Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Wednesday's games
Out of an 11-game slate during a flurry of trade news, one matchup I'm keeping an eye on Wednesday is the Cleveland Cavaliers traveling to Detroit to take on the Pistons. The Cavaliers suffered their tenth loss of the season on Tuesday night, falling at home to the Boston Celtics. This could be a potential first-round postseason matchup, so it's one to watch closely. There's one bet from this game that immediately caught my eye. I'm also looking forward to the Atlanta Hawks hosting the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs made a big move earlier this week, acquiring All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox, who's expected to make his debut tonight. I have my eye on one bet from this game as well. However, there are other bets and fantasy streamers you should know about.
Wednesday's fantasy stream team
Zaccharie Risacher, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (available in 80.6% of ESPN leagues) Risacher has stepped into a key role in the Hawks' rotation, especially with Jalen Johnson out for the season. He has scored at least 28 fantasy points in three straight games, including a 51-point performance. He'has also played 25 or more minutes in each of those games and should have another strong outing against the Spurs' defense.
Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (91.0%) Collier has been a consistent contributor, scoring 27 or more fantasy points in five of his past six games. He'has also played 28 or more minutes in six straight games. With Keyonte George continuing to struggle with his shooting, Collier's role in the Jazz's rotation should remain solid as one of their starting five. His all-around contributions across nearly every statistical category make him a reliable streamer moving forward.
Kelly Olynyk, C/PF, Toronto Raptors (95.9%)
Olynyk is set to see extended minutes against the Grizzlies with Jakob Poeltl sidelined due to a hip injury. In Tuesday's game against the Knicks, he posted 26 fantasy points in just 22 minutes of play. Olynyk has averaged 18.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists per 40 minutes this season. That gives up a glimpse of his potential with a full workload.
Ricky Council IV, SG, Philadelphia 76ers (99.1%) Joel Embiid has been ruled out for Wednesday night, which opens the door for Council IV to potentially return to the starting lineup . Council IV has thrived when given significant minutes, scoring 19 or more fantasy points in each of the past four games where he played 29 or more minutes. He has been a reliable source of points, rebounds, and assists and shouldn't be overlooked -- especially in deeper formats.
Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday
Jalen Duren over 23.5 points and rebounds (-125) Duren has been dominant in the paint for the Pistons lately, and he'll have fresh legs against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. He has topped this line in nine of his past 10 games, averaging an impressive 19.5 rebound chances per game over that stretch. He also cleared this mark against Cleveland back on Jan. 27. The Pistons have the added advantage of playing at home, where Duren has hit this line in seven of his past 10 games. Expect him to be active on the glass once again.
Cade Cunningham over 27.5 points (-125) Cunningham has been impressive this season, averaging 21 field goal attempts and 25.3 PPG with a 34.4% usage rate. He has hit this line in six of his past 10 games, and with Jaden Ivey still out, the Pistons should continue to rely on him heavily. In games without Ivey this season, Cunningham has cleared this mark 60% of the time. The Cavaliers also rank 10th in points per game allowed to point guards, and with one of the highest totals on the slate, there's plenty of scoring potential in this matchup.
Zach Edey over 8.5 rebounds (+105) Edey's rookie season has been up and down, but he's trending in the right direction. He has cleared this line in three of his past five games, averaging 16.8 rebound chances per game. The Grizzlies are heavy favorites, and he has seen more minutes in blowouts. Toronto will likely be without Jakob Poeltl (hip bruise), which bodes well for Edey. When Poeltl was out on Dec. 26, Edey stockpiled 16 rebounds on 22 chances. He's in a strong spot to hit this number again in a similar situation.
Dyson Daniels over 10.5 assists and rebounds (-140) Daniels has stepped up for the Hawks with Jalen Johnson out for the season. He has hit this line in eight of 13 games without Johnson in the lineup this season, including five of his past seven. He's also averaging 9.9 potential assists and 9.2 rebound chances per game in 34.2 minutes. This matchup between the Spurs and Hawks features one of the highest totals on the slate, and both teams rank top-five in pace over the past 15 games, setting up plenty of opportunities for Daniels to clear this line.
Devin Booker under 37.5 points, rebounds and assists (-120) It's a high line, especially against a Thunder defense that leads the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Oklahoma City has also been strong against opposing shooting guards all season. Booker has hit the under on this line in 50% of his games, and with Kevin Durant doubtful, history suggests another lower-scoring outing. Booker has gone under this number in eight of 10 games without Durant this year. He also struggled against OKC back on Nov. 15, finishing with just 12 points, four rebounds, and four assists.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Milwaukee Bucks at Charlotte Hornets
7 p.m. ET
Line: Bucks -10.5 (-110) | Hornets 10.5 (-110)
Money line: Bucks -475 | Hornets +375
Total: 222.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Bucks by 4.5, straight up 64%, 219.7 total points.
Injury Report:
Bucks: Bobby Portis, (GTD - Personal); Brook Lopez, (GTD - Back); Damian Lillard, (OUT - Groin); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (OUT - Knee); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle); Liam Robbins, (OUT - Undisclosed)
Hornets: Vasilije Micic, (NA - Ankle); Cody Martin, (OUT - Abdomen); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Ankle); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist); Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)
Bucks projections:
Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF/C: 31.2 FPTS (18.8 pts, 6.8 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Tyler Smith, SF: 24.5 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.8 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
AJ Johnson, SG: 21.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.4 ast)
Taurean Prince, SF: 21.1 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Gary Trent Jr., SG: 20.2 FPTS (10.9 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.4 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Damian Lillard, PG: 18.1 FPTS (6.4 pts, 1.7 reb, 4.5 ast)
Delon Wright, PG/SG: 17.0 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.8 ast)
Hornets projections:
Miles Bridges, SF/PF: 42.2 FPTS (22.9 pts, 8.5 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mark Williams, C: 33.6 FPTS (15.5 pts, 12.1 reb, 2.9 ast, 1.5 blk)
Nick Smith Jr., SG: 22.0 FPTS (11.9 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Moussa Diabate, PF: 20.8 FPTS (8.8 pts, 7.7 reb, 1.4 ast)
Vasilije Micic, PG/SG: 20.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.8 ast)
Josh Green, SG/SF: 20.1 FPTS (9.9 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.7 ast)
KJ Simpson, PG: 18.1 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.1 reb, 2.7 ast)
Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons
7 p.m. ET
Line: Cavaliers -5.5 (-120) | Pistons 5.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Cavaliers -225 | Pistons +190
Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 2.8, straight up 59%, 236.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, (GTD - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle); Dean Wade, (OUT - Knee)
Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Cavaliers projections:
Donovan Mitchell, PG/SG: 41.9 FPTS (23.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 4.7 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Darius Garland, PG: 37.4 FPTS (20.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Jarrett Allen, C: 30.0 FPTS (14.5 pts, 10.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
Evan Mobley, PF/C: 29.8 FPTS (15.9 pts, 8.2 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.5 blk)
Caris LeVert, SG/SF: 20.6 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.3 reb, 3.3 ast)
Max Strus, SG/SF: 20.1 FPTS (8.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ty Jerome, PG: 19.9 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.9 ast)
Pistons projections:
Cade Cunningham, PG/SG: 47.7 FPTS (27.6 pts, 5.9 reb, 8.2 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Tobias Harris, SF/PF: 26.9 FPTS (13.6 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Jalen Duren, C: 24.9 FPTS (11.8 pts, 9.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Malik Beasley, SG: 22.7 FPTS (12.7 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast, 3.3 3PM)
Ausar Thompson, SF/PF: 18.5 FPTS (9.1 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Isaiah Stewart, PF/C: 16.4 FPTS (5.9 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.3 blk)
Tim Hardaway Jr., SG/SF: 15.9 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.1 reb, 1.5 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks
7 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Spurs -3.5 (-115) | Hawks 3.5 (-105)
Money line: Spurs -165 | Hawks +140
Total: 242.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Spurs by 2.8, straight up 59%, 234.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Charles Bassey, (NA - Knee); Chris Paul, (NA - Finger); Riley Minix, (OUT - Shoulder)
Hawks: Trae Young, (NA - Achilles); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Personal); Clint Capela, (OUT - Back); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Daeqwon Plowden, (OUT - Illness); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 45.0 FPTS (25.1 pts, 11.3 reb, 3.7 ast, 3.2 3PM, 2.4 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 29.2 FPTS (15.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 28.4 FPTS (10.3 pts, 4.3 reb, 5.6 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 23.0 FPTS (12.1 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.5 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 20.2 FPTS (9.6 pts, 6.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 20.0 FPTS (11.4 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.2 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 19.0 FPTS (10.9 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.7 ast)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 46.2 FPTS (25.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 9.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 29.3 FPTS (12.9 pts, 5.0 reb, 4.0 ast)
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF: 25.3 FPTS (16.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 23.6 FPTS (10.7 pts, 8.5 reb, 2.2 ast)
Bogdan Bogdanovic, SG/SF: 19.0 FPTS (10.3 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 18.0 FPTS (10.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 1.5 ast)
Vit Krejci, PG: 16.2 FPTS (6.4 pts, 2.9 reb, 2.7 ast)
Washington Wizards at Brooklyn Nets
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Wizards 4.5 (-110) | Nets -4.5 (-110)
Money line: Wizards +145 | Nets -175
Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Nets by 2.1, straight up 57%, 221.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Wizards: Alex Sarr, (GTD - Ankle); Marvin Bagley III, (OUT - Knee); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Back); Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 32.9 FPTS (19.1 pts, 3.4 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Kyle Kuzma, SF/PF: 27.8 FPTS (17.4 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.5 ast)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 24.8 FPTS (12.9 pts, 4.5 reb, 3.7 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 22.2 FPTS (10.3 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Malcolm Brogdon, PG/SG: 21.0 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.7 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 18.1 FPTS (10.5 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Kyshawn George, SG/SF: 17.9 FPTS (9.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 2.0 ast)
Nets projections:
D'Angelo Russell, PG/SG: 30.3 FPTS (14.6 pts, 3.3 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Keon Johnson, SG: 28.1 FPTS (15.1 pts, 4.3 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Ziaire Williams, SF: 24.2 FPTS (12.0 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.6 ast)
Nic Claxton, C: 23.8 FPTS (11.4 pts, 8.2 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.6 blk)
Jalen Wilson, PF: 22.8 FPTS (12.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.6 ast)
Tyrese Martin, SF: 20.3 FPTS (10.1 pts, 4.7 reb, 2.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tosan Evbuomwan, SF: 16.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Heat 1.5 (EVEN) | 76ers -1.5 (-120)
Money line: Heat -115 | 76ers -105
Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Heat by 2, straight up 57%, 216.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Heat: Jimmy Butler, (OUT - Suspension); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel); Dru Smith, (OUT - Achilles)
76ers: Andre Drummond, (GTD - Toe); Eric Gordon, (GTD - Knee); Kyle Lowry, (GTD - Hip); Paul George, (GTD - Finger); Quentin Grimes, (NA - Not Injury Related); Joel Embiid, (GTD - Knee); KJ Martin, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Jared McCain, (OUT - Knee)
Heat projections:
Tyler Herro, PG/SG: 43.1 FPTS (24.5 pts, 5.9 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Bam Adebayo, PF/C: 41.8 FPTS (19.9 pts, 10.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Nikola Jovic, PF: 24.0 FPTS (11.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Terry Rozier, PG/SG: 23.7 FPTS (13.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.8 ast)
Kel'el Ware, C: 22.6 FPTS (9.7 pts, 9.0 reb, 1.2 ast)
Jaime Jaquez Jr., SG/SF: 19.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.2 reb, 2.3 ast)
Duncan Robinson, SF: 17.2 FPTS (9.0 pts, 1.8 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.1 3PM)
76ers projections:
Tyrese Maxey, PG/SG: 53.4 FPTS (32.2 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.7 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Joel Embiid, C: 42.3 FPTS (25.9 pts, 8.7 reb, 4.1 ast)
Kelly Oubre Jr., SG/SF: 35.1 FPTS (17.7 pts, 7.4 reb, 3.0 ast)
Guerschon Yabusele, PF: 21.6 FPTS (8.0 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.6 ast)
Justin Edwards, SF: 18.9 FPTS (8.0 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Ricky Council IV, SG: 17.5 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.8 reb, 1.7 ast)
Quentin Grimes, SG: 17.2 FPTS (8.3 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.4 ast)
Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors
7:30 p.m. ET
Line: Grizzlies -10.5 (-110) | Raptors 10.5 (-110)
Money line: Grizzlies -480 | Raptors +370
Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 6.7, straight up 71%, 242.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Grizzlies: Brandon Clarke, (GTD - Back); John Konchar, (NA - Shoulder); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (GTD - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb); Desmond Bane, (OUT - Foot)
