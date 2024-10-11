Dos and Don'ts for Week 6: Josh Allen, Wan'Dale Robinson and the Patriots' offense

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy football managers overthink just about everything. They often need a calm, measured voice of reason to remind them of what makes sense.

Take a deep breath. It is fantasy football. Make practical decisions on lineups, trades and foods for the tailgating party and things will work out. Try to enjoy the ride. You wouldn't believe the things fantasy managers overthink. Well, you're (presumably) a fantasy manager. OK, so perhaps you would.

Don't compare the value of Josh Allen to Patrick Mahomes

While each star quarterback is underwhelming fantasy managers so far, we should not treat how Mahomes is performing the same as what is occurring with Allen. To briefly recap, Mahomes hasn't scored 20 PPR points in a game since last Thanksgiving. He is averaging 14.2 PPR points per game this season, which, for context, is worse than the Saints' Derek Carr and barely ahead of Broncos rookie Bo Nix, who is rostered in 9% of ESPN leagues.

Meanwhile, Allen was the No. 1 fantasy quarterback in Weeks 1 and 3. He wasn't close to that level during the other weeks -- he completed only 9 of 30 passes versus the Texans last week! -- but at least we see how he can be great and carry fantasy teams. These were two of the three top quarterbacks in most fantasy leagues, along with the Ravens' Lamar Jackson, whom nobody is whining about.