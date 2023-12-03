Mike Clay explains why De'Von Achane should be started by fantasy managers if he plays in Week 13. (0:51)

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

Refresh often for the latest information.

1 p.m. ET games

Trey McBride, TE, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: With Zach Ertz being granted his release, there should be little competition for TE targets here in Arizona.

Marquise Brown, WR, ARI -- Questionable

Impact: He hasn't practiced all week and is likely to still be a "game-time call" on Sunday. If he feels good, he'll go.

Michael Wilson, WR, ARI -- OUT

Impact: Once again, Greg Dortch remains in the flex conversation as Zach Pascal did not travel with the Cardinals due to the birth of a child.

Brandon Johnson, WR, DEN -- Activated from IR

Impact: His return could eat into the workload of Marvin Mims Jr. a little bit.

Noah Brown, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: After missing two consecutive games and not doing much in practice this week, even if Brown does return in Week 13 -- and it appears he will -- it might be best to wait a week before using him in fantasy lineups.

Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU -- OUT

Impact: Brevin Jordan will start in his place, with Eric Saubert also seeing a few snaps.

Tank Dell, WR, HOU -- Questionable

Impact: He's expected to start and should get a lot of looks, given the injuries to the rest of the Texans' receiving options.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND -- OUT

Impact: Taylor needs thumb surgery, so Zack Moss gets the starting nod, with Trey Sermon backing him up.

Keenan Allen, WR, LAC -- Questionable

Impact: Allen missed a few practices this week, but claims to feel "as good as can be expected." He should play.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, NE -- Questionable

Impact: While it currently looks as though Elliott will suit up for Week 13, Rhamondre Stevenson is still likely to get most of the RB touches.

Demario Douglas, WR, NE -- OUT

Impact: DeVante Parker will be the Patriots' No. 1 WR option this week, with QB Bailey Zappe being the one tasked with throwing him the ball.

Kendre Miller, RB, NO -- OUT

Impact: Once again, Jamaal Williams wil serve as the backup to Alvin Kamara.

Rashid Shaheed, WR, NO -- OUT

Impact: A.T. Perry will get a chance to start for the Saints.

Chris Olave, WR, NO -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced a bit this week, but his status depends on whether or not he clears the league's concussion protocol. Reports this morning suggest he will play.

Breece Hall, RB, NYJ -- Questionable

Impact: He practiced in full on Friday, so all expectations are for him to play on Sunday.

Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ -- Questionable

Impact: Unless Hall sits, there's no reason for Cook -- who appears likely to play in Week 13 -- to be in fantasy lineups.

Treylon Burks, WR, TEN -- Questionable

Impact: Assuming he receives clearance from the league to return from his concussion, he should be in Sunday's starting lineup.

4 p.m. ET games

Hayden Hurst, TE, CAR -- OUT

Impact: With Tommy Tremble (hip, doubtful) also likely to miss Week 13, the remaining TE options for Carolina include Ian Thomas and Giovanni Ricci. You can't be that desperate, can you?

Marquise Goodwin, WR, CLE -- OUT

Impact: Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore should be the busiest WR options on Sunday.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, CLE -- OUT

Impact: Veteran Joe Flacco will take over the reins of the Cleveland offense.

Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI -- Doubtful

Impact: It looks like it will be at least one more week before Goedert returns the Eagles huddle. Jack Stoll has done little of fantasy note in his absence.

Chris Godwin, WR, TB -- Questionable

Impact: A lingering neck injury has Godwin as a game-time call. Trey Palmer's fantasy value increases if Godwin can't go.

Sunday night game

Jayden Reed, WR, GB -- Questionable

Impact: Things appear to be leaning towards him playing and he's been getting a lot more targets of late.

Aaron Jones, RB, GB -- OUT

Impact: AJ Dillon will do most of the fantasy-relevant work in the Packers backfield.

Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC -- OUT

Impact: If you weren't prepared for this late-breaking development, your few remaining RB options now include the likes of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Deneric Prince.