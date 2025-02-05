Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Wednesday's games

Out of an 11-game slate during a flurry of trade news, one matchup I'm keeping an eye on Wednesday is the Cleveland Cavaliers traveling to Detroit to take on the Pistons. The Cavaliers suffered their tenth loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling at home to the Boston Celtics. This could be a potential first-round postseason matchup, so it's one to watch closely. There's one bet from this game that immediately caught my eye. I'm also looking forward to the Atlanta Hawks hosting the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs made a big move earlier this week, acquiring All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, who's expected to make his debut tonight. I have my eye on one bet from this game as well. However, there are other bets and fantasy streamers you should know about.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Odds by ESPN BET

Zaccharie Risacher, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (available in 80.6% of ESPN leagues) Risacher has stepped into a key role in the Hawks' rotation, especially with Jalen Johnson out for the season. He has scored at least 28 fantasy points in three straight games, including a 51-point performance. He'has also played 25 or more minutes in each of those games and should have another strong outing against the Spurs' defense.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (91.0%) Collier has been a consistent contributor, scoring 27 or more fantasy points in five of his past six games. He'has also played 28 or more minutes in six straight games. With Keyonte George continuing to struggle with his shooting, Collier's role in the Jazz's rotation should remain solid as one of their starting five. His all-around contributions across nearly every statistical category make him a reliable streamer moving forward.

Kelly Olynyk, C/PF, Toronto Raptors (95.9%)

Olynyk is set to see extended minutes against the Grizzlies with Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to a hip injury. In Tuesday's game against the Knicks, he posted 26 fantasy points in just 22 minutes of play. Olynyk has averaged 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per 40 minutes this season. That gives up a glimpse of his potential with a full workload.

Ricky Council IV, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (99.1%) Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night, which opens the door for Council IV to potentially return to the starting lineup . Council IV has thrived when given significant minutes, scoring 19 or more fantasy points in each of the past four games where he played 29 or more minutes. He has been a reliable source of points, rebounds, and assists and shouldn't be overlooked -- especially in deeper formats.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday

Jalen Duren over 23.5 points and rebounds (-125) Duren has been dominant in the paint for the Pistons lately, and he'll have fresh legs against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He has topped this line in nine of his past 10 games, averaging an impressive 19.5 rebound chances per game over that stretch. He also cleared this mark against Cleveland back on Jan. 27. The Pistons have the added advantage of playing at home, where Duren has hit this line in seven of his past 10 games. Expect him to be active on the glass once again.

Sign up for free fantasy baseball The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the group together, or start a brand new tradition.

Join or start a league for free >>

Cade Cunningham over 27.5 points (-125) Cunningham has been impressive this season, averaging 21 field goal attempts and 25.3 PPG with a 34.4% usage rate. He has hit this line in six of his past 10 games, and with Jaden Ivey still out, the Pistons should continue to rely on him heavily. In games without Ivey this season, Cunningham has cleared this mark 60% of the time. The Cavaliers also rank 10th in points per game allowed to point guards, and with one of the highest totals on the slate, there's plenty of scoring potential in this matchup.

Zach Edey over 8.5 rebounds (+105) Edey's rookie season has been up and down, but he's trending in the right direction. He has cleared this line in three of his past five games, averaging 16.8 rebound chances per game. The Grizzlies are heavy favorites, and he has seen more minutes in blowouts. Toronto will likely be without Jakob Poeltl (hip bruise), which bodes well for Edey. When Poeltl was out on Dec. 26, Edey stockpiled 16 rebounds on 22 chances. He's in a strong spot to hit this number again in a similar situation.

Dyson Daniels over 10.5 assists and rebounds (-140) Daniels has stepped up for the Hawks with Jalen Johnson out for the season. He has hit this line in eight of 13 games without Johnson in the lineup this season, including five of his past seven. He's also averaging 9.9 potential assists and 9.2 rebound chances per game in 34.2 minutes. This matchup between the Spurs and Hawks features one of the highest totals on the slate, and both teams rank top-five in pace over the past 15 games, setting up plenty of opportunities for Daniels to clear this line.

