Don't be surprised if ... Trevor Lawrence is a top-10 QB again

Each week in the NFL is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy football managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true ... don't be surprised!

Don't be surprised if ... Trevor Lawrence is a top 10 fantasy QB again

You may have noticed things are not going so well for the Jacksonville Jaguars, with their 2-7 record and coach Doug Pederson leading everyone's list of head coaches on the proverbial hot seat. Then again, the Jaguars were hardly blown out in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon and had a legitimate chance to win in the closing minute. And Trevor Lawrence was hardly bad, either. He scored 19.56 fantasy points against the Eagles and is averaging 19.24 points over his past five games. Fantasy managers may not have noticed, but those numbers certainly work.

Lawrence is a top-5 QB over the past five weeks, which seems rather incongruent with public perception of his decline, but this is nothing new for fantasy football. Lawrence remains available in more than 66% of ESPN standard leagues, and this past week he was started in barely 7% of them, or fewer than Caleb Williams and the benched Anthony Richardson (yes, it's true). Nobody is saying Lawrence is suddenly awesome or even playing at a high level, completing 61% of his passes in a lost season for his team, but he is providing numbers in the fantasy world, and it is getting hard to ignore them. After all, Lawrence was a top-10 fantasy QB in 2022 and just missed the designation last season.