Open Extended Reactions

In most leagues, there is one week left until the fantasy playoffs. That's it. Maybe it's win or go home for you this week. I've been there. Or this could be about landing that first-round bye with another victory. And maybe you just want to play spoiler in Week 14, knocking another team out of the postseason dance. I like it.

But there's a catch here in Week 14, as six teams are on a bye. That's right. Six. And there are some heavy hitters out this week, especially at the quarterback position: Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, Anthony Richardson and more. So, there is a need, especially in deeper leagues, to find potential streaming options to drop into your lineup.

Today, we'll start with the quarterbacks, and I have five targets, including a couple who fit in 2-QB superflex formats. Yes, we always hit on the wide receivers, and I have a group here that presents some scoring upside. And, while the running back position remains lighter at this time of the season, I'll give you options, along with a tight end and defense to stream.

Players listed below are deeper-league targets, rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues entering this week's waiver period. Although you might notice overlap with Eric Moody's waiver wire column that publishes on Mondays, an important distinction is that the options mentioned in this column are solely for this week's matchups and not based on the players' values for the remainder of the season.

Quarterbacks

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (55.0% rostered; vs. Browns)

Wilson lit up the Bengals defense in Week 13, posting a season-high 26.86 points and throwing for 414 yards with three touchdowns. Sure, that was a really good matchup for Wilson. I get it. But just two weeks ago, in the snow versus the same Browns defense, Wilson completed 21 of 28 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. And he hit four throws of 20 or more air yards in that one. You can play Wilson this Sunday in the home tilt against Cleveland.