Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Sunday

Sunday's slate offers three matchups to focus on for formulating fantasy and betting strategies. If Saturday's 12 games felt a bit overwhelming for dissecting details, Sunday offers a more approachable pool of players and props to consider.

Games begin early in the evening with the Toronto Raptors hosting the Houston Rockets in a matchup of two young rosters heading in different directions. The Rockets' elite defense is a driving factor for this contest having a relatively modest point total (224.5). This said, there is a certain second-year floor-spacer for the Raptors worth streaming, as you'll read below.

The Sacramento Kings host the Indiana Pacers in a matchup with a robust point total of 236.5, 12 more than the game in Toronto. The Kings lost to the Lakers Saturday largely because of a languid offensive showing. With these franchises intertwined ever since that epic Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton swap, Sunday offers a fun matchup of teams with offensive upside.

The finale features the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Denver Nuggets in another game with a total north of 230 points (232.5). The Pelicans lost to the New York Knicks Saturday, although we did see more production from the team's duo of two-way wings. Given the Pelicans' lack of size, Nikola Jokic might break some (more) records.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for Sunday's action and find some angles of interest.

Sunday's fantasy stream team

Trey Murphy III, SF/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (Rostered in 53.2% of ESPN leagues)

With Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both sidelined with respective injuries, Murphy has become the team's top scoring threat in recent games. Even with the team's tandem of gifted backcourt creators, it's Murphy's volume shooting and growing skill lset from the wing that have led to positive outcomes for Pelicans' offense. Even on the second night of a back-to-back, Murphy is an ideal plug-and-play option against the Nuggets. Herbert Jones also merits attention for those who need defense.

Gradey Dick, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors (39.8%)

Gradey Dick is enjoying a hot stretch from beyond the arc, even if the Raptors' overall play has remained inconsistent. The Rockets are missing Tari Eason, which could mean a bit more freedom for the Raptors' shooting guard to find his shot. After all, it only takes a sliver of space and time for him to get going from deep.

Obi Toppin, PF (15.7%) and Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG (7.4%), Indiana Pacers

With a limited slate, giving Toppin a chance in your lineup makes sense. After all, he has been very productive despite his specialized role; flirting with double-double outcomes with awesome defensive results in most outings over the past two weeks. As for Nembhard, he has been a productive combo guard over the past week and could be busy against a speedy and rangy Sacramento backcourt.

Best bets for Sunday

Odds by ESPN BET

Tyrese Haliburton over 8.5 assists (-140)

Who doesn't love a nice revenge narrative? Although, this trade honestly worked so well for each side that maybe it's just a nice reunion. Either way, Haliburton will push the pace. His assists prop speaks to a somewhat normal matchup, even as the total continues to move up as tip-off approaches. It suggests that banking on offense could pay off Sunday night.

Obi Toppin over 4.5 rebounds (-125)

An over on a player that doesn't usually get a ton of playing time can be a vexing experience, but Toppin has a low enough floor to make this play palatable. He has surpassed this tally in seven of his past eight games and faces a Kings with only one elite rebounder (Sabonis). Expect Toppin to crash the boards from all angles in what could be an ideal setup for his skill set.

Herbert Jones over 1.5 steals and Trey Murphy III over 0.5 steals (+165)

This larcenous duo claims elite steal rates, with Jones among the best in the league. Both should play well north of 30 minutes in a game against Denver wings who aren't proven slashers.

Alperen Sengun over 10.5 rebounds (-130)

Sengun ranks ninth in the NBA with 18.9 rebounding chances per game as his role as a fixture on this rising Rockets team has proven productive. He is in a great spot to clear this tally against a Toronto team that is thin in the frontcourt past Jakob Poeltl.

Projections and injury reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN leagues

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors

6 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets -8.5 (-105) | Raptors 8.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets -360 | Raptors +280

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI projection: Rockets by 5.6, straight up 68%, 224.3 total points.

Injury report:

Rockets: Tari Eason, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow); Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Shoulder); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Jakob Poeltl, (OUT - Groin)

Rockets projections:

Raptors projections:

Indiana Pacers at Sacramento Kings

6 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers 2.5 (-115) | Kings -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Pacers +110 | Kings -130

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI projection: Kings by 2.4, straight up 58%, 237.9 total points.

Injury report:

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Ben Sheppard, (GTD - Oblique); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pacers projections:

Kings projections:

Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans

7 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -9.5 (-120) | Pelicans 9.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Nuggets -450 | Pelicans +340

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI projection: Nuggets by 6.5, straight up 71%, 227.5 total points.

Injury report:

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles); Christian Braun, (GTD - Back); Dario Saric, (GTD - Ankle)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Daniel Theis, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Jose Alvarado, (GTD - Hamstring); Karlo Matkovic, (GTD - Back); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Nuggets projections:

Pelicans projections: