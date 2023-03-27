Early fantasy football flex and superflex rankings for 2023

Liz Loza offers up three of the best destinations for Lamar Jackson from a fantasy standpoint. (1:23)

Welcome to the fantasy football offseason and our early superflex rankings for the 2023 NFL season. We know many of you compete in superflex formats that invite/covet second quarterbacks in starting lineups, so these rankings account for that. It might look odd to see the lowest-ranked fantasy passers ranked ahead of typical RB2 and WR2 options, but the potential scoring impact demands it. If your league is of the standard flex variety, just ignore the presence of quarterbacks. Regardless, enjoy as you do your homework in advance of next season!

You may see free agents and incoming rookies are ranked below. Once we know the teams they will play for, their rankings picture will become clearer, but in the meantime we have slotted them for you.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (QB1): Coming off his first season leading all QBs in fantasy scoring since 2018, but he is also the safest pick.

2. Josh Allen, Bills (QB2): A bit more upside with Allen, because he runs for more yards and scores, and largely safe, too.

3. Jalen Hurts, Eagles (QB3): He led the league with 25.2 PPR points per game. If you want to take him No. 1, go for it.

4. Joe Burrow, Bengals (QB4): Perhaps a tier below the Big Three QBs, but he's also ahead of the next tier, at 21.9 points per game.

5. Justin Jefferson, Vikings (WR1): Led league in receptions and receiving yards. Gets the nod as first WR off the board here.

6. Cooper Kupp, Rams (WR2): Don't expect 2021 statistics again, but he can still dominate, and should return to full health after ankle surgery.

7. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins (WR3)

8. Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals (WR4)

9. Justin Fields, Bears (QB5): Passing skills should improve as team upgrades his options.

10. Justin Herbert, Chargers (QB6)

11. Davante Adams, Raiders (WR5): Fantastic player and it probably does not matter who plays QB.

12. Stefon Diggs, Bills (WR6)

13. Austin Ekeler, Chargers (RB1): Credit where it's due: He played in all 17 games, and played awesome.

14. Christian McCaffrey, 49ers (RB2)

15. Saquon Barkley, Giants (RB3): Most recent No. 1 pick can surely return to that high level again, with health and passable QB play.

17. Travis Kelce, Chiefs (TE1): A bit of drama with him this offseason, but still a remarkable talent.

18. Lamar Jackson, Ravens (QB7)

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (QB8)

20. A.J. Brown, Eagles (WR7)

21. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys (WR8)

22. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions (WR9):

23. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (QB9): Yes, we can presume he moves on to a certain AFC East team and returns to QB1 status!

24. Aaron Rodgers, Packers (QB10)

25. Kirk Cousins, Vikings (QB11)

26. Dak Prescott, Cowboys (QB12)

27. Josh Jacobs, Raiders (RB5): It wasn't a 2,000-yard season, but still very good, and he caught a career-best 33 passes.

28. Derrick Henry, Titans (RB6): The team reinvested in him, and perhaps that should tell us something.

29. Daniel Jones, Giants (QB13): Ranked this low due to concern about his knee surgery costing him September games.

30. Kyler Murray, Cardinals (QB14)

31. Deshaun Watson, Browns (QB15):

32. Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins (WR10):

33. DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals (WR11):

34. DeVonta Smith, Eagles (WR12)

35. Joe Mixon, Bengals (RB7): That makes four consecutive top-10 finishes at RB, even though he isn't catching many passes.

36. Nick Chubb, Browns (RB8): Eighth among RBs in PPR points, despite being 23rd in rushing attempts. Yeah, he's that good.

37. Tony Pollard, Cowboys (RB9): He gets a new chance in another city, and he should play competently again.

38. Derek Carr, Saints (QB16): He gets a new chance with a new coach, and he also should play competently again.

39. Russell Wilson, Broncos (QB17): The guy below won a Super Bowl, but which QB do you want this fall? A case can be made either way.