Raptors: Chris Boucher, (GTD - Illness); Jakob Poeltl, (NA - Hip); RJ Barrett, (NA - Concussion)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 36.2 FPTS (23.1 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.5 ast, 1.9 3PM, 1.2 blk)
Ja Morant, PG: 34.0 FPTS (19.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.0 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 22.7 FPTS (10.3 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Marcus Smart, PG/SG: 22.4 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Scotty Pippen Jr., PG/SG: 20.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.6 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 19.6 FPTS (8.4 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 19.3 FPTS (10.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Raptors projections:
Scottie Barnes, SG/SF/PF: 40.5 FPTS (20.2 pts, 7.3 reb, 6.2 ast)
RJ Barrett, SG/SF/PF: 31.2 FPTS (18.3 pts, 5.4 reb, 4.8 ast)
Immanuel Quickley, PG/SG: 26.7 FPTS (14.2 pts, 2.1 reb, 4.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jakob Poeltl, C: 26.6 FPTS (12.0 pts, 8.6 reb, 3.1 ast, 1.5 blk)
Gradey Dick, SG/SF: 20.3 FPTS (12.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Davion Mitchell, PG: 17.1 FPTS (7.7 pts, 1.5 reb, 4.1 ast)
Ja'Kobe Walter, SG: 16.8 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Chicago Bulls at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET
Line: Bulls 12.5 (-120) | Timberwolves -12.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Bulls +450 | Timberwolves -700
Total: 225.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 7, straight up 72%, 230.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (NA - Knee); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Lower Leg); Kevin Huerter, (NA - Not Injury Related); Tre Jones, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Zach Collins, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Timberwolves: Julius Randle, (OUT - Groin); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 37.2 FPTS (18.2 pts, 10.2 reb, 3.7 ast)
Coby White, PG/SG: 33.5 FPTS (19.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 32.3 FPTS (13.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 5.3 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 26.2 FPTS (12.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.6 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 19.8 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 19.8 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.0 reb, 2.9 ast)
Jalen Smith, PF/C: 16.5 FPTS (8.5 pts, 5.1 reb, 1.1 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Anthony Edwards, SG/SF: 48.3 FPTS (29.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 5.5 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Rudy Gobert, C: 29.6 FPTS (13.3 pts, 10.7 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.8 blk)
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 28.0 FPTS (13.1 pts, 6.2 reb, 1.9 ast)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 25.6 FPTS (14.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 23.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 4.4 ast)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 15.1 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.3 ast)
Rob Dillingham, PG: 15.0 FPTS (6.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.1 ast)
Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz
9 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors -6.5 (-105) | Jazz 6.5 (-115)
Money line: Warriors -240 | Jazz +200
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 4.6, straight up 65%, 228.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, (NA - Hip); Draymond Green, (NA - Calf); Moses Moody, (NA - Back); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)
Jazz: Lauri Markkanen, (NA - Back); Cody Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Jalen Hood-Schifino, (OUT - Not Injury Related); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Collin Sexton, (GTD - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 37.9 FPTS (21.0 pts, 3.7 reb, 5.6 ast, 3.7 3PM)
Andrew Wiggins, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (19.4 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.7 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 23.8 FPTS (9.5 pts, 5.1 reb, 4.6 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 23.1 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.8 reb, 3.5 ast)
Dennis Schroder, PG: 22.3 FPTS (11.5 pts, 1.8 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Quinten Post, C: 20.7 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.4 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 18.4 FPTS (11.0 pts, 2.2 reb, 1.6 ast)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 30.5 FPTS (19.7 pts, 5.4 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
John Collins, PF/C: 28.1 FPTS (16.5 pts, 7.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 27.3 FPTS (14.6 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.9 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 25.6 FPTS (16.6 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Collin Sexton, PG/SG: 24.0 FPTS (15.2 pts, 2.2 reb, 3.2 ast)
Walker Kessler, C: 22.8 FPTS (11.0 pts, 10.4 reb, 1.3 ast, 1.8 blk)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 19.7 FPTS (9.1 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets
9 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans 10.5 (-115) | Nuggets -10.5 (-105)
Money line: Pelicans +380 | Nuggets -550
Total: 238.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Nuggets by 8.4, straight up 75%, 238.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Daniel Theis, (GTD - Thumb); Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles)
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Pelicans projections:
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 37.2 FPTS (21.3 pts, 4.7 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.7 3PM)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 34.9 FPTS (21.5 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.1 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 34.1 FPTS (20.6 pts, 7.4 reb, 4.4 ast)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 22.6 FPTS (9.8 pts, 1.7 reb, 3.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Brandon Ingram, SF: 21.2 FPTS (9.3 pts, 3.0 reb, 4.5 ast)
Javonte Green, SF: 18.2 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Karlo Matkovic, PF: 17.1 FPTS (6.0 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.5 ast)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.1 FPTS (27.3 pts, 10.4 reb, 8.9 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 43.9 FPTS (24.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF/PF: 28.5 FPTS (17.2 pts, 5.8 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG/SF: 26.2 FPTS (14.1 pts, 4.6 reb, 2.1 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 19.7 FPTS (11.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 14.6 FPTS (6.6 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.1 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 14.3 FPTS (8.1 pts, 1.5 reb, 1.3 ast)
Phoenix Suns at Oklahoma City Thunder
9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Suns 12.5 (-105) | Thunder -12.5 (-115)
Money line: Suns +550 | Thunder -800
Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 8.7, straight up 76%, 226.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Suns: Kevin Durant, (NA - Ankle)
Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD - Wrist); Cason Wallace, (OUT - Shoulder); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 46.3 FPTS (29.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 38.8 FPTS (26.0 pts, 5.6 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 24.9 FPTS (14.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.3 ast)
Tyus Jones, PG: 20.7 FPTS (8.9 pts, 1.6 reb, 4.3 ast)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 19.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 18.3 FPTS (6.7 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jusuf Nurkic, C: 18.0 FPTS (8.3 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 49.2 FPTS (28.7 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 38.1 FPTS (19.6 pts, 5.2 reb, 5.2 ast)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 23.1 FPTS (4.5 pts, 11.6 reb, 3.7 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 20.2 FPTS (9.5 pts, 4.2 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Jaylin Williams, C: 19.1 FPTS (6.4 pts, 5.9 reb, 2.5 ast)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 19.0 FPTS (8.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 18.4 FPTS (9.8 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET
Line: Magic 5.5 (-110) | Kings -5.5 (-110)
Money line: Magic +180 | Kings -215
Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 0.8, straight up 53%, 217.8 total points.
Injury Report:
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Mac McClung, (OUT - Back); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Kings: Sidy Cissoko, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Zach LaVine, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 44.5 FPTS (25.4 pts, 5.1 reb, 5.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 39.3 FPTS (23.9 pts, 7.2 reb, 5.5 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 21.4 FPTS (12.0 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 20.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 6.2 reb, 2.4 ast)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 19.9 FPTS (9.9 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.5 ast)
Trevelin Queen, SG: 16.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.1 ast)
Anthony Black, PG/SG: 15.2 FPTS (7.5 pts, 2.1 reb, 2.8 ast)
Kings projections:
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 42.6 FPTS (19.4 pts, 13.2 reb, 6.7 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 38.9 FPTS (20.9 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.4 ast, 2.4 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 35.4 FPTS (23.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.8 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 27.3 FPTS (16.3 pts, 2.4 reb, 3.9 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 25.5 FPTS (13.5 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keon Ellis, SG: 18.7 FPTS (8.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.6 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 14.9 FPTS (6.5 pts, 4.7 reb, 1.1 ast)