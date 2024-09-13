Open Extended Reactions

It's only Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, but some fantasy football managers are already scrambling because of key injuries. Packers quarterback Jordan Love is down with a knee injury for multiple weeks; Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is headed to the injured reserve list; and Christian McCaffrey was a surprise inactive leading into the Monday night game and could miss again this week.

So, let's find some streaming options to plug into your lineup.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Roster percentages are updated each Friday and players from Thursday's night game have been removed. All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks