Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected shadow matchups

Banks has shadowed Justin Jefferson, Terry McLaurin, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf this season. He aligned against the receivers on 126 of 169 routes, including 119 of 127 on the perimeter. The receiving lines of the four were as follows: Jefferson (6 targets-4 receptions-59 yards-1 touchdown), McLaurin (8-6-22-0), Cooper (12-7-86-2), Lamb (8-7-98-1) and Metcalf (7-4-55-0).

Banks did a nice job on Metcalf last week, but top receivers have otherwise crushed against New York. In fact, the Giants have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to perimeter receivers, which is where Chase aligns 65% of the time. Expect these two to be matched up on 100% of Chase's boundary routes, as well as a few slot plays in Week 6.

Takeaway: