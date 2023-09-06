By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defense schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start decisions and fantasy advice each week. Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can also help you make the best waiver wire pickups.

Below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB cheat sheet.

Unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjust to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Advantageous matchups

Commanders' Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson vs. Cardinals' Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton Sr. and Christian Matthew

Arizona lost Byron Murphy during free agency and did not replace its top corner. Wilson returns as the team's likely top corner, with 30-year-old journeyman Hamilton and 2022 seventh-round flier Matthew positioned for significant roles. The other candidates here are sixth-round rookie Kei'Trel Clark, UDFA Starling Thomas V and veteran newcomer Kris Boyd. There's risk of the unknown here with QB Sam Howell making his second NFL start, but McLaurin (if able to play), Dotson and Samuel are all positioned well for a big season debut.