Devin Booker under 37.5 points, rebounds and assists (-120) It's a high line, especially against a Thunder defense that leads the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Oklahoma City has also been strong against opposing shooting guards all season. Booker has hit the under on this line in 50% of his games, and with Kevin Durant doubtful, history suggests another lower-scoring outing. Booker has gone under this number in eight of 10 games without Durant this year. He also struggled against OKC back on Nov. 15, finishing with just 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks -10.5 (-110) | Hornets 10.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks -475 | Hornets +375

Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Bucks by 4.5, straight up 64%, 219.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: Bobby Portis, (GTD - Personal); Brook Lopez, (GTD - Back); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Liam Robbins, (OUT - Undisclosed)

Hornets: Vasilije Micic, (NA - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Bucks projections:

Hornets projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons

7 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -5.5 (-120) | Pistons 5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Cavaliers -225 | Pistons +190

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.8, straight up 59%, 236.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee)

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Cavaliers projections:

Pistons projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Spurs -3.5 (-115) | Hawks 3.5 (-105)

Money line: Spurs -165 | Hawks +140

Total: 242.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.8, straight up 59%, 234.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Charles Bassey, (NA - Knee); Chris Paul, (NA - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)

Hawks: Trae Young, (NA - Achilles); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Personal); Clint Capela, (OUT - Back); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Daeqwon Plowden, (OUT - Illness); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Spurs projections:

Hawks projections:

Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Wizards 4.5 (-110) | Nets -4.5 (-110)

Money line: Wizards +145 | Nets -175

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nets by 2.1, straight up 57%, 221.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Back); Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Wizards projections:

Nets projections:

Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Heat 1.5 (EVEN) | 76ers -1.5 (-120)

Money line: Heat -115 | 76ers -105

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 2, straight up 57%, 216.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)

76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Finger); Quentin Grimes, (NA - Not Injury Related); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); KJ Martin, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)

Heat projections:

76ers projections:

Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Grizzlies -10.5 (-110) | Raptors 10.5 (-110)

Money line: Grizzlies -480 | Raptors +370

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 6.7, straight up 71%, 242.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Back); John Konchar, (NA - Shoulder); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Foot)

Raptors: Chris Boucher, (GTD - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (NA - Hip); RJ Barrett, (NA - Concussion)

Grizzlies projections:

Raptors projections:

Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls 12.5 (-120) | Timberwolves -12.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Bulls +450 | Timberwolves -700

Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 7, straight up 72%, 230.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (NA - Knee); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Lower Leg); Kevin Huerter, (NA - Not Injury Related); Tre Jones, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Zach Collins, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Timberwolves: Julius Randle, (OUT - Groin); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Bulls projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -6.5 (-105) | Jazz 6.5 (-115)

Money line: Warriors -240 | Jazz +200

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.6, straight up 65%, 228.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (NA - Hip); Draymond Green, (NA - Calf); Moses Moody, (NA - Back); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (NA - Back); Cody Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Not Injury Related); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Collin Sexton, (GTD - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Warriors projections:

Jazz projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets

9 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 10.5 (-115) | Nuggets -10.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +380 | Nuggets -550

Total: 238.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Nuggets by 8.4, straight up 75%, 238.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Daniel Theis, (GTD - Thumb); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles)

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Pelicans projections:

Nuggets projections:

Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder

9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Suns 12.5 (-105) | Thunder -12.5 (-115)

Money line: Suns +550 | Thunder -800

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.7, straight up 76%, 226.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Kevin Durant, (NA - Ankle)

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD - Wrist); Cason Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Suns projections:

Thunder projections:

Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Magic 5.5 (-110) | Kings -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Magic +180 | Kings -215

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 0.8, straight up 53%, 217.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Mac McClung, (OUT - Back); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Kings: Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Magic projections:

Kings projections: