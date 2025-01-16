Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Thursday's games

There are five games on the schedule for Thursday, three of which pit teams with .500 or better records against one another. But the marquee game of the night is clearly the rematch between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Oklahoma City Thunder, both of whom are on pace to win roughly 70 games. The Cavaliers won their first matchup last week in an instant classic, and the Thunder will look to bounce back and take this one at home. Needless to say, all eyes will be on this game and its outcome.

In other action, the Houston Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference and sporting the longest active winning streak in the NBA at five games. They'll be facing a Sacramento Kings squad that just had its own seven-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in Milwaukee, and will be looking to get back to the winning ways they've established under interim coach Doug Christie.

I'm also interested in seeing what the LA Clippers look like tonight, one day after they set a franchise-record by beating the Brooklyn Nets by 59 (!) points on Wednesday night. The same Nets that won their previous game against Thursday night's opponent the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 points on Tuesday. Does that mean the Clippers should be favored by 77 tonight?

These and many other storylines are on tap tonight. As always, let's dig further into the matchups to identify some fantasy hoops streamers and betting angles of interest on tonight's slate.

Thursday's Stream Team

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (Available in 70.1% of ESPN leagues): Henderson was in the starting lineup on Tuesday with Deni Avdija sidelined, and exploded for a career-high 39 points, 6 assists, 8 3-pointers and 2 steals in 39 minutes. This was Henderson's second 20-point game in his past three outings, and with Avdija doubtful to play on Thursday, Henderson could be in for another strong performance.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Detroit Pistons (95.0% available): Hardaway has played his best basketball of the season of late. He notched a season-high 27 points with seven 3-pointers on Saturday, after notching a then-season-high 26 points and six 3-pointers 10 days ago. Hardaway should have the opportunity to get plenty of shots up on Thursday against an Indiana Pacers squad that loves to run and gun at both ends of the court.

Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder (89.9% available): Wallace has been known as a defense-first player, but he has scored 13 or more points in four of his past five games to go along with his nine steals and nine 3-pointers during that stretch.

Dre's bets for Thursday

Cavaliers +1.5 points over Thunder (-110)

The key note for tonight's game is that Isaiah Hartenstein will be out, joining Chet Holmgren on the sidelines. The Thunder have been winning all season playing small ball, with Jalen Williams at the power forward next to one of their centers. With both centers out, they just don't have the quality size in the middle to deal with Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and the Cavaliers. The Cavs are just too big, and I look for them to use that advantage to sweep the season series.

Jalen Green (HOU) over 23.5 total points (-110)

Green is one of the streakiest scorers in the NBA, and since the calendar flipped to 2025 he has been scorching. In his past six games, Green has averaged 32.0 PPG on 54.1 FG% and 50.0 3P% while scoring at least 27 points in all six. He dropped a career-high 42 on Monday, and had 34 in 30 minutes on Wednesday before sitting the fourth quarter of a blowout win. On Thursday he faces an average Sacramento Kings defense that ranks 18th in the NBA with 23.3 PPG allowed to opposing shooting guards.

Shaedon Sharpe (POR) to score 20-plus total points (-140)

Sharpe has quietly become one of the more consistent scoring wings in the NBA. He has averaged 20.6 PPG over his past 13 games, scoring 20 or more in nine of those 13 games while shooting 48.4% from the field and making 2.4 3PG. Sharpe has the kind of size and inside-out scoring versatility that makes him difficult to prevent from getting his looks. He is operating on a streak of five straight games scoring 20-plus points.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Pacers +1.5 (-110) | Pistons -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Pacers +EVEN | Pistons -120

Total: 229.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 2.5, straight up 58%, 234.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Aaron Nesmith, (GTD - Ankle); Tyrese Haliburton, (GTD - Groin); Bennedict Mathurin, (OUT - Suspension); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Pacers projections:

Pistons projections:

Phoenix Suns at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -11.5 (-110) | Wizards +11.5 (-110)

Money line: Suns -750 | Wizards +475

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 7.1, straight up 72%, 233.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Josh Okogie, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Illness)

Wizards: Malcolm Brogdon, (OUT - Foot); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Suns projections:

Wizards projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Oklahoma City Thunder

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers +1.5 (-110) | Thunder -1.5 (-110)

Money line: Cavaliers +105 | Thunder -125

Total: 232.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 0.3, straight up 51%, 230.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Ty Jerome, (GTD - Illness); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

Thunder: Adam Flagler, (GTD - Finger); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Calf); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers projections:

Thunder projections:

LA Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Clippers -6.5 (-115) | Blazers +6.5 (-105)

Money line: Clippers -270 | Blazers +220

Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 2.9, straight up 59%, 220.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: Terance Mann, (OUT - Calf); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Ankle); Jerami Grant, (OUT - Face); Robert Williams III, (OUT - Illness); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Clippers projections:

Blazers projections:

Houston Rockets at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets +4.5 (-110) | Kings -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Rockets +155 | Kings -185

Total: 225.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.1, straight up 50%, 226.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jock Landale, (GTD - Personal); Tari Eason, (GTD - Lower Leg); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Kings: Devin Carter, (GTD - Shoulder); Malik Monk, (GTD - Groin); Jordan McLaughlin, (OUT - Personal)

Rockets projections:

Kings projections: