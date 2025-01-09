Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

We have a busy Thursday night with eight games on the schedule.
One thing to look for is the potential return of Paolo Banchero from an oblique injury that has kept him out since Oct. 30. Banchero is officially listed as questionable and is expected to return either tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves or Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks
Another possible return to monitor is Ja Morant, who has missed the past five games with a shoulder issue but is listed as questionable to return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets and Grizzlies are currently second and third in the Western Conference respectively, so if Morant returns this game could be a powerful clash between two of the West's best.
Thursday's fantasy stream team
Quentin Grimes, Dallas Mavericks (Available in 86.5% of ESPN leagues)
Grimes has stepped his game up in the absence of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. He has scored in double-figures in five of his past six games, including scoring 23 or more in two of his past three. In those five games, he has three efforts of five or more rebounds, three efforts with six assists, and 13 total 3-pointers.
Scotty Pippen Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (64.5% available)
Pippen's upside will be affected by whether or not Morant returns, but he is still a viable streamer either way. In his past three starts, Pippen has averaged 15 PPG, 3 3PM and 3 SPG in about 27 MPG. Even in his three most recent games off the bench with Morant playing, Pippen turned in a still solid 14 points, 2-plus treys and 1-plus steals in 21 MPG.
Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (85.2% available)
Camara has now scored in double figures in five straight games while posting solid numbers across the board. In that stretch he has a double-double with points and rebounds, two games with three steals and three games with two 3-pointers. He has also shot 55.1% from the field and 84.6% from the free-throw line in that stretch.
Moody's favorite bets for Thursday
Odds by ESPN BET
Anthony Edwards over 24.5 points (-130)
Edwards told reporters last week, after a three-game stretch of averaging only 16.3 PPG on 35.4 FG%, that he hated getting double-teamed and having to pass the ball because he wanted to score. In the three games since those comments, he has averaged 40.7 PPG with at least 32 points scored in all three games. He faces an Orlando Magic defense that is strong overall, but is average in defending shooting guards, ranking 14th in points allowed to the position.
Detroit Pistons ML (-130) vs. Golden State Warriors
The Pistons are quietly one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, winners of eight of their past nine games including five in a row. Cade Cunningham is playing at an All-NBA level and the rest of the Pistons are following his lead to become a formidable squad with legitimate playoff aspirations. The Warriors, on the other hand, have been scuffling for a while, having won only five of their past 21 games and also dealing with a number of injuries.
Amen Thompson over 27.5 total points and rebounds (-125)
Thompson has stepped up in a major way since Jabari Smith went down and is producing dominant numbers as the de factor power forward. In his two starts since Smith's injury, Thompson had double-doubles in both games. In his last six spot starts going back to Dec. 8, Thompson has averaged 18.8 PPG and 11.8 RPG with at least 30 total points and rebounds in five of the six starts.
Trae Young over 37.5 total points and assists (-110)
Young is listed as probable to play Thursday night with Achilles tendonitis. Young has put up monster numbers on the board recently. He had 24 points and 20 assists on Tuesday, and in his last five games has averaged 28.2 PPG and 12.4 APG with at least 39 total points and assists in four of the five games. He faces a Suns team on Thursday that allows the fourth-most points to opposing point guards (25.6 PPG).
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers
7 p.m. ET
Line: Raptors 13.5 (-110) | Cavaliers -13.5 (-110)
Money line: Raptors +600 | Cavaliers -1000
Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 15.7, straight up 89%, 237.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Raptors: Davion Mitchell, (GTD - Calf); Ochai Agbaji, (OUT - Hip)
Cavaliers: Sam Merrill, (GTD - Ankle); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 41.7 FPTS (20.6 pts, 7.8 reb, 6.9 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 37.8 FPTS (22.1 pts, 6.4 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 32.0 FPTS (16.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.6 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 28.7 FPTS (13.4 pts, 9.7 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 21.8 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 15.0 FPTS (6.7 pts, 1.3 reb, 3.5 ast)
Ja'Kobe Walter, SG: 14.2 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.6 ast)
Cavaliers projections:
Darius Garland, PG: 36.2 FPTS (19.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 32.3 FPTS (18.5 pts, 8.0 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jarrett Allen, C: 30.3 FPTS (14.8 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (11.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.9 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (9.0 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Dean Wade, PF: 18.8 FPTS (7.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Craig Porter Jr., SG: 17.4 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors 2.5 (-115) | Pistons -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Warriors +110 | Pistons -130
Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pistons by 4.6, straight up 65%, 225.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Ankle); Moses Moody, (GTD - Knee); Stephen Curry, (GTD - Knee); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Pistons: Ausar Thompson, (GTD - Illness); Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 38.6 FPTS (21.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 24.7 FPTS (15.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 24.6 FPTS (10.0 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.9 ast)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 20.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 7.9 reb, 2.2 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 18.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 18.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.5 ast)
Lindy Waters III, SG/SF: 14.5 FPTS (6.9 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 43.3 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 7.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 25.0 FPTS (12.2 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.7 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 24.4 FPTS (13.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 21.4 FPTS (10.3 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.1 ast)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 15.7 FPTS (7.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 15.4 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.4 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 14.5 FPTS (5.7 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.2 blk)
Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Timberwolves -5.5 (-120) | Magic 5.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Timberwolves -225 | Magic +190
Total: 198.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 3.7, straight up 62%, 203.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham, (OUT - Ankle)
Magic: Paolo Banchero, (GTD - Oblique); Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Jalen Suggs, (OUT - Back); Franz Wagner, (OUT - Oblique); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 44.1 FPTS (26.3 pts, 6.0 reb, 4.6 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 32.7 FPTS (18.9 pts, 6.9 reb, 4.2 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 24.1 FPTS (11.4 pts, 10.2 reb, 1.4 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 23.4 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.1 ast)
Mike Conley, PG: 19.6 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.6 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 19.4 FPTS (10.4 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.6 ast)
Magic projections:
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 42.5 FPTS (27.1 pts, 7.4 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 21.5 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 2.3 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 20.6 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Goga Bitadze, C: 20.5 FPTS (7.5 pts, 8.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 19.3 FPTS (10.5 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 17.7 FPTS (8.0 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Trevelin Queen, SG: 13.5 FPTS (6.0 pts, 1.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Dallas Mavericks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers 7.5 (-105) | Mavericks -7.5 (-115)
Money line: Blazers +260 | Mavericks -320
Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 2.1, straight up 57%, 227.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Jerami Grant, (GTD - Face); Matisse Thybulle, (GTD - Ankle)
Mavericks: Daniel Gafford, (GTD - Ankle); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Kyrie Irving, (OUT - Back); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 34.8 FPTS (20.1 pts, 2.9 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 28.6 FPTS (17.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 28.0 FPTS (14.1 pts, 9.2 reb, 1.8 ast)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 26.6 FPTS (15.4 pts, 6.2 reb, 3.0 ast)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 23.2 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 19.7 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.0 reb, 4.0 ast)
Dalano Banton, PG/SG/PF: 15.1 FPTS (8.7 pts, 1.6 reb, 2.2 ast)
Mavericks projections:
P.J. Washington, PF: 26.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 21.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.5 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 21.2 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 20.3 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Dereck Lively II, C: 19.4 FPTS (8.5 pts, 7.2 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.2 blk)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 16.9 FPTS (9.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Jaden Hardy, SG: 16.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Houston Rockets at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets 1.5 (-120) | Grizzlies -1.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Rockets +EVEN | Grizzlies -120
Total: 232.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 2.5, straight up 58%, 232.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Grizzlies: Desmond Bane, (GTD - Ankle); Ja Morant, (GTD - Shoulder); Jaren Jackson Jr., (GTD - Thigh); Santi Aldama, (GTD - Ankle); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.6 FPTS (20.2 pts, 9.6 reb, 4.9 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 36.0 FPTS (16.1 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 33.4 FPTS (21.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 29.0 FPTS (14.7 pts, 8.9 reb, 2.9 ast)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 23.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 22.2 FPTS (13.3 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 18.3 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 36.0 FPTS (21.9 pts, 6.0 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.8 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 33.3 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 29.0 FPTS (17.3 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.1 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 23.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.5 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 22.5 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.9 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 19.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Luke Kennard, SG: 17.4 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.9 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks 5.5 (-105) | Suns -5.5 (-115)
Money line: Hawks +180 | Suns -215
Total: 238.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 7.8, straight up 74%, 237.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Lower Leg); Onyeka Okongwu, (GTD - Face); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Suns: Royce O'Neale, (OUT - Ankle)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 44.5 FPTS (23.9 pts, 3.5 reb, 8.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 26.6 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 25.3 FPTS (16.4 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 22.0 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Clint Capela, C: 21.4 FPTS (10.0 pts, 8.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 19.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 6.6 reb, 1.5 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 17.8 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 45.3 FPTS (27.4 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 40.5 FPTS (27.4 pts, 6.5 reb, 4.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 25.7 FPTS (11.8 pts, 2.3 reb, 4.6 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 25.1 FPTS (15.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 19.2 FPTS (9.2 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 18.6 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ryan Dunn, SF: 17.0 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.1 ast)
Miami Heat at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Heat -5.5 (-110) | Jazz 5.5 (-110)
Money line: Heat -210 | Jazz +175
Total: 222.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Heat by 2.8, straight up 59%, 225.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel); Kevin Love, (OUT - Personal); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, (OUT - Illness); John Collins, (OUT - Hip); Keyonte George, (OUT - Heel); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 41.7 FPTS (23.5 pts, 5.7 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 39.2 FPTS (19.1 pts, 9.3 reb, 4.4 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 26.1 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.1 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 22.7 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 21.2 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 19.8 FPTS (9.6 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Alec Burks, SG: 16.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 34.8 FPTS (22.4 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 28.0 FPTS (18.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.9 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 24.5 FPTS (11.1 pts, 11.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.3 blk)
Johnny Juzang, SG/SF: 17.0 FPTS (9.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 16.6 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Kyle Filipowski, PF: 16.5 FPTS (7.2 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.6 ast)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 16.0 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 3.3 ast)