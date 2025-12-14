Open Extended Reactions

Week 15 of the 2025 fantasy football season featured standout performances by TreVeyon Henderson, Trevor Lawrence and Trey McBride while Joe Burrow, Quinshon Judkins and Ladd McConkey disappointed.

Who were the big winners and losers around the league?

Matt Bowen and Tristan H. Cockcroft offer their analyses.

Jump to a topic:

Ranking winners | Ranking losers

Biggest injuries and what's next

Ranking fantasy winners of Week 15

Treveyon Henderson finished with 148 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in the loss to Buffalo. Jordan Bank/Getty Images

1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots: It's eerie how similar this and his Week 10 games. Henderson scored 30.1 fantasy points, had a pair of 50-plus yard touchdowns on which he was clocked at faster than 20 mph on each, per Next Gen Stats, and ran for 105 more yards than expected on Sunday. In Week 10, he scored 28.0 fantasy points, had a pair of 50-plus yard, 20-plus mph touchdowns, and ran for 93 more yards than expected. Both performances underscored his vision and next-level speed, with the critical difference being that this was against one of his tougher matchups in the New England Patriots (Week 10 brought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Henderson continues to show traits of a prospective superstar, and while he'll be a fantasy RB2 for Week 16 against the Baltimore Ravens, he'll bring even greater upside to his two matchups after that (@NYJ, MIA). -- Cockcroft

2. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Heating up significantly over the past month, Lawrence on Sunday obliterated his prior career-best performance, tearing apart a terrible New York Jets defense for 44.30 fantasy points. He completed five touchdown passes, three of them traveling at least 10 yards downfield, and even ran for a 15-yard score in the first quarter. With the effort, Lawrence has a position-leading 102.46 points over the past four weeks, and he's now seventh at the position in scoring for the season (260.60). Still, he has one of his toughest matchups all year in Week 16 (@DEN), which will keep him outside the top 10 in the positional rankings. -- Cockcroft

3. Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Atlanta Falcons: In a Thursday Night Football 29-28 comeback shocker, Pitts carried the Falcons on his back on his way to 45.6 fantasy points, the fifth-most fantasy points by a tight end since 1960. It gave his managers who started him in 46.3% of ESPN leagues a comfy cushion to begin their matchups. Pitts has now scored at least 15 points in each of his past three games while working with Kirk Cousins, and his 29.0% target share during that time span makes him seem much more like a weekly fantasy playoffs starter rather than the inconsistent player he has been over his five NFL seasons. He'll next face the Arizona Cardinals. -- Cockcroft

4. Trey McBride, TE, Arizona Cardinals: McBride had a season-high 37.4 points on Sunday, and he did that against the Texans' top-tier defense. McBride caught 12 of 13 targets in this one, finishing with 134 yards and two touchdowns. It's the route running, the matchup ability and the coverage awareness with McBride. He's the best tight end in the league on the tape, too. Lock him in as the overall TE1 for the rest of the fantasy playoffs with matchups versus the Falcons in Week 16 and the Bengals in Week 17. -- Bowen

5. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: He scored a season-high 31.5 fantasy points, fewer than five shy of his career best (36.4, in Week 5 of 2023), with the most remarkable takeaway that he scored three receiving touchdowns to double his career total in that department. Etienne continues to be a force for the surging Jaguars, even if his yards-per-carry rates have been uninspiring of late. He'll have his work cut out for him in Week 16 against the Denver Broncos, but he warrants fantasy RB2 status regardless. -- Cockcroft

6. James Cook III, RB, Buffalo Bills: Cook's 31.5 points in Sunday's comeback win over the Patriots are his most since Week 8 versus Carolina (33.6). Cook scored three touchdowns in Foxborough, and he played a volume role again, finishing with 111 total yards on 24 touches. Cook has now seen 20 or more touches in four straight games, and the fading Browns' run defense is on tap in Week 16. You can play Cook as a fringe RB1 for that matchup. -- Bowen

7. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Evans, who had been sidelined since Week 7 (collarbone), scored a season-high 19.2 points in his return to the field Thursday night versus the Falcons. Evans worked multiple levels of the route tree in this one, catching six of a team-high 12 targets for 132 yards. We saw the timing throws from Baker Mayfield on the out cuts, plus Evans was the deep ball target, bringing in three passes for 20 or more yards. With Evans back in the mix as Mayfield's top option, he'll be a fringe WR1 for the Week 16 road matchup at Carolina. -- Bowen

8. Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles: Goedert scored 25.0 points in the Week 15 win over a bad Raiders team, catching six of seven targets for 70 yards, plus he added two touchdowns. Yes, Goedert did have a drop on a throw to the flat in the low red zone, but he was deployed creatively in scoring position on Sunday. Goedert caught one touchdown on a shovel pass from Jalen Hurts, and he found the end zone again off a fly sweep push pass. Goedert gets the Washington defense in Week 16, which will keep him in the lower tier TE1 ranks. -- Bowen

Ranking fantasy losers of Week 15

1. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals: Did you start Burrow in the fantasy playoffs? I did. And the 5.5 points he put up in Sunday's loss to the Ravens are probably going to bury my squad for the year. Rough. Burrow was sacked three times in this game, and he threw two picks, with one going back the other way for six points. Burrow has now thrown multiple interceptions in two straight games, and he will slide down in my ranks as a lower-tier QB1 for the Week 16 matchup in Miami. -- Bowen

2. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Cleveland Browns: Negative game flow did impact Judkins' opportunities in the Week 15 blowout loss to the Bears. I get that. And Cleveland turned the ball over three times in the pass game. However, Judkins (4.7 points) was still very inefficient when he did get touches, rushing for only 21 yards on 12 carries (1.8 YPC), while he finished with -4 yards receiving on three grabs. Bad football overall here from Cleveland. Judkins will look to rebound in Week 16 versus a Bills defense that just gave up 246 yards rushing to the Patriots on Sunday. -- Bowen

3. Ladd McConkey, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: With Quentin Johnston sidelined, one might've expected McConkey to rise to the occasion despite the challenging Kansas City Chiefs matchup. Unfortunately, McConkey scored just 4.0 fantasy points on three targets, struggling particularly in man coverage (one catch on two targets on 15 routes). It's the second straight week he has been held in check by a tough matchup, though a Week 16 assignment against the Dallas Cowboys should provide him a soft landing spot. -- Cockcroft

4. Mark Andrews, TE; Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens: In a prime matchup versus the Bengals defense, I had Andrews ranked in the TE1 range for this one, plus I also saw Likely as an upside play in deeper formats. The Ravens are a heavy two tight end personnel team, too. However, on a day where Lamar Jackson attempted only 12 passes, Andrews (3.8 points) caught two of three targets for 18 yards, and Likely didn't see a single target. Andrews, who has now scored fewer than 10 points in four straight games, will slide back to the TE2 ranks for the Week 16 matchup versus the Patriots, while Likely will remain a deeper league flier. -- Bowen

5. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: He continues to endure his share of ups and downs, and for the fourth time in his past five games he was held beneath 15 fantasy points (14.60). Jackson took four sacks and ran twice for 26 yards, but he also had a pair of deep throws to Zay Flowers on the same second-quarter drive, and he wasn't necessarily needed to do much with his legs in a 24-0 victory that was never really close. Unfortunately, it's not enough to ease worries for his fantasy owners looking at what's a pair of tough-as-nails matchups the next two weeks (NE, @GB). Jackson's raw ability is going to earn him a start in practically every fantasy league, but he's going to be one of the lower-end QB1s for next week. -- Cockcroft

Injury impact

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

What we know: For the fourth time in the team's past six games, he scored fewer than 14 fantasy points (13.06 in Week 15), and his day ended on a pair of sour notes, as his Chiefs were eliminated from postseason contention for the first time in his nine NFL seasons and he suffered a concerning knee injury near the game's conclusion.

What's next: Mahomes was helped to the locker room after the play, replaced by Gardner Minshew, and it's unclear whether he'll be ready for Week 16. The Chiefs' elimination assures they will not rush their star quarterback back, so Minshew might get the benefit of their favorable Tennessee Titans matchup in Week 16. -- Cockcroft

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III, WRs, Chicago Bears

What we know: Odunze was ruled out shortly before the Sunday kickoff after he aggravated the foot injury that kept him sidelined for Week 14. Burden, who played 39% of the offensive snaps and scored 14.4 fantasy points, left in the third quarter with an ankle injury.

What's next: Odunze, who has been dealing with a stress fracture in the foot, is week to week. Burden's status for Week 16 wasn't immediately clear. The Bears' wide receiver room would be noticeably limited if neither can play, as the team would have DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devin Duvernay as their top three names on the depth chart in that case. -- Cockcroft

Bam Knight, RB, Arizona Cardinals

What we know: He got his left ankle caught under a defender as he was tackled for a two-yard loss in the first quarter, and was ruled out for the day shortly thereafter. Knight finished with minus-0.2 fantasy points, with that being his only touch.

What's next: Michael Carter, Emari Demercado and Corey Kiner handled the rushing chores following Knight's early exit, though the team faced negative game script for much of the day. Carter would presumably handle the majority of the rushing chores, with Demercado backing him up, should Knight be unavailable for Week 16. -- Cockcroft

Woody Marks, RB, Houston Texans

What we know: He suffered an ankle injury on a four yard carry midway through the first quarter, and while he was in and out of the game trying to play through it briefly, he exited for good in the second quarter.

What's next: Marks was seen jogging on the sidelines later in the day, so it doesn't appear that his injury is severe. That said, he'll bear watching during the practice week. Jawhar Jordan handled the majority of the rushing work in Marks' absence, with Dare Ogunbowale spelling him at times, which should be the same arrangement if Marks misses Week 16. -- Cockcroft