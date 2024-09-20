Open Extended Reactions

In Week 2, we saw more key players go down with injuries, which creates openings on your roster. Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. He's doubtful to play this weekend. Kansas City Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco is now on IR due to a fibula injury and Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp left Sunday's game because of an ankle injury and will miss an extended amount of time.

Regardless of your league size, I have options for you, starting with multiple targets at the quarterback position. There's a group of wide receivers in here, too, some with big-play upside. I'll even give you a defense that is taking the ball away.

It's time for Week 3, so let's find some streaming options to plug into your lineup.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Roster percentages are updated each Friday and players from Thursday's night game have been removed. All references to fantasy points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterbacks