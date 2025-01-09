Fantasy basketball: Don't be surprised if ... Paolo Banchero lights up the scoreboard

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in the NBA is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Paolo Banchero averages 30.0 PPG

Banchero was not someone I was targeting this preseason, noting in my preseason Do Not Draft article that the statistics from his first two NBA seasons simply did not live up to the hype and draft-day attention of his being a third-round pick. One week into the season, that proclamation looked silly, as Banchero produced fantasy gold, averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 48.0 ESPN fantasy points per game. For perspective, only four players are averaging 29.0 PPG this season. Additionally, just 11 players are averaging 48.0 fantasy PPG, with only 15 individuals doing so over the past 30 days.