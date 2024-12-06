Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet for Week 14 is your one-stop shop for fantasy football advice. We've curated all our best start/sit advice from this week, including insights from Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Tristan H. Cockcroft, Eric Karabell and Liz Loza. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report, consider the betting data and then set your lineup with confidence knowing you've put your team in the best position to win.

Lines accurate as of latest time stamp. For latest odds, go to ESPN BET.

Injury aggregation powered by RotoWire and does not include players on the IR. Football Power Index by ESPN Analytics.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6.5

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 46.5 (third highest)

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 69.3% to win outright

Raiders injury watch: RB Zamir White: Q; RB Alexander Mattison: Q

Buccaneers injury watch: WR Mike Evans: Q; RB Bucky Irving: Q; WR Trey Palmer: Q; WR Cody Thompson: O

Best of the Week

Mike Clay : Tampa Bay has allowed the seventh-most WR fantasy points this season, including the fourth-most to the perimeter and third-most to the slot. The Bucs rank first or second in all three categories over their past eight outings. Jakobi Meyers (65% perimeter) is the most notable beneficiary from this Raiders WR room, though big-play Tre Tucker (75%) should be on your Week 14 sleeper radar.

Matt Bowen : Aiden O'Connell isn't going to give you much of anything as a runner, but he just went into Arrowhead last Friday and threw for 340 yards versus the Chiefs, and he gets a strong matchup in Week 14 against Tampa Bay. He's an option in two-QB superflex leagues.

Tristan H. Cockcroft : Though Cade Otton has fallen quiet over the past two weeks, the Raiders are as strong a bounce-back matchup as a tight end could draw. Over the past six weeks, they've allowed a league-leading-by-far 27.1 points per game to the position, with five different tight ends scoring in excess of 11 points.

Tristan H. Cockcroft: The Buccaneers have been one of the most matchup-driven defenses this season, highlighted by a 17-point game against Spencer Rattler and the Saints in Week 6 and 11 points in Week 12 against the Giants. The Raiders offer them that kind of upside.

New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins -6

Locks: Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 44.5 (sixth highest)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 2.4, 56.2% to win outright