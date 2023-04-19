Matt Bowen's eight favorite offseason moves for fantasy football

Back in March, ahead of NFL free agency 2023, I graded and ranked our top 100 available players. We saw plenty of player movement, including trades, at the offensive skill positions that will have a major impact on the 2023 fantasy football season. Now that most of the dust has settled, let's go back and revisit the key offseason activity by listing my eight favorite moves.

1. Garrett Wilson's WR1 upside with Aaron Rodgers in New York

We know the trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets is not official -- yet. But with the expectation that he will be under center for the Jets this season, we have to talk about the immediate fantasy boost for Wilson.

As a rookie in 2022, playing with a group of low-level quarterbacks in New York, Wilson averaged 12.7 PPR points per game while logging 83 receptions. He's a sudden mover -- with boundary speed -- and the dynamic ability to create after the catch. He can get loose in the open field.