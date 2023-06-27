Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

New York Liberty at Connecticut Sun

7 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Liberty -5

Money line: Liberty (-225), Sun (+185)

Total: 166.5 points

BPI prediction:

Sun: 51.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.4 points

Injury report

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (out), Han Xu (out)

Sun: Brionna Jones (out)

Fantasy streamer: Rebecca Allen (rostered in 35.3% of ESPN leagues). Allen will have to step up with Brionna Jones out for the rest of the season. Allen has averaged 6.5 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.5 BPG and 3 3-poiners made over the past two games she's played in place of Jones. -- Jenni LaCroix

Best bet: Over 166.5. The Liberty have hit over five times in their past seven games while the Sun have hit the over in six of their past eight games. Both teams score consistently, reaching 85 points or more in five of their past six games. -- LaCroix

Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx

8 p.m. ET, Target Center, Minneapolis

Line: Lynx -2

Money line: Storm (+115), Lynx (-135)

Total: 162 points

BPI prediction:

Lynx: 58.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.4 points

Injury report

Storm: Jordan Horston (day-to-day)

Lynx: Tiffany Mitchell (out), Jessica Shepard (out), Aerial Powers (out), Diamond Miller (out)

Fantasy streamer: Ivana Dojkic (rostered in 14.4% of ESPN leagues) While Dojkic went undrafted in April, she emerged as a high performer and a consistent fantasy scorer this season with 10-plus fantasy points in each of her past eight games (including five 20-point performances). Since entering Seattle's starting lineup, she has averaged 11.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 SPG and hit nine threes over her past nine games. My suggestion is to pick her up on your roster now while she's much less known by fantasy players. -- LaCroix

Best bet: Lynx Under 81.5. The Lynx have quite a few key injuries to their roster and have struggled over the past four games since both have been out, averaging just 68.7 PPG (league-worst). With Tiffany Mitchell out for Tuesday night (10.5 PPG this season), they could struggle even more on offense. -- LaCroix

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Wings -3.5

Money line: Wings (-170), Mercury (+143)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mercury: 51.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.4 points

Injury report

Wings: Diamond DeShields (out), Lou Lopez Senechal (out)

Mercury: Megan Gustafson (out), Shey Peddy (out), Sophie Cunningham (day-to-day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (rostered in 13.1% of ESPN leagues). Dangerfield has averaged 11.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.3 3PM in 30.9 MPG. She has been playing point guard while Arike Ogunbowale is at shooting guard. Dangerfield should have the ball in her hands at lot more, giving her more opportunity for fantasy production. -- LaCroix

Best bet: Wings -4. The Mercury have lost five straight games, all by 14 or more points. Phoenix just parted ways with their head coach Vanessa Nygaard Sunday and it could impact their play. While the Wings haven't been great either, losing five of their last six games, Dallas has already beaten the Mercury twice this season (both by five or more points). -- LaCroix