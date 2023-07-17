WNBA waiver wire pickups: Five second-half pickups

Team Wilson goes with an interesting strategy in guarding Brittney Griner as they send four defenders to her in the post. (0:17)

The WNBA starts its second half Tuesday after an exciting All-Star Game weekend gave us a record-breaking scoring performance from All-Star MVP Jewell Loyd, two Brittney Griner dunks and a Sabrina Ionescu performance in which she forgot how to miss 3-pointers. The break also gave the league the chance to get some rest and recovery before they return for the rest of the season. Let's take a look at some players that seem poised to outperform their percent-rostered value coming out of the break.

Tianna Hawkins, Washington Mystics (Rostered in 27.0% of ESPN leagues): Hawkins has taken her added opportunity of late and ran with it, averaging 13.8 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.3 APG, 0.8 3PG and a combined steal/block per game in 33.5 MPG in her past four outings. Elena Delle Donne and Shakira Austin have both been missing time, with Delle Donne expected to be out at least two more weeks, so Hawkins should continue to get major run for the foreseeable future.

Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm (16.3%): Horston got a spot start Wednesday in place of Loyd and erupted for 23 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 3-pointers and 2 assists in 35 minutes. Loyd will be back out of break, so you shouldn't expect this type of production from Horston in the short-term. But she's shown that the potential is there, and has produced streamable numbers in her rookie season even coming off the bench. She has fantasy hoops starter upside if she earns a spot in the Storm starting lineup in the second half of the season. She has started five of her first 17 WNBA games, and in those starts has averaged 11.2 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 1.2 APG, 0.8 BPG and 0.6 3PG in 28.4 MPG.

Dulcy Fankam-Mendjiadeu, Seattle Storm (9.6%): Fankam-Mendjiadeu has earned a larger role for the Storm in recent weeks as Mercedes Russell has fallen out of the starting lineup and rotation. Fankam-Mendjiadeu has started the last three games, averaging 12.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.0 BPG and 0.7 SPG in 29.7 MPG during that stretch.

Lindsay Allen, Minnesota Lynx (6.6%): Allen moved into the starting lineup June 27 in place of Tiffany Mitchell, and she has responded with several weeks of strong distribution and solid all-around play. In her past seven games, Allen has averaged 8.7 PPG, 6.3 APG, 2.6 RPG and 1.0 SPG in 28.6 MPG.

Danielle Robinson, Atlanta Dream (5.9%): Robinson is the Dream guard that has stepped up of late, averaging 9.0 PPG, 5.8 APG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 0.5 3PG in 25.5 MPG in her last four outings. Robinson has been starting in place of Aari McDonald, who does not yet have a set return date after missing the last month-plus injured. In the meantime, Robinson is showing she has the all-around game to produce fantasy-worthy numbers.