40. Jared Goff, Lions (QB18): Can't expect his 2021 stats again, but can expect health and fantasy-relevance.

41. Matthew Stafford, Rams (QB19): No. 5 QB from last season will come at a discount, but how much is fair?

42. Geno Smith, Seahawks (QB20):

43. Tee Higgins, Bengals (WR13):

44. Keenan Allen, Chargers (WR14): The quarterback play figures to improve (hint, hint).

45. Garrett Wilson, Jets (WR15)

46. Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks (RB10): Fantastic college running back just needs volume with his new franchise.

47. Bijan Robinson, FA (RB11)

48. Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars (RB12)

49. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots (RB13)

50. Dalvin Cook, Vikings (RB14): Averaged 5.3 yards per rush, but needs more touches. Oh, and who is the QB here?

51. Aaron Jones, Packers (RB15): Foot injury compromised him, mainly in the passing game, but don't forget how much volume he had as a rookie.

52. Najee Harris, Steelers (RB16)

53. Alvin Kamara, Saints (RB17): Competent passer who gets to throw to a great wide receiver, which helps.

54. Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders (QB21)

55. Kenny Pickett, Steelers (QB22): Will be judged harshly for underwhelming play as a rookie, but there is upside here, too.

56. Desmond Ridder, Falcons (QB23)

57. Ryan Tannehill, Titans (QB24): Uneven season for the preseason No. 2 TE, but let's remember his fantastic 2021 campaign.

58. Mark Andrews, Ravens (TE2): Wonderful talent, and the QB play was excellent.

59. DK Metcalf, Seahawks (WR16)

60. Tyler Lockett, Seahawks (WR17): New QB, but this one should be an upgrade.

61. Chris Olave, Saints (WR18): New QB, and this one will not be an upgrade.

62. Mike Evans, Buccaneers (WR19)

63. Chris Godwin, Buccaneers (WR20): Stats were not as expected, and it is fair to question his durability now.

64. Deebo Samuel, 49ers (WR21): And now, we turn to the young running backs returning from injuries. Don't be afraid to invest.

65. Breece Hall, Jets (RB18)

66. Javonte Williams, Broncos (RB19)

67. Dameon Pierce, Texans (RB20): Played well in second half of the season, and could return to RB1 status with loads of TDs.

68. James Conner, Cardinals (RB21)

69. Amari Cooper, Browns (WR22)

70. Mike Williams, Chargers (WR23)

71. Christian Kirk, Jaguars (WR24)

72. Terry McLaurin, Commanders (WR25)

73. Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers (WR26)

74. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos (WR27)

75. Michael Pittman Jr., Colts (WR28): Rookie QBs can be dangerous in fantasy, but these fellows are special.

76. Bryce Young, FA (QB25)

77. C.J. Stroud, FA (QB26)

78. Jordan Love, Packers (QB27): Not a good season, but even the QBs we ignore offer value in superflex formats.

79. Mac Jones, Patriots (QB28): If Lions promise us he'll get major touches, we're all in. But they won't do that.

80. D'Andre Swift, Lions (RB22): Oh yeah ... they signed him.

81. David Montgomery, Lions (RB23): Will not get to run behind the same offensive line he had in Philadelphia.

82. Miles Sanders, Panthers (RB24): Most will prefer to remember his final weeks rather than when he was viewed as a bust, and for good reason.

83. Cam Akers, Rams (RB25)

84. DJ Moore, Bears (WR29): Leaves a top QB for a team without one, but his target share could rise quite a bit.

85. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Patriots (WR30): Johnson scored the same number of TDs as you did this season! Hard to believe, but it will not continue.

86. Diontae Johnson, Steelers (WR31)

87. George Pickens, Steelers (WR32)

88. Drake London, Falcons (WR33)

89. Christian Watson, Packers (WR34): Returns to the NFL after considerable time away, presumably with the skills we remember.

90. Calvin Ridley, Jaguars (WR35)

91. James Cook, Bills (RB26)

92. Rachaad White, Buccaneers (RB27)

93. Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (RB28)

94. J.K. Dobbins, Ravens (RB29)

95. Jamaal Williams, Saints (RB30)

96. Jahmyr Gibbs, FA (RB31)

97. Zach Charbonnet, FA (RB32)

98. Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs (RB33)

99. Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders (RB34)

100. Darren Waller, Giants (TE3)