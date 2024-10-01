Open Extended Reactions

They serve as both the present and future for their respective organizations and your own fantasy squad. Undeniable initial targets in dynasty and keeper competition, the following 10 premature Calder Trophy candidates also exhibit promise as valuable performers in most redraft competition.

A goal/assist showing in his first turn on NHL ice this preseason definitely isn't tampering expectations. Nor should it, considering this year's first-overall draft pick is slated to center a top Sharks' line alongside Tyler Toffoli and (probably) Fabian Zetterlund right off the hop. A spot on the primary power play is also the 18-year-old's to lose. While a repeat of last year's numbers with Boston University (1.7 points/game) is much too big an ask, the youngest ever Hobey Baker Award winner projects to hit 60 with ease. With a good number of them counting as goals. San Jose is better this year. Celebrini, an immediate target in fantasy dynasty competition, helps make them so.

Suiting up in 24 contests last year, Stankoven squeaks under the eligibility cap without a game to spare. Still, a rookie he remains. One boasting great promise to build on his appetizer of a crusade in which the 21-year-old potted six goals and eight assists. That's in addition to the 57 points in 47 games earned while playing with grownups in the AHL. His underlying NHL numbers are even more impressive. In five-on-five action, Stankoven led the Stars in Goals For Percentage (63.09 GF%), Corsi For Percentage (58.68 CF%), and Goals For/60 minutes (3.69 GF/60), according to Evolving Hockey.

While hardly a full season, 24 games is substantial enough a sample size about which to get excited. Along with Wyatt Johnston, and rookie center Mavrik Bourque -- keep an eye on him too -- Stankoven manifests as a quickly rising star on one of the better teams in the West.

One of the most dynamic forwards for the Flyers this preseason, Michkov is living up to the hype. He's hustling, creating chances, protecting the puck, and scoring.

According to head coach John Tortorella, "He can protect the puck, and he's certainly willing to be in the areas to go get the puck." High praise, source considered.

Barring an unexpected change of course, Michkov will launch 2024-25 on a scoring line with Morgan Frost and Owen Tippett. After three seasons of putting up points while battling men in the KHL, he's going to produce. This young fella is the full package, fantasy and otherwise. Betcha he finishes top-four in scoring, if not better, for the Flyers this campaign.

After bulking up 20 pounds this offseason, Gauthier is ready to muscle himself into a permanent top-six position with a young Ducks team.

"I didn't want to come in the league and get tossed around by all these big defensemen they have in the NHL now," the 20-year-old told NHL.com in mid-September. "I wanted to be physical, play my game and not be timid of anyone else out there. It feels good so far, I'm not too slow right now."

After scoring 38 goals and 27 assists in 41 games at Boston College last season, the fifth-overall draft pick (2022) earned an assist in his one and only NHL contest. A steady role alongside center Leo Carlsson and either Troy Terry or veteran Alex Killorn should garner Gauthier much more of the same. He's also expected to skate on the club's top power play. The extra incentive of having something to prove after pushing to orchestrate a trade away from the team that drafted him shouldn't hurt either.

Will Smith, C/W San Jose Sharks

Celebrini's training-camp roommate -- both he and Smith and are due to move in with retired Sharks Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, respectively, once the season starts -- is another rookie performer worth fantasy consideration beyond dynasty competition. Projected to skate somewhere within San Jose's top six, the Boston College alumna could also erupt for impressive scoring numbers straight away.

Hey, a year older, Smith put up more points than Celebrini in college, and some pundits believe he might again in the pro field. However it shakes out, the in-house Bay Area battle for rookie productive supremacy could be fun to watch. Select the versatile forward in deeper re-draft leagues.

A fantasy wild card in year one, the older rookie could either carve out a role in Colorado's top-six alongside center Casey Mittelstadt, or see under 10 minutes/game on the fourth line. Even if he nails the former, who knows what goes down if/when Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin return.

So what's to appreciate about the soon-to-turn 25-year-old KHL export? He's offensively gifted, as displayed in a recent preseason loss to the Stars in which he earned two primary assists, coach Jared Bednar likes him, and there's the aforementioned experience factor. Kovalenko has been competing successfully with men in the Kontinental Hockey League since 2018.

If nothing else, keep a view of him as a streaming option, should the barely Calder-eligible forward secure a prime gig with the Avs.

Canadiens fans are excited about this kid, and for good reason. Following a productive run with Boston University in which he averaged 1.3 points/game, the diminutive defender potted an assist in each of two NHL contests with Montreal to wrap 2023-24, while averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time.

It's not a matter of if the 20-year-old reaches the 45-plus point plateau, but when. This year? Next? Much might depend on whether Hutson earns a go on the Habs' No. 1 power play instead of the second. A must-draft performer in dynasty and keeper leagues, the young blueliner should also be considered in all but the shallowest of re-draft competition.

While Thatcher Demko remains sidelined indefinitely with a uniquely problematic knee issue, right now, Silovs serves as the No. 1 goaltender for a Canucks team that finished top of the Pacific only a season ago. For what it's worth, he was superb in a recent preseason 3-1 win over the Kraken, which offers hope the largely untested 23-year-old could be in position to build on last season's promise.

No question, there's a heap of uncertainty about how Silovs will fare after only nine regular-season appearances (through two campaigns) and 10 in the playoffs. But, again, this is a very good Vancouver team and the Latvian generally performed well when unexpectedly tasked. All goes positively, there's talk he could be in serious contention for the Calder. After securing another proven performer, or two in smaller leagues, Silovs is certainly worth a fantasy swing in all redraft competition.

The most pressing concern is that the rebuilding Flames likely won't win a lot of games in 2024-25. With that in mind, Calgary's current top goaltending prospect is forecast to play a substantial fraction of them. My guess is more than netminding partner Dan Vladar. If the Flames lose less often than anticipated, Wolf might end up one of the year's more valuable under-the-radar pickups in net. We'll see.

Justus Annunen, G, Colorado Avalanche

Anything happens to Alexandar Georgiev -- who's in the final year of his current contract -- and Annunen likely takes over as Colorado's No. 1 immediately. Which might not be the most tragic of turns for the Avs, considering the 24-year-old was good-to-outstanding -- 14-8-1, 2.25 GAA, .928 SV% -- when offered the opportunity to play a season ago. At minimum, he presents as another valuable streaming option when active.

