Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Friday will be a light NBA slate with only three games, but one stands out. The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers for the second time this season. Cleveland took the win in the City of Brotherly Love back in their last matchup back on Nov. 13. The Cavs are one of the top teams in the league, while the 76ers have had a rocky season.

One bet from this matchup immediately caught my eye, but there are other bets and fantasy streamers you should know about. Let's break it all down.

Friday's fantasy stream team

Guerschon Yabusele, PF, Philadelphia 76ers (available in 89.2% of ESPN leagues)

Yabusele played 24 minutes and scored 37 fantasy points against the Nuggets on Tuesday. He is set for big minutes again Friday against the Cavaliers with Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond out. Yabusele has averaged 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per 40 minutes this season.

Jordan Hawkins, SG, New Orleans Pelicans (97.9%)

Hawkins is a solid streaming option for managers in deeper leagues, especially with the injuries piling up for the Pelicans. The matchup with the Grizzlies should be high-scoring, and Hawkins has been stepping up recently. He has played 20-plus minutes in four straight games and scored 30-plus fantasy points in two of them.

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF/SG, Philadelphia 76ers (49.5%)

It's surprising Oubre isn't rostered in more leagues. He's starting for the 76ers, averaging 33.5 minutes per game and Philly is dealing with a ton of injuries right now. Oubre should play heavy minutes Friday night and he's scored 30-plus fantasy points in three of his past four games.

Moody's favorite bets for Friday

Odds by ESPN BET

Tyrese Maxey over 27.5 points (-125)

The 76ers are double-digit underdogs, but it's tough to fade Maxey considering how he has played recently, clearing this line in eight of his past 10 games. Maxey has averaged 22.0 field goal attempts and 38.5 minutes per game over that time frame as well.

Trey Murphy III over 28.5 points and rebounds (-115)

Murphy's been excellent clearing this line in seven of his past 10 games. He's averaging 17.4 field goal attempts and 37.5 minutes per game during that stretch, which is a great sign. Also, the Grizzlies allow the most points per game to small forwards. With Zion Williamson ruled out for Friday night, Murphy's role should expand even more.

Desmond Bane over 19.5 points (-110)

The Grizzlies and Pelicans game has the highest point total on the slate, which is great news for Desmond Bane. He has cleared this line in nine of his past 10 games. Even though Memphis is a double-digit favorite, Bane should still hit this mark. The Pelicans' defense has been awful and rank 29th in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 4.5 (EVEN) | Hornets -4.5 (-120)

Money line: Blazers +175 | Hornets -210

Total: 220.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 2.8, straight up 59%, 219.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deandre Ayton, (GTD - Knee); Donovan Clingan, (GTD - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Hornets: Cody Martin, (GTD - Groin); LaMelo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Miles Bridges, (GTD - Back); Seth Curry, (GTD - Ankle); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Blazers projections:

Hornets projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

7 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -10.5 (-105) | 76ers 10.5 (-115)

Money line: Cavaliers -600 | 76ers +400

Total: 228.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 10.3, straight up 80%, 227.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Calf); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (OUT - Toe); Caleb Martin, (OUT - Hip); KJ Martin, (OUT - Foot); Kyle Lowry, (OUT - Hip); Joel Embiid, (OUT - Knee); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Cavaliers projections:

76ers projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Pelicans 10.5 (-105) | Grizzlies -10.5 (-115)

Money line: Pelicans +425 | Grizzlies -650

Total: 244.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 11.9, straight up 83%, 238.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Dejounte Murray, (GTD - Elbow); Yves Missi, (GTD - Illness); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder)

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama, (GTD - Illness); Jake LaRavia, (OUT - Back); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)

Pelicans projections:

Grizzlies projections: