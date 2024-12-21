Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

This sports-filled Saturday is headlined by a 12 NBA games. All but six teams are in action, placing the onus on fantasy managers and bettors to navigate a huge pool of players when strategizing streaming and wagering decisions.

With such a busy schedule, it helps to use actionable information such as the injury report and betting intel to help identify some potentially rewarding scenarios around the league. Leading with injury information, we already know the Dallas Mavericks will be without Luka Doncic because of a lingering heel issue, which has ramifications throughout the Mavericks' rotation. PJ Washington could emerge with a big night with Doncic out.

It appears we won't see Ja Morant in action against the Atlanta Hawks, a shift which potentially creates some prop betting interest in the Memphis Grizzlies' backcourt. We'll want to recognize the likely absences of Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson and how they might influence respective rotations and matchups.

Leveraging betting information can begin with point totals, as we identify two games with numbers north of 240 points. Such big numbers suggest lots of buckets in games between the Grizzlies and Hawks (241.5) and the Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls (244.5). We'll want to investigate the entire schedule, but it helps that these games are likely to host so much offense.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Saturday's action and find some angles of interest.

Saturday's Fantasy Stream Team

Ayo Dosunmu, SG, Chicago Bulls (Rostered in 48.3% of ESPN leagues)

A top-10 producer on the Player Rater over the past two weeks, Dosunmu is proving that last year's quietly brilliant finish to the season is part of a larger growth trend. The Celtics remain deep and dynamic on defense, but the aforementioned point total combined with Dosunmu's recent spike in offensive workload and output suggest matchup challenges can be overcome.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (28.6%)

Be sure to keep up with lineup submissions for the contest between the Jazz and Brooklyn Nets, as George is dealing with a recent ankle issue. The young guard played through the injury in a strong recent showing and could thrive if active against a Nets defense that is leaky against quick creators.

Trey Murphy III, SF/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (50.4%)

The Pelicans won't have Ingram or Williamson against the New York Knicks and Murphy is fresh from a stellar scoring showing and should be busy as a lead scoring option. Given Murphy's recent shot diet and a reasonable projection for 10 attempts from deep, looking into 3-point props is also an interesting angle.

Justin Champagnie, SF, Washington Wizards (14.8%)

The Wizards won't have Kyle Kuzma in the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks. This means both Champagnie and Bilal Coulibaly (29.6%) will likely see an uptick in usage and exposure. Champagnie has been awesome on the glass of late and is a daring and willing defender, leading to some exciting box scores.

Jeremy Sochan, PF, San Antonio Spurs (36.3%)

In the middle of a special stretch of production, Sochan is capable of some really great fantasy results when his game comes together. Unique defensive rates blend with volume rebounding and atypically good passing production to make for a rewarding fantasy equation.

Best bets for Saturday

Odds by ESPN BET

Clint Capela over 20.5 combined points and rebounds (-110)

You can likely look for odds on a Capela double-double (+130) using a single-game parlay approach, while this strategy also allows for a lower scoring floor. Capela's playing time hovers around 20 minutes in most matchups, so there is some risk present, but he has also hit this line in all but one of his past 10 meetings against Memphis. Given the Grizzlies' small-ball approach in most looks, Capela is in a good spot.

Karl-Anthony Towns over 38.5 combined points and rebounds (-120)

With some of the best rebounding numbers in the league and a matchup with an undersized and depleted New Orleans frontcourt, Towns is set for another amazing night on the glass. Combined with his comfortable spot in the No. 2 offense in the NBA and this tally appears more reasonable.

Stephen Curry over 23.5 points (-105)

This is the floor for Curry's scoring prop. The Warriors' recent stretch of ugly play seems more like an outlier moment than a trend. This said, Minnesota's defense will certainly focus on slowing Curry Saturday night. The counter being, the Warriors need to do everything possible to get Curry untracked. The larger trends suggest Curry overcoming both a difficult matchup and this reasonable scoring number.

