Fantasy football: Don't be surprised if ... these things happen in 2025

It was quite the eventful 2024 NFL season, full of surprises, both positive and negative. Fantasy football managers must now decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true for the 2025 NFL season, well, don't be surprised!

NOTE: All references to fantasy points are for PPR scoring.

Don't be surprised if ... Puka Nacua becomes the first to 2,000 receiving yards

We just saw Saquon Barkley become only the ninth RB to rush for 2,000 yards, but nobody has ever reached that mark for receiving yards. Nacua seems as likely a choice as any to become the first. He has played in 28 NFL games over two seasons, averaging 88.4 receiving yards per game. By comparison, Ja'Marr Chase averaged 100.5 yards per game this season -- tops in the sport -- but he sits at 87.5 receiving yards per game for his four-year career. Justin Jefferson has averaged 96.5 yards per game in his career, highest of all time. Nacua isn't far from that mark.