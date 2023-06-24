Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Saturday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for during today's slate:

9 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -15.5

Money line: Fever (+900), Aces (-1600)

Total: 169 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 90.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 15.4 points

Injury report

Fever: Victoria Vivians (Day-To-Day), Grace Berger (Day-To-Day)

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Kristy Wallace (rostered in 8.7% of ESPN leagues) is a solid option for managers in deeper formats. She's played very well coming off the bench scoring 20+ fantasy points in three of her last four games. While Wallace does not accumulate many points, she contributes to the game in other statistical areas by acting as a facilitator or in an off-ball role on both ends of the floor.

Best bet: Fever +15.5. It is understandable that the Aces are the heavy favorites, especially at home. Las Vegas averages 92.5 points per game while shooting 50.2% from the field and allowing only 76.3 points per game. However, the Fever continue to improve right before our eyes, and one way to quantify this is to look at recent betting trends. Indiana is 7-2 against the spread this season and won the only other time they were an underdog of at least 15.5 points this year. Last time the Aces played the Fever back on June 4th, they beat them, but by only four points.

9 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Storm -2

Money line: Mercury (+118), Storm (-140)

Total: 159 points

BPI prediction:

Storm: 59.1% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.5 points

Injury report

Mercury: Diana Taurasi (GTD), Shey Peddy (Out), Brittney Griner (GTD), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out)

Storm: Arella Guirantes (Day-To-Day), Jordan Horston (Day-To-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Sug Sutton (rostered in 40.8% of ESPN leagues) is still a very good streamer even with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner probable for Saturday night's game. Sutton has played 30+ minutes and scored 20+ fantasy points in four consecutive games. The rookie's been making a name -- which is short for sugar -- for herself in the WNBA so far.

Fantasy streamer: Ivana Dojkic (rostered in 10.7% of ESPN leagues) put together a strong performance on Thursday against the Fever, scoring 20+ fantasy points for the fifth time in the last six games. Adding Dojkic to your fantasy team is a smart move if you're looking for a guard, especially with Jordan Horston questionable due to a shoulder injury.

Best bet: Mercury +2.5. Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner are expected to return on Saturday night for the Mercury, who are on a four-game losing streak. Phoenix is 0-4 against the spread in their last four games. To make matters worse the Mercury are 3-12 against the spread in their last 14 road games. Betting trends suggest backing the Storm, but I recommend going against the grain. The Mercury are well positioned to cover the spread and win the game outright tonight thanks to Taurasi and Griner's return.