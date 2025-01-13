Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Monday's NBA slate features six games, but one that is sure to garner much attention is the Memphis Grizzlies traveling to Houston to take on the Rockets. Memphis will be fired up after falling short in their first two matchups and looking for a better outcome this time around. Meanwhile, the Rockets are riding high on a three-game winning streak.

One bet from this game really caught my attention, but there's plenty of fantasy and betting intrigue across the entire slate.

Monday's fantasy stream team

It's not too late to play for free There's still time to join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy basketball game. Your league starts fresh on the first scoring period following your draft. Create or join a fantasy basketball league on ESPN. Your championship run starts today! Sign up today!

Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves (available in 50.8% of ESPN leagues)

DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup early last week and has been on a roll, scoring 23-plus fantasy points in four straight games, including a massive 63-point performance against Memphis on Saturday. He faces a Wizards squad Monday that ranks dead last in points allowed per 100 possessions. Expect another big night from DiVincenzo.

Malik Beasley, SG, Detroit Pistons (76.7%)

Beasley has produced at a high level lately, scoring 26 or more fantasy points in three straight games. He has played 33-plus minutes in two of those while coming off the bench for the Pistons. The Knicks give up the eighth-most points per game to shooting guards, making this a great spot for him. Beasley dropped 23 points and grabbed four boards the last time he faced New York on Dec. 7.

Jaden McDaniels, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves (85.8%)

McDaniels is showing off his all-around game as of late, contributing scoring, rebounding and defensive stats. He has scored 24 fantasy points in four of his last six games, including a huge 56-point performance against the Grizzlies on Saturday. McDaniels is a solid streamer for fantasy managers, especially against the lowly Wizards.

Moody's favorite bets for Monday