Fantasy football is a weekly game, so knowing the matchups can help you make the best lineup decisions. By utilizing our play-by-play data, we're able to identify defensive schemes and where each wide receiver and cornerback lines up on each play. By tracking these WR/CB matchups, including potential shadow situations, we can offer the best projections, rankings, sit/start advice and waiver wire suggestions each week.

Down below are the receivers with the best and worst matchups this week, as well as the corresponding fantasy impact.

To view the primary defenders the top three wide receivers for each team will see this weekend, be sure to check out our weekly WR vs. CB Cheatsheet.

Note that, unless otherwise noted, references to where teams rank in statistical categories adjusts to a per-game basis in order to avoid distortion due to bye weeks.

Projected Shadow Matchups

Surtain has shadowed DK Metcalf, George Pickens, Mike Evans and Garrett Wilson, aligning against the four standout receivers on a combined 86 of 122 routes, including 77 of 80 perimeter routes. The receiving lines of the four were as follows: Metcalf (4 targets-3 receptions-29 yards-0 touchdowns), Pickens (4-2-29-0), Evans (3-2-17-0) and Wilson (7-5-41-0). Denver has been in man coverage more than any other defense (59%) and has allowed an NFL-low two TDs and the second-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers (fourth fewest to the perimeter).

No receiver has reached 18 fantasy points in a game against Denver this season. Surtain (concussion) has missed nearly all of the team's snaps over the last two weeks, but assuming he's back, there's a good chance he aligns on Johnson the 78% of the time he's on the boundary. Shadow coverage isn't a lock here, as Xavier Legette has impressed on the other side of the field, but it's a strong bet.

Takeaway: