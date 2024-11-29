Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 13 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence knowing you've put your team in the best position to win.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs -13

Locks: Friday 3 p.m. ET

42.5 (10th highest)Chiefs by 11, 76.4% to win outright

Raiders injury watch: RB Alexander Mattison: Q; RB Zamir White: O

Chiefs injury watch: none to report

Best of the Week

Matt Bowen : Playing as the No. 1 running back for the Raiders in Week 12 loss to the Broncos, Ameer Abdullah scored 17.5 points on 14 touches. If Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (groin) can't go, then there is an opening for Abdullah to see the ball versus the Chiefs, and he has been productive as a receiver over his past two games (eight receptions, 53 yards, two touchdowns).

Matt Bowen: We can chase the numbers here with Noah Gray given the usage of two-TE personnel in Kansas City. Gray has had 18-plus points in back-to-back games, with two TD catches in each, and the Chiefs have run 249 plays out of 12-personnel (one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers), third most in the league. With a matchup versus a Raiders defense that has struggled versus tight ends, Gray is a deeper-league option.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

47.5 (third highest)Bengals by 0.3, 51.2% to win outright

Steelers injury watch: none to report

Bengals injury watch: WR Charlie Jones: Q

Best of the Week

Matt Bowen : Russell Wilson has logged over 260 yards passing in three of his six starts with the Steelers this season, including last week in the snow. You can start Wilson in two-QB superflex formats against a bottom-10 Bengals defense, and it should also be a good day for Steelers WR George Pickens. Look for deep ball throws in this one.

Tristan H. Cockcroft: Few fantasy managers have the luxury of benching Joe Burrow, the No. 3 scoring quarterback for the season. Nevertheless, his matchup is one of the week's worst. The Steelers' defense is the only that hasn't allowed a quarterback score 20 fantasy points against it.

Los Angeles Chargers -1 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

47.5 (third highest)Chargers by 0.4, 51.4% to win outright