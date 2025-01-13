Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Monday

Monday's NBA slate features six games, but one that is sure to garner much attention is the Memphis Grizzlies traveling to Houston to take on the Rockets. Memphis will be fired up after falling short in their first two matchups and looking for a better outcome this time around. Meanwhile, the Rockets are riding high on a three-game winning streak.
One bet from this game really caught my attention, but there's plenty of fantasy and betting intrigue across the entire slate.
Monday's fantasy stream team
Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Minnesota Timberwolves (available in 50.8% of ESPN leagues)
DiVincenzo replaced Mike Conley in the starting lineup early last week and has been on a roll, scoring 23-plus fantasy points in four straight games, including a massive 63-point performance against Memphis on Saturday. He faces a Wizards squad Monday that ranks dead last in points allowed per 100 possessions. Expect another big night from DiVincenzo.
Malik Beasley, SG, Detroit Pistons (76.7%)
Beasley has produced at a high level lately, scoring 26 or more fantasy points in three straight games. He has played 33-plus minutes in two of those while coming off the bench for the Pistons. The Knicks give up the eighth-most points per game to shooting guards, making this a great spot for him. Beasley dropped 23 points and grabbed four boards the last time he faced New York on Dec. 7.
Jaden McDaniels, SF, Minnesota Timberwolves (85.8%)
McDaniels is showing off his all-around game as of late, contributing scoring, rebounding and defensive stats. He has scored 24 fantasy points in four of his last six games, including a huge 56-point performance against the Grizzlies on Saturday. McDaniels is a solid streamer for fantasy managers, especially against the lowly Wizards.
Moody's favorite bets for Monday
Stephen Curry over 31.5 points and rebounds (-110)
Curry is set to return after resting against the Pacers on Friday. He has hit this line in three of his last five games and should thrive against a Raptors allowing the second-most points and seventh-most rebounds per game to point guards. Toronto also gives up the second-most threes to the position. Expect a vintage Curry performance.
Jaren Jackson Jr. over 30.5 points, rebounds and assists (-115)
Jackson Jr. has hit this line in nine of his last 10 games. With Grizzlies-Rockets featuring one of the highest totals on the slate and a narrow spread, we're looking at a competitive matchup. Houston also plays at a fast pace, which should create more possessions and opportunities for Jackson to rack up stats.
Immanuel Quickley under 9.5 assists and rebounds (-130)
Quickley has gone under this line in seven of nine games, averaging 6.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds. He has also averaged just 10.0 potential assists and 5.4 rebound chances. With Quickley set to play alongside Scottie Barnes (25.8%) and RJ Barrett (28.6%), two players who've commanded a high usage rate, it might be tough spot for him to surpass this number against the Warriors on Monday night.
Julius Randle over 25.5 points and rebounds (-115)
Washington is one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to defending and rebounding in the paint and Randle has cleared this line in each of his last two games. This a great matchup for him, facing a Wizards team allowing the third-most points and the most rebounds per game to power forwards this season.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. over 21.5 points, rebounds and assists (-110)
With Jimmy Butler out, Jaquez Jr. has logged a heavy load of minutes during the past five games. He has hit this mark in three of those five games, averaging 10.6 field goal attempts, 14.8 rebound chances and 9.5 potential assists in 34.1 minutes per game. The usage is there, and he has a solid matchup against the Clippers.
Projections and injury reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Minnesota Timberwolves at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Timberwolves -13.5 (-110) | Wizards +13.5 (-110)
Money line: Timberwolves -1000 | Wizards +650
Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 8.5, straight up 76%, 224.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Ankle)
Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Foot); Tristan Vukcevic, (GTD - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 46.6 FPTS (26.7 pts, 6.2 reb, 5.1 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Julius Randle, PF: 35.1 FPTS (20.0 pts, 7.6 reb, 4.4 ast)
Donte DiVincenzo, SG: 26.7 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.3 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 26.4 FPTS (12.2 pts, 10.7 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.9 blk)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 22.5 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 22.4 FPTS (12.3 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 20.4 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.8 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 34.0 FPTS (19.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 4.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 25.0 FPTS (11.5 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.7 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 23.9 FPTS (9.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 4.2 ast)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 23.6 FPTS (14.9 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 22.6 FPTS (10.8 pts, 7.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 20.3 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.0 reb, 3.3 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 17.3 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.6 ast)
Detroit Pistons at New York Knicks
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Pistons +7.5 (EVEN) | Knicks -7.5 (-120)
Money line: Pistons +260 | Knicks -320
Total: 223.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Knicks by 2.9, straight up 60%, 229.5 total points.
