money line: Grizzlies +220 | Celtics -270
Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.6, straight up 71%, 234.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Illness); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)
Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Lower Leg)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 31.3 FPTS (19.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 5.9 ast)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 30.1 FPTS (15.1 pts, 6.3 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 28.4 FPTS (18.8 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.2 blk)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 25.8 FPTS (12.0 pts, 2.5 reb, 4.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 24.2 FPTS (10.4 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 20.7 FPTS (9.5 pts, 2.7 reb, 4.0 ast)
Jake LaRavia, PF: 19.2 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 3.1 ast)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 50.2 FPTS (29.2 pts, 7.9 reb, 6.1 ast, 3.9 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 43.8 FPTS (26.9 pts, 5.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 32.7 FPTS (15.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 26.1 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.0 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 25.4 FPTS (15.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 21.6 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 17.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat
8 p.m. ET
Line: Suns 6.5 (-120) | Heat -6.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Suns +180 | Heat -215
Total: 220.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Heat by 2.7, straight up 59%, 222.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Ryan Dunn, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Thigh); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)
Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Pelle Larsson, (GTD - Ankle)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 46.1 FPTS (27.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.6 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 30.6 FPTS (18.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.5 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.8 reb, 5.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 23.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 19.8 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mason Plumlee, C: 17.8 FPTS (6.1 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Oso Ighodaro, C/PF: 14.4 FPTS (6.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 42.4 FPTS (18.4 pts, 10.5 reb, 5.3 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 42.2 FPTS (25.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Jimmy Butler, SG/SF/PF: 33.7 FPTS (18.6 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.7 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 20.9 FPTS (12.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.4 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 20.1 FPTS (9.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 19.0 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 17.3 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.9 ast)