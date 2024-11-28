Stephania Bell and Field Yates explain why they are still comfortable with starting Kareem Hunt even if Isiah Pacheco returns against the Raiders. (0:30)

How much does Isiah Pachelo affect Kareem Hunt's fantasy stock? (0:30)

Open Extended Reactions

Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists. Any rankings cited in this column come from our ESPN Fantasy staff ranks.

Official inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before each of the scheduled kickoff times.

Refresh often for the latest information.

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

David Montgomery, RB, DET: Shoulder -- Active

Impact: Expect Montgomery to have a full workload Thursday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET: Knee -- Active

Impact: With a full practice Wednesday, it's looking like St. Brown will play.

Kalif Raymond, WR, DET: Foot -- OUT/IR

Impact: He could return in time for the postseason. Tim Patrick will see more targets in 3-WR sets.

Jake Ferguson, TE, DAL: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: Luke Schoonmaker should once again handle the majority of TE work.

Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL: Knee -- Activated from IR

Impact: Cooks will see the field for the first time since Week 4. Temper your expectations.

Tommy DeVito, QB, NYG: Forearm -- Questionable

Impact: Drew Lock is looking likely to start for the Giants. DeVito hasn't been ruled out, but also didn't originally travel with the team to Dallas on Wednesday.

Romeo Doubs, WR, GB: Concussion -- OUT

Impact: The turnaround time to clear protocol was just too short. Expect a fantasy value bump for Dontayvion Wicks.

Spencer Shrader, K, KC: Hamstring -- Questionable

Impact: Matthew Wright would get the call if Shrader is unable to play.

Gardner Minshew, QB, LV: Collarbone -- OUT/IR

Impact: Minshew is done for the season after breaking his collarbone in Week 12.

Aidan O'Connell, QB, LV: Thumb -- Activated from IR

Impact: He's expected to start Friday, but Desmond Ridder might still end up seeing some QB action as well.

Zamir White, RB, LV: Quad -- Questionable

Impact: He hasn't practiced since Week 11's injury, so you should probably have other options ready to go.

Alexander Mattison, RB, LV: Ankle -- Questionable

Impact: He has had limited work this week. If he can play, he's likely to start ahead of Ameer Abdullah.