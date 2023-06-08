Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?

Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:

Cheyenne Parker had 25 points and 11 rebounds against the Aces last Friday. It was her first career game with at least 25 points and 10 rebounds. In other Dream news, Aari McDonald will miss three to four weeks with a torn labrum suffered against Las Vegas. The Dream are dealing with a plethora of injuries right now. Taylor Mikesell is suddenly on the fantasy radar and is worth paying attention to moving forward. The rookie is only rostered in 0.2% of ESPN leagues. Over two seasons with Ohio State, Mikesell averaged 17.9 points and made 3.4 3-pointers per game on 44.2% shooting, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors both seasons. She has a chance to make an impact in deeper leagues as a long-range specialist.

In an electrifying showdown on Tuesday night, Alanna Smith and Dana Evans propelled the Sky to a thrilling overtime victory over the Fever. Smith unleashed her full potential, tallying an impressive season-high 38 fantasy points, showcasing why she's a hidden gem (only rostered in 55.1% of ESPN leagues). Despite her prior stints with the Mercury and Fever, it's in the overseas arenas where Smith's talents truly flourished. That success has finally translated to the WNBA, where she made crucial plays when it mattered most. Not to be outdone, Evans also delivered a remarkable season-best performance with 38 fantasy points of her own. Surprisingly, she's only rostered in a mere 12.6% of ESPN leagues. Depending on whether you need a guard or forward, you should consider adding one of them to your fantasy teams.

It's time for fantasy managers to keep a close eye on Rebecca Allen. In Tuesday night's showdown against the Aces, she had an excellent game off the bench, delivering a season-high 39 fantasy points in 21 minutes. Allen's journey hasn't been without challenges. Battling through a series of injuries and setbacks, the Australian guard appears poised to shine for the Sun. Prior to her eighth WNBA season, she endured multiple concussions and a painful incident during the 2022 World Cup that resulted in two broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung. Allen is only rostered in just 35.4% of ESPN leagues. Keep a keen eye on her, as she could be ready to make a significant impact.

Satou Sabally is having a career season. She had 24 points and 10 rebounds against the Mercury on Wednesday night and now has seven straight games with 15+ points and 7+ rebounds this year. Only Chamique Holdsclaw (11) had a longer streak in WNBA history. Sabally has averaged 22.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals so far this season -- all career highs.

In a remarkable performance against the Sky on Tuesday night, Aliyah Boston etched her name in the WNBA record books. The talented rookie joined an elite club as only the second rookie to achieve the extraordinary feat of scoring 25 points and grabbing 10 rebounds while shooting a stunning 80% from the field. It was none other than the legendary Tina Charles who accomplished this milestone back in 2010. With such a stellar start, Boston has emerged as the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year honors, transitioning seamlessly from her dominant college days at South Carolina to the WNBA stage. Her fantasy production has been equally impressive, consistently notching 23 or more points in four out of five games this season. What truly sets her apart, however, is her exceptional efficiency, ranking seventh in Player Efficiency Rating (26.6).

The Aces are on an incredible roll, extending their winning streak to 11 games dating back to last season and marking the second-longest run in franchise history. They're proving their mettle on the road as well, boasting a perfect 5-0 record this season away from home, tied for the fifth best start by a defending champion in league history. A'ja Wilson remains the driving force behind the Aces' success, demonstrating her indispensable value to the team. On Tuesday night against the Sun, Wilson recorded her 38th career game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, the most such games in the league since her debut in 2018. The Aces and Wilson show no signs of slowing down. Fantasy managers should buckle up for the ride.

Jordin Canada has 22 or more fantasy points in four games this season, including two with 30 or more. She's averaged 30.0 minutes per game thus far. Surprisingly, she's still only rostered in 37.0% of ESPN leagues. If you're in need of a guard, Canada is the answer you've been searching for. Meanwhile, Nneka Ogwumike is experiencing a resurgence, delivering her best season in years. She's had three consecutive games with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. This ties the longest streak in Sparks franchise history.

To be candid, Tiffany Mitchell deserves more recognition, as I find myself mentioning her name in my columns week after week. It's truly surprising that she's still available in only 48.3% of ESPN leagues. Let me tell you why she's worth your attention: Mitchell has scored 20 or more fantasy points in four out of her last five games, proving her reliability. With an average of 30.4 minutes per game this season, she's getting substantial playing time. If you're in need of a guard, don't hesitate to add her to your fantasy basketball team.

Breanna Stewart (34.2), Sabrina Ionescu (31.7) and Courtney Vandersloot (31.1) are the only Liberty players averaging 30 or more minutes a game. They're all top-three in fantasy points on New York, too. While the Liberty are a powerhouse in the real WNBA, it's tough to find fantasy value outside of Stewart, Ionescu, and Vandersloot. Curious about Jonquel Jones? Her average of 17.2 fantasy points in just 18.5 minutes per game raises questions. Recovering from a stress fracture, she currently has a smaller workload than her MVP days with the Sun. The Liberty's schedule will determine her playing time and it is best to remain patient if you have her on your fantasy basketball squad.

Diana Taurasi (30.2%) and Brittney Griner (25.9%) are the Mercury's top players, demonstrating their dominance with impressive usage rates. Taurasi, at 41 years old, is putting on a show. Averaging an incredible 32.0 fantasy points and 31.5 minutes per game, she's shouldering a greater load with Skylar Diggins-Smith on maternity leave. Meanwhile, keep an eye on Sug Sutton, a rising star flying under the radar in fantasy. She's only rostered in 14.3% of ESPN leagues. Sutton has scored 19 or more fantasy points in five consecutive games.

In a spectacular comeback, the Storm overcame a daunting 20-point deficit to earn their first win of the season against the Sparks. Jewell Loyd has emerged as Seattle's top fantasy option. Her recent milestone is no small feat, as she joins an elite group as the third player in Storm history to amass an impressive 4,000+ career points. Only Sue Bird (6,803) and Lauren Jackson (6,005) have achieved this. Loyd's contribution to the Storm's success is undeniable, solidifying her place among the franchise's most illustrious scorers.

Elena Delle Donne continues to dazzle, showcasing her scoring prowess by reaching double figures in an impressive eight consecutive games dating back to last season. This season, she's been a fantasy powerhouse, averaging a superb 35.3 points per game. What's even more remarkable is that Delle Donne has appeared to overcome her chronic back injury concerns, playing in every game, including a recent back-to-back. With her health restored, she's primed for success. On the flip side, there's concern for Myisha Hines-Allen, who endured a neck injury during Tuesday's practice. Tianna Hawkins would be on the streaming radar if Hines-Allen misses time.