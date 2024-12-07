Fantasy picks and betting tips for Saturday's NBA slate

Check out some of the top performers in fantasy NBA from Friday, including LeBron James, Trae Young and Anthony Edwards. (1:29)

Saturday's seven-game slate is highlighted by the Memphis Grizzlies (15-8) visiting the Boston Celtics (19-4).

As we looking to find the top fantasy streamers and best bets for Saturday, two point guards stand out including one spectacular rookie that has shined when given increased opportunity. Luka Doncic appears to be returning to form for the Dallas Mavericks, but can he keep his production going on Saturday? Here's everything you need to know ahead of a busy Saturday slate in the NBA.

Saturday's Stream Team

Carlton Carrington should have an increased opportunity to be a playmaker for the Wizards with Malcolm Brogdon out. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Carlton Carrington, Washington Wizards, PG/SG (5.1% rostered in ESPN leagues)

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) has already been ruled out and Carrington is expected to start at point guard. He had some big games in the early part of the season before giving way to Brogdon and he's literally the only player available to run point guard for the Wizards. I love his matchup against Jamal Murray and the Nuggets and Carrington has averaged 5.3 assists in his 12 starts this season

Vasilije Micic, Charlotte Hornets, PG/SG (3.6% rostered)

Micic is not going to get you many steals, blocks or threes, but he had 12 assists on Thursday, five assists last Saturday and eight assists last Friday, all without LaMelo Ball in action. Ball isn't expected to play Saturday and Micic seems to have figured it out. And I'm not scared by Cleveland's defense, nor the absence of Miles Bridges (knee).

Royce O'Neale, Phoenix Suns, SF (9.2% rostered)

Kevin Durant is out, meaning that both O'Neale and Grayson Allen should benefit. It's been a complete tossup as to which player is more valuable over the last week, so take whichever one is available in your league, and if they're both sitting there, go with O'Neale. I think he's going to double-double on Saturday.

Best bets for Saturday

Carlton Carrington to record the first assist (+750)

I'm not going to pretend to know who is going to score first in a game featuring the Wizards and Nuggets, but Bub should be starting for Washington with Malcolm Brogdon out. And with +750 odds, I like the bet. If you ride this one, we need the center-less Hornets (Nick Richards) to somehow win the tip over Nikola Jokic, or a Denver turnover. Carrington has averaged 5.3 assists in his 12 starts this season and it would not be surprising to see him hit Brandon Miller with an easy layup in the opening minute.

Luka Doncic to record a triple-double (+500)

Luka finally got his first triple-double of the season against the lowly Wizards on Thursday and he'll look to keep it going against the Raptors on Saturday. Scottie Barnes, Davion Mitchell and Gradey Dick aren't exactly known for their defense, so Doncic should have his way with the Raptors tonight. If Luka's going to match last season's 21 triple-doubles, he needs to get started right now, and I love the +500 odds.

Projections and injury reports

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Cleveland Cavaliers at Charlotte Hornets

1 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -12.5 (-115) | Hornets 12.5 (-105)

Money line: Cavaliers -900 | Hornets +550

Total: 218.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 13.7, straight up 86%, 224.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle); Luke Travers, (OUT - Shoulder); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee)

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (GTD - Ankle); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Knee); Tidjane Salaun, (OUT - Ankle); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Calf); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Cavaliers projections:

Hornets projections:

Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -14.5 (-105) | Wizards 14.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets -1200 | Wizards +700

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 7.3, straight up 73%, 233.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Dario Saric, (GTD - Ankle); Jamal Murray, (OUT - Hamstring)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Corey Kispert, (OUT - Ankle); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs); Kyshawn George, (OUT - Ankle); Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Hamstring); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Knee)

Nuggets projections:

Wizards projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. ET

Money line: Thunder -350 | Pelicans +275

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 7.5, straight up 73%, 220.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)

Pelicans: Daniel Theis, (GTD - Neck); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD - Back); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Thunder projections:

Pelicans projections:

Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 9.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -9.5 (-120)

Money line: Pistons +360 | Knicks -500

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 4.9, straight up 66%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Groin); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Cameron Payne, (GTD - Elbow); Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Back); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Pistons projections:

Knicks projections:

Dallas Mavericks at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Mavericks -8.5 (-120) | Raptors 8.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Mavericks -400 | Raptors +300

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 8.1, straight up 75%, 232.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Jaden Hardy, (GTD - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (OUT - Illness)

Raptors: Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Hip); Jakob Poeltl, (GTD - Illness); Kelly Olynyk, (GTD - Back); D.J. Carton, (OUT - Foot); Ulrich Chomche, (OUT - Illness); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Mavericks projections:

Raptors projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics

8 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies 6.5 (-110) | Celtics -6.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies +220 | Celtics -270

Total: 238.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.6, straight up 71%, 234.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Kennard, (OUT - Illness); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis, (GTD - Lower Leg)

Grizzlies projections:

Celtics projections:

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat

8 p.m. ET

Line: Suns 6.5 (-120) | Heat -6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Suns +180 | Heat -215

Total: 220.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 2.7, straight up 59%, 222.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Ryan Dunn, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Thigh); Kevin Durant, (OUT - Ankle); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Pelle Larsson, (GTD - Ankle)

Suns projections:

Heat projections: