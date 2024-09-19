Open Extended Reactions

Through two weeks of the 2024 fantasy football season, one that is quickly being defined by injuries, there are surprise players emerging and some trends -- both positive and negative -- which could create some tough lineup decisions for managers.

But that's also very normal in the early stages of the season.

Remember, NFL teams go through their own transition period in September, with both personnel and scheme. So, while the early numbers may begin to tell a story, we have to look at the tape, too, because there's still so much to learn. And I'm here to map it out for you.

Let's discuss eight situations that pertain to fantasy production, starting with a premier tight end who has yet to meet expectations.