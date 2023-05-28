Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

3 p.m. ET, Gateway Center Arena, College Park, Georgia

Line: Dream -7.5

Money line: Fever (+250), Dream (-320)

Total: 160 points

BPI Win%: Dream (79.9%)

Injury Report

Fever: Bernadett Hatar (Out)

Dream: Danielle Robinson (Day-to-Day), Iliana Rupert (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Naz Hillmon (available in 89.7% of ESPN leagues) has carved out an important role off the bench for the Dream, and she has been solid in both of her two season-opening appearances. In 19 minutes per game, Hillmon has averaged 10.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG as she does the dirty work and provides toughness and scoring to the second unit.

Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky

6 p.m. ET, Wintrust Arena, Chicago

Line: Sky -2.5

Money line: Wings (+118), Sky (-140)

Total: 161 points

BPI Win%: Sky (61.8%)

Injury Report

Wings: Teaira McCowan (Day-to-Day), Diamond DeShields (Out), Lou Lopez Senechal (Out)

Sky: Morgan Bertsch (Out), Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out), Ruthy Hebard (Out)

Best bet: Wings +2.5. The Wings are off to a strong start this season, led by the dynamism of Arike Ogunbowale in the backcourt and the 1-2 punch of Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally in the frontcourt. If Teaira McCowan (Day-to-Day, knee) was definitely playing I would have the Wings favored outright on Sunday, but even with the uncertainty I think they make this game competitive enough that I'll take them with the points.

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (available in 89.2% of ESPN leagues) should get extra run on Sunday with Rebekah Gardner (foot) sidelined. Evans moved back to the bench on Friday after starting the previous game, but scored double-digits and played at least 25 minutes in both games. She averaged 11.5 PPG, 4.5 APG and 1.0 SPG in those two outings, and she should get at least as much run again Sunday.

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (available in 91.8% of ESPN leagues) could get extra run on Sunday, depending on the availability of McCowan. McCowan missed the last game after injuring her knee last week, and Dangerfield got the start in her place. In 37 minutes, she scored 17 points with four rebounds, three 3-pointers and two assists.

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces

9 p.m. ET, Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -14

Money line: Lynx (+700), Aces (-1100)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI Win%: Aces (83.7%)

Injury Report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (Out)

Aces: None reported

Fantasy streamer: Tiffany Mitchell (available in 90.2% of ESPN leagues) started in place of Kayla McBride (personal) on Thursday, but should move back to her role off the bench on Sunday. Starting or not, she should still get big minutes on Sunday. Mitchell played 27 minutes off the bench on Tuesday, and in her last two games she has averaged 11.0 PPG, 3.5 APG, 2.5 RPG and 1.0 SPG in 29.0 MPG.