As the 2024 NFL draft plays out, our ESPN Fantasy Football trio of Liz Loza, Matt Bowen and Mike Clay will provide analysis of each skill position player selected in the first three rounds, as well as a first look at their projections for their rookie season.

Will top quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye make noise in their maiden voyage through the league like C.J. Stroud did last season? Will Marvin Harrison Jr. make the biggest impression of this deep wide receiver class, or will Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze put up better numbers in Year 1? Could Brock Bowers match the impact of Sam LaPorta last season?

Where these players land is a critical factor in answering these questions. Check back throughout the first two nights of the NFL draft to see what Liz, Matt and Mike think of this year's rookie class. There's no better time than now to start thinking about the 2024 fantasy football season.