De'Aaron Fox over 5.5 assists (-115)

The Lakers are ceding just over nine assists per game to opposing point guards. Meanwhile, Fox has hit this number in all but three of his past 10 outings. While Domantas Sabonis consumes a lot of possessions, Fox remains a lead creator for a top-10 offense while in a plus spot against a Los Angeles backcourt light on defensive stoppers.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings

6 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers 5.5 (-115) | Kings -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers +170 | Kings -200

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 7.4, straight up 73%, 230.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Elbow); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Rui Hachimura, (GTD - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jaxson Hayes, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Keegan Murray, (GTD - Ankle); Trey Lyles, (GTD - Calf)

Lakers projections:

Kings projections:

Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 3.5 (-110) | Magic -3.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat +145 | Magic -170

Total: 206.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 2, straight up 57%, 208.5 total points

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Illness); Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel)

Magic: Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Gary Harris, (GTD - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Ankle); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Heat projections:

Magic projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -1.5 (-105) | Hawks 1.5 (-115)

Money line: Grizzlies -120 | Hawks +EVEN

Total: 242.5 (-115 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 3, straight up 60%, 242.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Ja Morant, (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Shoulder); Jay Huff, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Heel); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Onyeka Okongwu, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies projections:

Hawks projections:

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 2.5 (-110) | Nets -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +115 | Nets -135

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 4, straight up 63%, 227.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Keyonte George, (GTD - Ankle)

Nets: Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (OUT - Knee); Trendon Watford, (OUT - Hamstring); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot)

Jazz projections:

Nets projections:

Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers

8 p.m. ET

Line: 76ers 10.5 (-105) | Cavaliers -10.5 (-115)

Money line: 76ers +410 | Cavaliers -550

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 16.5, straight up 90%, 224.3 total points.

Injury Report:

76ers: Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee); Caleb Martin, (GTD - Shoulder); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers: None reported

76ers projections:

Cavaliers projections:

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -12.5 (-115) | Bulls 12.5 (-105)

Money line: Celtics -800 | Bulls +500

Total: 241.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 6.3, straight up 70%, 238.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Sam Hauser, (GTD - Back)

Bulls: Dalen Terry, (GTD - Knee); Josh Giddey, (GTD - Ankle)

Celtics projections:

Bulls projections:

Washington Wizards at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 11.5 (-110) | Bucks -11.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +480 | Bucks -700

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 9.9, straight up 79%, 231.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Kyle Kuzma, (OUT - Ribs)

Bucks: Damian Lillard, (GTD - Calf)

Wizards projections:

Bucks projections:

Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors 3.5 (-115) | Timberwolves -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Warriors +130 | Timberwolves -150

Total: 215.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.9, straight up 56%, 219.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee)

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf)

Warriors projections:

Timberwolves projections:

New York Knicks at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Knicks -8.5 (-105) | Pelicans 8.5 (-115)

Money line: Knicks -325 | Pelicans +260

Total: 224.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 5.6, straight up 68%, 223.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Daniel Theis, (GTD - Personal); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Knicks projections:

Pelicans projections:

LA Clippers at Dallas Mavericks

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers 4.5 (-115) | Mavericks -4.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers +145 | Mavericks -170

Total: 221.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.9, straight up 60%, 225.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); Terance Mann, (OUT - Finger)

Mavericks: Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Brandon Williams, (OUT - Thumb); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Heel)

Clippers projections:

Mavericks projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs

8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 6.5 (-105) | Spurs -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Blazers +220 | Spurs -270

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 6.1, straight up 69%, 226.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Dalano Banton, (GTD - Hip)

Spurs: None reported

Blazers projections:

Spurs projections:

Detroit Pistons at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 6.5 (-120) | Suns -6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Pistons +200 | Suns -240

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 5.6, straight up 68%, 229.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (GTD - Knee); Isaiah Stewart, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bol Bol, (GTD - Knee); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle); Devin Booker, (OUT - Groin)

Pistons projections:

Suns projections: