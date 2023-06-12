This past weekend, we saw the retirement ceremonies of two of the best that have ever done it, with Sue Bird in Seattle and Sylvia Fowles in Minnesota. The Storm put Bird's number in the rafters to commemorate arguably the greatest point guard career in WNBA history, while the Lynx honored Fowles as part of the foundation for their four WNBA championships in the 2010s. It's always amazing to watch history being made, and Bird and Fowles made a lot of history during their soon-to-be Hall of Fame careers. Respect.

Now, let's look to some players you should consider adding to help your fantasy hoops teams make their own history this season.

Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks (35.4% rostered in ESPN leagues): Hamby is still struggling with her shot, shooting a would-be (way) career-low of 31.9% since joining the Sparks this season. With that said, since rejoining the starting lineup three games ago, Hamby is settling in as a nightly double-double threat. In those three games, she has averaged 10.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.7 SPG and 1.0 BPG in 29.7 MPG. That is already strong, and if she gets her shot working, she could vault into impact production very quickly.

Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm (9.0% rostered): Horston has scored double-digit points in three straight games and seems to have earned a starting spot for the Storm. In those three games (one start), she has averaged 11.3 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.0 SPG, 1.7 BPG, 1.0 APG and 0.7 3PG. Her defensive numbers are what make her production truly attention-grabbing, and she looks like a potential fantasy hoops starter for as long as she's getting starter minutes.

Sug Sutton, Phoenix Mercury (18.9%): Sutton was in this space a couple weeks back for her play off the bench, but she has stepped up even more since moving into the starting lineup in place of Moriah Jefferson (ankle). In her two starts, Sutton has averaged 13.0 PPG, 8.0 APG, 2.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 0.5 3PG in 33.5 MPG.

Kalani Brown, Dallas Wings (14.7%): Brown has started three straight games in place of Crystal Dangerfield (ankle) and has responded by averaging 11.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG and 0.7 BPG in 26.0 MPG. She did most of her damage in her first start, where she dropped a 17-point,15-rebound double-double, but she has had respectable production in the two starts since. It's unclear how long Dangerfield will be out, so Brown should still be considered more of a streamer than a pure pick-up, but she should be on your fantasy hoops radar right now.

Tianna Hawkins, Washington Mystics (2.7%): Hawkins got the start on Sunday with Elena Delle Donne (neck) out of action and responded with nine points, six rebounds, two steals, one block, one assist and a 3-pointer in 29 minutes. This solid across-the-board production was good for 23 fantasy points, and it's a level that seems repeatable for Hawkins if she continues to get more run. Keep an eye on Delle Donne's status, because Hawkins looks like a streaming option when she starts.