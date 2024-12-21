Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

This sports-filled Saturday is headlined by a 12 NBA games. All but six teams are in action, placing the onus on fantasy managers and bettors to navigate a huge pool of players when strategizing streaming and wagering decisions.
With such a busy schedule, it helps to use actionable information such as the injury report and betting intel to help identify some potentially rewarding scenarios around the league. Leading with injury information, we already know the Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic because of a lingering heel issue, which has ramifications throughout the Mavericks' rotation. PJ Washington could emerge with a big night with Doncic out.
It appears we won't see Ja Morant in action against the Atlanta Hawks, a shift which potentially creates some prop betting interest in the Memphis Grizzlies' backcourt. We'll want to recognize the likely absences of Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson and how they might influence respective rotations and matchups.
Leveraging betting information can begin with point totals, as we identify two games with numbers north of 240 points. Such big numbers suggest lots of buckets in games between the Grizzlies and Hawks (241.5) and the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls (244.5). We'll want to investigate the entire schedule, but it helps that these games are likely to host so much offense.
Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Saturday's action and find some angles of interest.
Saturday's Fantasy Stream Team
Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls (Rostered in 48.3% of ESPN leagues)
A top-10 producer on the Player Rater over the past two weeks, Dosunmu is proving that last year's quietly brilliant finish to the season is part of a larger growth trend. The Celtics remain deep and dynamic on defense, but the aforementioned point total combined with Dosunmu's recent spike in offensive workload and output suggest matchup challenges can be overcome.
Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (28.6%)
Be sure to keep up with lineup submissions for the contest between the Jazz and Brooklyn Nets, as George is dealing with a recent ankle issue. The young guard played through the injury in a strong recent showing and could thrive if active against a Nets defense that is leaky against quick creators.
Trey Murphy III, SF/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (50.4%)
The Pelicans won't have Ingram or Williamson against the New York Knicks and Murphy is fresh from a stellar scoring showing and should be busy as a lead scoring option. Given Murphy's recent shot diet and a reasonable projection for 10 attempts from deep, looking into 3-point props is also an interesting angle.
Justin Champagnie, SF, Washington Wizards (14.8%)
The Wizards won't have Kyle Kuzma in the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. This means both Champagnie and Bilal Coulibaly (29.6%) will likely see an uptick in usage and exposure. Champagnie has been awesome on the glass of late and is a daring and willing defender, leading to some exciting box scores.
Jeremy Sochan, PF, San Antonio Spurs (36.3%)
In the middle of a special stretch of production, Sochan is capable of some really great fantasy results when his game comes together. Unique defensive rates blend with volume rebounding and atypically good passing production to make for a rewarding fantasy equation.
Best bets for Saturday
Odds by ESPN BET
Clint Capela over 20.5 combined points and rebounds (-110)
You can likely look for odds on a Capela double-double (+130) using a single-game parlay approach, while this strategy also allows for a lower scoring floor. Capela's playing time hovers around 20 minutes in most matchups, so there is some risk present, but he has also hit this line in all but one of his past 10 meetings against Memphis. Given the Grizzlies' small-ball approach in most looks, Capela is in a good spot.
Karl-Anthony Towns over 38.5 combined points and rebounds (-120)
With some of the best rebounding numbers in the league and a matchup with an undersized and depleted New Orleans frontcourt, Towns is set for another amazing night on the glass. Combined with his comfortable spot in the No. 2 offense in the NBA and this tally appears more reasonable.
Stephen Curry over 23.5 points (-105)
This is the floor for Curry's scoring prop. The Warriors' recent stretch of ugly play seems more like an outlier moment than a trend. This said, Minnesota's defense will certainly focus on slowing Curry Saturday night. The counter being, the Warriors need to do everything possible to get Curry untracked. The larger trends suggest Curry overcoming both a difficult matchup and this reasonable scoring number.
De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists (-115)
The Lakers are ceding just over nine assists per game to opposing point guards. Meanwhile, Fox has hit this number in all but three of his past 10 outings. While Domantas Sabonis consumes a lot of possessions, Fox remains a lead creator for a top-10 offense while in a plus spot against a Los Angeles backcourt light on defensive stoppers.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
6 p.m. ET
Line: Lakers 5.5 (-115) | Kings -5.5 (-105)
Money line: Lakers +170 | Kings -200
Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Kings by 7.4, straight up 73%, 230.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Elbow); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle)
Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 47.0 FPTS (27.0 pts, 13.1 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.6 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 41.7 FPTS (22.6 pts, 7.9 reb, 7.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 31.9 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 25.3 FPTS (14.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 23.2 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Max Christie, SG: 15.6 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 14.9 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 44.5 FPTS (26.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 44.4 FPTS (21.2 pts, 13.9 reb, 6.4 ast)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 33.2 FPTS (20.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.0 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 31.9 FPTS (17.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 24.9 FPTS (12.7 pts, 6.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kevin Huerter, SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 12.7 FPTS (6.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast)
Miami Heat at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET
Line: Heat 3.5 (-110) | Magic -3.5 (-110)
Money line: Heat +145 | Magic -170
Total: 206.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 2, straight up 57%, 208.5 total points
Injury Report:
Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Illness); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel)
Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)
Heat projections:
Bam Adebayo, C: 42.0 FPTS (19.2 pts, 10.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 41.4 FPTS (24.2 pts, 5.4 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.6 3PM)
Jimmy Butler, SG/SF/PF: 36.8 FPTS (20.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 5.1 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 20.3 FPTS (11.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.3 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 19.6 FPTS (10.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 16.2 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Dru Smith, PG: 15.7 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Magic projections:
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 27.5 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 23.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 8.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 22.6 FPTS (8.2 pts, 9.7 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.6 blk)
Moritz Wagner, C: 20.4 FPTS (11.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (9.8 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 16.5 FPTS (9.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.2 ast)
Mac McClung, SG: 16.1 FPTS (8.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies -1.5 (-105) | Hawks 1.5 (-115)
Money line: Grizzlies -120 | Hawks +EVEN
Total: 242.5 (-115 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3, straight up 60%, 242.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Shoulder); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle)
Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Heel); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies projections:
Ja Morant, PG: 34.1 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 6.1 ast)
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 31.2 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 30.0 FPTS (14.6 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 24.0 FPTS (10.8 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 21.5 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.1 ast)
Brandon Clarke, PF: 18.1 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.1 ast)
Zach Edey, C: 18.0 FPTS (8.4 pts, 7.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 43.3 FPTS (22.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 8.9 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Jalen Johnson, PF: 40.6 FPTS (19.8 pts, 10.4 reb, 5.9 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 26.2 FPTS (17.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 25.5 FPTS (11.1 pts, 5.7 reb, 3.3 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 23.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.2 blk)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 23.0 FPTS (12.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 19.1 FPTS (8.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Jazz 2.5 (-110) | Nets -2.5 (-110)
Money line: Jazz +115 | Nets -135
Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Nets by 4, straight up 63%, 227.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Keyonte George, (GTD - Ankle)
Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 32.8 FPTS (19.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
John Collins, PF/C: 31.0 FPTS (16.4 pts, 8.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 28.7 FPTS (16.1 pts, 3.5 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 23.9 FPTS (11.0 pts, 10.9 reb, 1.7 ast, 3.0 blk)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 23.9 FPTS (16.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 22.1 FPTS (13.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 16.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Nets projections:
Cameron Johnson, SF/PF: 32.9 FPTS (19.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.3 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 31.7 FPTS (15.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Ben Simmons, PG/PF: 23.7 FPTS (7.8 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.8 ast)
Dorian Finney-Smith, SF/PF: 21.2 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Nic Claxton, C: 19.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 18.5 FPTS (10.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Keon Johnson, SG: 17.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.3 ast)
Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers
8 p.m. ET
Line: 76ers 10.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-115)
Money line: 76ers +410 | Cavaliers -550
Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 16.5, straight up 90%, 224.3 total points.
Injury Report:
76ers: Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Shoulder); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)
Cavaliers: None reported
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 44.5 FPTS (26.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.8 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Paul George, SF/PF: 35.5 FPTS (17.6 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 28.9 FPTS (15.8 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Andre Drummond, C: 17.4 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 0.9 ast)
Caleb Martin, SG/SF: 16.5 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
KJ Martin, SF: 13.4 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 13.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.0 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 42.4 FPTS (23.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 30.5 FPTS (16.7 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 29.3 FPTS (15.7 pts, 9.0 reb, 2.5 ast)
Jarrett Allen, C: 27.5 FPTS (13.0 pts, 9.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.5 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 21.0 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Dean Wade, PF: 16.5 FPTS (6.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Celtics -12.5 (-115) | Bulls 12.5 (-105)
Money line: Celtics -800 | Bulls +500
Total: 241.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.3, straight up 70%, 238.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Sam Hauser, (GTD - Back)
Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Knee); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 51.3 FPTS (28.6 pts, 8.8 reb, 6.3 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 40.2 FPTS (23.7 pts, 5.3 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 33.9 FPTS (15.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 25.9 FPTS (15.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jrue Holiday, PG/SG: 24.9 FPTS (11.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 19.7 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 18.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 35.8 FPTS (19.6 pts, 9.1 reb, 3.2 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 33.7 FPTS (21.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 31.2 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.2 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 27.9 FPTS (14.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.4 ast)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 26.2 FPTS (11.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.8 ast)
Talen Horton-Tucker, SG/SF: 19.2 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 18.3 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.8 ast)
Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks
8 p.m. ET
Line: Wizards 11.5 (-110) | Bucks -11.5 (-110)
Money line: Wizards +480 | Bucks -700
Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 9.9, straight up 79%, 231.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs)
Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 35.4 FPTS (20.2 pts, 3.0 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 25.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 3.6 ast)
Justin Champagnie, SF: 24.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 7.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 22.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 3.4 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 21.4 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 21.3 FPTS (10.4 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.4 blk)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 18.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 6.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 46.7 FPTS (30.0 pts, 11.4 reb, 6.0 ast, 1.5 blk)
Damian Lillard, PG: 44.5 FPTS (25.0 pts, 4.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Bobby Portis, PF: 23.6 FPTS (11.5 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
Brook Lopez, C: 22.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.1 blk)
Khris Middleton, SF: 20.1 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 16.9 FPTS (9.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 15.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.5 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors 3.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -3.5 (-105)
Money line: Warriors +130 | Timberwolves -150
Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.9, straight up 56%, 219.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee)
Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 38.3 FPTS (19.3 pts, 5.0 reb, 5.9 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 26.7 FPTS (16.2 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jonathan Kuminga, PF: 23.7 FPTS (14.9 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.9 ast)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 23.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.4 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 20.2 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 16.4 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 15.2 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.5 reb, 2.4 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 43.1 FPTS (24.9 pts, 4.8 reb, 4.5 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 33.2 FPTS (19.9 pts, 5.8 reb, 4.0 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 26.7 FPTS (11.9 pts, 10.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.7 blk)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 21.7 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 21.0 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 21.0 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.7 ast)
Rob Dillingham, PG: 17.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans
8 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Knicks -8.5 (-105) | Pelicans 8.5 (-115)
Money line: Knicks -325 | Pelicans +260
Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 5.6, straight up 68%, 223.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee)
Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Daniel Theis, (GTD - Personal); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 45.2 FPTS (24.1 pts, 12.4 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 41.5 FPTS (24.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 33.2 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.4 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 30.7 FPTS (12.5 pts, 6.4 reb, 4.8 ast)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 30.4 FPTS (16.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 20.0 FPTS (9.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cameron Payne, PG/SG: 15.0 FPTS (7.0 pts, 1.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Pelicans projections:
Dejounte Murray, PG/SG: 36.8 FPTS (18.3 pts, 5.5 reb, 6.1 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 32.7 FPTS (19.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 28.3 FPTS (16.1 pts, 4.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Herbert Jones, SF/PF: 24.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Brandon Boston Jr., SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (9.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 18.9 FPTS (8.7 pts, 8.9 reb, 0.9 ast)
Antonio Reeves, SG: 14.5 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks
8:30 p.m. ET
Line: Clippers 4.5 (-115) | Mavericks -4.5 (-105)
Money line: Clippers +145 | Mavericks -170
Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.9, straight up 60%, 225.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)
Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Brandon Williams, (OUT - Thumb); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Heel)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 39.4 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.3 reb, 7.3 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 33.1 FPTS (20.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 3.2 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 30.1 FPTS (13.7 pts, 11.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 19.2 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Kevin Porter Jr., SG: 18.1 FPTS (8.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 16.8 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 16.4 FPTS (8.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 36.9 FPTS (21.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 26.4 FPTS (12.4 pts, 7.3 reb, 2.7 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 19.9 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Dereck Lively II, C: 19.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 7.8 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.5 blk)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 17.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 17.6 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.1 ast)
Daniel Gafford, C: 15.7 FPTS (8.4 pts, 5.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs
8:30 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers 6.5 (-105) | Spurs -6.5 (-115)
Money line: Blazers +220 | Spurs -270
Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Spurs by 6.1, straight up 69%, 226.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Dalano Banton, (GTD - Hip)
Spurs: None reported
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 33.7 FPTS (20.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jerami Grant, PF: 30.0 FPTS (18.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 28.2 FPTS (14.9 pts, 8.8 reb, 1.6 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 26.7 FPTS (17.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 23.6 FPTS (10.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 21.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 17.6 FPTS (9.9 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.4 ast)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 48.5 FPTS (27.0 pts, 10.7 reb, 4.2 ast, 3.2 3PM, 2.7 blk)
Chris Paul, PG: 29.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 5.7 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 28.0 FPTS (13.2 pts, 8.6 reb, 2.6 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (15.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 21.2 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.9 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 19.1 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.0 ast)
Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. ET
Line: Pistons 6.5 (-120) | Suns -6.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Pistons +200 | Suns -240
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 5.6, straight up 68%, 229.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Knee)
Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Knee); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle); Devin Booker, (OUT - Groin)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 47.8 FPTS (25.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 8.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.2 FPTS (12.5 pts, 6.6 reb, 2.6 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 25.7 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.4 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Jaden Ivey, PG/SG: 23.3 FPTS (13.8 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 22.5 FPTS (10.7 pts, 9.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 16.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.0 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 15.1 FPTS (8.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.4 ast)
Suns projections:
Kevin Durant, PF: 39.8 FPTS (26.6 pts, 6.7 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 30.7 FPTS (13.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 29.2 FPTS (17.8 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 22.9 FPTS (11.3 pts, 9.5 reb, 1.2 ast)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 21.2 FPTS (9.2 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 19.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Oso Ighodaro, C/PF: 14.0 FPTS (6.2 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.4 ast)