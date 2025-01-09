Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

We have a busy Thursday night with eight games on the schedule.

One thing to look for is the potential return of Paolo Banchero from an oblique injury that has kept him out since Oct. 30. Banchero is officially listed as questionable and is expected to return either tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks

Another possible return to monitor is Ja Morant, who has missed the past five games with a shoulder issue but is listed as questionable to return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets and Grizzlies are currently second and third in the Western Conference respectively, so if Morant returns this game could be a powerful clash between two of the West's best.

Thursday's fantasy stream team

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks (Available in 86.5% of ESPN leagues)

Grimes has stepped his game up in the absence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He has scored in double-figures in five of his past six games, including scoring 23 or more in two of his past three. In those five games, he has three efforts of five or more rebounds, three efforts with six assists, and 13 total 3-pointers.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (64.5% available)

Pippen's upside will be affected by whether or not Morant returns, but he is still a viable streamer either way. In his past three starts, Pippen has averaged 15 PPG, 3 3PM and 3 SPG in about 27 MPG. Even in his three most recent games off the bench with Morant playing, Pippen turned in a still solid 14 points, 2-plus treys and 1-plus steals in 21 MPG.

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (85.2% available)

Camara has now scored in double figures in five straight games while posting solid numbers across the board. In that stretch he has a double-double with points and rebounds, two games with three steals and three games with two 3-pointers. He has also shot 55.1% from the field and 84.6% from the free-throw line in that stretch.

Moody's favorite bets for Thursday