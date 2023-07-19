Who are the most underrated fantasy options in the WNBA this season?

Here are André Snellings, Eric Moody, Liz Loza and Jennifer LaCroix with the players that stand out to them.

Vandersloot has defied expectations of a fantasy decline, shining alongside stars Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones in New York. With impressive averages of 11.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game, she ranks in the top-25 for total fantasy points. Vandersloot also holds the second-highest number of career games (33) with at least 10 assists and two steals in WNBA history, just behind Ticha Penicheiro (43). She is outperforming her average draft position and should continue to do so for the rest of the season for a Liberty team motivated to win a championship. -- Moody

Vandersloot gets overshadowed by all the superstar names on the Liberty this season, but she has quietly led the WNBA in assists (yet again) and is a nightly double-double threat with five points/assists double-doubles on the season. Outside of points and assists, she also has category season-highs of 8 rebounds, 7 steals, 3 blocks and 2 3-pointers in various games this season.

McCowan left the first game of the season injured, then spent some time away from the Wings competing in the 2023 FIBA Women's Eurobasket. As a result, she didn't rejoin the Wings starting lineup until June 20. But in the five games she's been back, she has been a walking double-double threat with more than a block and a steal per game. -- Snellings

Stevens is rostered in under 80% of ESPN fantasy leagues and has averaged 42 fantasy points per game over her last seven efforts (20.2 fantasy points per game on the season). She has recorded double-digit points in five consecutive contests (15.8 per game) while recording 46 total rebounds (9.2 per game) over that time. Stevens figures to remain a key contributor for the Sparks, particularly given Dearica Hamby's ankle issue. -- Loza