Injury Report:
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Knicks: Jalen Brunson, (GTD - Shoulder); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 45.9 FPTS (25.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 8.4 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 25.9 FPTS (13.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 2.8 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 24.0 FPTS (13.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jalen Duren, C: 22.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 17.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 16.2 FPTS (7.6 pts, 4.5 reb, 1.7 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 15.7 FPTS (5.8 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.2 ast)
Knicks projections:
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 41.8 FPTS (23.3 pts, 11.7 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jalen Brunson, PG: 41.1 FPTS (26.3 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 36.4 FPTS (14.2 pts, 8.8 reb, 5.8 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 31.2 FPTS (18.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.3 3PM)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 26.3 FPTS (14.6 pts, 4.0 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Miles McBride, PG: 17.8 FPTS (7.8 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Jericho Sims, C: 12.3 FPTS (4.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.2 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors -5.5 (-120) | Raptors +5.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Warriors -230 | Raptors +190
Total: 228.5 (-105 O, -115 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 1.5, straight up 55%, 229.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Draymond Green, (GTD - Back); Gary Payton II, (OUT - Calf); Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Raptors: None reported
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 40.4 FPTS (21.6 pts, 4.7 reb, 6.0 ast, 3.8 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 24.6 FPTS (9.9 pts, 5.5 reb, 4.8 ast)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 23.3 FPTS (13.9 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 20.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Trayce Jackson-Davis, PF/C: 18.6 FPTS (9.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Kyle Anderson, SF/PF: 17.3 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.4 ast)
Lindy Waters III, SG/SF: 13.9 FPTS (7.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 40.8 FPTS (20.1 pts, 7.7 reb, 6.4 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 35.7 FPTS (21.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 5.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 31.6 FPTS (16.7 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 28.7 FPTS (13.4 pts, 8.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 21.7 FPTS (12.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Ochai Agbaji, SG/SF: 15.6 FPTS (7.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast)
Chris Boucher, PF/C: 15.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Houston Rockets
8 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Grizzlies +2.5 (-115) | Rockets -2.5 (-105)
Money line: Grizzlies +110 | Rockets -130
Total: 235.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Rockets by 0.4, straight up 51%, 234.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Jay Huff, (GTD - Knee); GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)
Rockets: Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 39.3 FPTS (24.0 pts, 6.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 1.8 3PM, 2.0 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 34.4 FPTS (17.3 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 31.9 FPTS (18.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.8 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 23.0 FPTS (9.9 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 20.4 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.5 reb, 3.6 ast)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 19.6 FPTS (11.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 17.1 FPTS (7.0 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.2 ast)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.8 FPTS (20.2 pts, 9.3 reb, 4.8 ast)
Fred VanVleet, PG: 36.2 FPTS (15.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 5.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jalen Green, SG: 36.2 FPTS (23.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.9 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 25.9 FPTS (12.1 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.2 ast)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 25.5 FPTS (13.0 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.5 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (12.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 20.8 FPTS (11.8 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Los Angeles Lakers
10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV
Line: Spurs +3.5 (-115) | Lakers -3.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs +140 | Lakers -170
Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Spurs by 1.4, straight up 55%, 225.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Jeremy Sochan, (GTD - Back)
Lakers: D'Angelo Russell, (GTD - Lower Leg); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Bronny James, (GTD - Illness); LeBron James, (GTD - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Hamstring); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 43.2 FPTS (24.4 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 3.1 3PM, 2.1 blk)
Chris Paul, PG: 29.7 FPTS (10.2 pts, 4.2 reb, 6.2 ast)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 28.1 FPTS (14.8 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 21.7 FPTS (10.6 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 21.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.6 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 19.0 FPTS (9.4 pts, 2.1 reb, 3.5 ast)
Julian Champagnie, SF: 17.3 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Lakers projections:
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 44.5 FPTS (25.2 pts, 11.8 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.1 blk)
LeBron James, SF/PF: 40.5 FPTS (22.7 pts, 6.6 reb, 7.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 36.7 FPTS (18.6 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 19.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.1 ast)
Max Christie, SG: 16.5 FPTS (7.7 pts, 2.9 reb, 1.7 ast)
Dalton Knecht, SG/SF: 14.8 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jaxson Hayes, C: 6.5 FPTS (4.0 pts, 1.3 reb, 0.6 ast)
Miami Heat at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Heat +6.5 (-115) | Clippers -6.5 (-105)
Money line: Heat +205 | Clippers -250
Total: 214.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 7.2, straight up 72%, 215.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Josh Richardson, (GTD - Heel); Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 42.9 FPTS (23.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, C: 38.8 FPTS (18.1 pts, 9.8 reb, 4.2 ast)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 24.7 FPTS (13.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.9 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 22.9 FPTS (10.8 pts, 5.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 21.6 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.6 ast)
Haywood Highsmith, SF: 17.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.4 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 16.5 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 36.4 FPTS (19.0 pts, 5.1 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 31.2 FPTS (17.8 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 29.7 FPTS (19.1 pts, 3.3 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 27.2 FPTS (12.3 pts, 11.0 reb, 2.8 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 17.7 FPTS (6.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.8 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 17.7 FPTS (8.8 pts, 3.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 16.6 FPTS (10.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.3 ast)