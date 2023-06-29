Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Thursday

Eric Moody explains why the over is a good bet for the Thursday night's WNBA game between the Aces and Liberty. (0:31)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

10 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -7

Money line: Liberty (+240), Aces (-305)

Total: 174.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 62.4% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.5 points

Injury report

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson (out), Han Xu (out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Best bet: Liberty +7.0. The Liberty are 5-2 against the spread (ATS) over their past seven games so take advantage of New York as underdogs on Thursday night. This game will feature incredible talent all over the court and both teams rank among the top five in offensive rating and defensive rating. New York has plenty of size in their frontcourt and Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones create problems for Las Vegas. Expect a competitive game that might be a preview of the WNBA Finals.

10 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Fever -3.5

Money line: Fever (-165), Mercury (+140)

Total: 161.5 points

BPI prediction:

Mercury: 58.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.3 points

Injury report

Fever: No injuries reported

Mercury: Shey Peddy (out), Megan Gustafson (out), Sophie Cunningham (day-to-day), Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Fantasy streamer: Michaela Onyenwere (rostered in 39.6% of ESPN leagues) is a shining star on a struggling Mercury team. Onyenwere has played 29-plus minutes and scored 22-plus fantasy points in her past three games.

Fantasy streamer: Erica Wheeler (rostered in 35.1% of ESPN leagues) is a reliable streamer for fantasy managers who need a guard. She has averaged 10.7 points, 5.5 assists and 26.0 minutes over the last 10 games.

Best bet: Fever -3.5. The Mercury have lost 11 of their past 13 games and rank dead last in offensive and defensive rating. Phoenix is 0-6 ATS in their past six game while Indiana is 8-1 on the road ATS. Kelsey Mitchell, NaLyssa Smith, and Aliyah Boston should position the Fever for success on Thursday.

10 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Storm -2

Money line: Lynx (+105), Storm (-125)

Total: 163.5 points

BPI prediction:

Storm: 56.7% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 1.9 points

Injury report

Lynx: Natalie Achonwa (out), Jessica Shepard (out), Aerial Powers (out), Tiffany Mitchell (out)

Storm: Jordan Horston (day-to-day)

Fantasy streamer: Dorka Juhasz (rostered in 52.3% of ESPN leagues) is firmly on the streaming radar with Jessica Shepard out again on Thursday night due to an illness. In the last five games, she has averaged 24.2 minutes and 18 fantasy points.

Fantasy streamer: Ivana Dojkic (rostered in 15.3% of ESPN leagues) has been very consistent across the board for the Storm this season. In the last eight games, she's averaged 11.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. In other words, Dojkic averaged 23.3 fantasy points per game during that period.

Best bet: Lynx +2.0. Minnesota is 4-1 on the road ATS. Minnesota is talented enough to defeat the Storm on their home court. Seattle isn't a strong defensive team, allowing opponents to score 85.4 points and shoot nearly 47% from the field. The Lynx easily defeated the Storm 104-93 on Tuesday. Seattle has now lost three of its last four games. Bettors should back the Lynx on the road.