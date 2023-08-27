Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Sunday

Andre Snellings likes the Wings to cover the spread Sunday against a Mercury team that is without Diana Taurasi. (0:56)

Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun

1 p.m. ET, Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Line: Sun -6

Money line: Sparks (+225), Sun (-278)

Total: 156.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Sun: 77.9% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.7 points

Injury Report

Sparks: Lexie Brown (Out), Nia Clouden (Out), Chiney Ogwumike (Out), Katie Lou Samuelson (Out)

Sun: DiJonai Carrington (Out)

Fantasy streamers: Layshia Clarendon (27.2% rostered in ESPN leagues) had been on a tear, had a down game, then bounced back with another solid performance in her last outing. All told, even with her 6-point performance against the Mercury on Wednesday, Clarendon has still averaged 15.0 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.2 APG, 1.0 3PG and 0.6 SPG in 31.4 MPG in her last five games and is a viable streaming option Sunday. -- Snellings

Rebecca Allen (35.3% rostered) is a role player for the Sun who can contribute modestly in several different categories. She is not someone you would stream with expectations she'll have a monster game, but on a given day she has the potential to put 10 to 25 fantasy points on the board. Over her last seven games, Allen has averaged 9.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.4 BPG, 1.4 3PG, 1.3 APG and 1.1 SPG in 26.3 MPG. -- Snellings

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever

4 p.m. ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Line: Fever -1

Money line: Dream (+100), Fever (-120)

Total: 165 points

BPI Prediction:

Dream: 61.0% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 3.1 points

Injury Report

Dream: Nia Coffey (Out), Allisha Gray (Out)

Fever: Lexie Hull (Day-to-Day)

Fantasy streamer: Danielle Robinson (7.9%) has really stepped up her offense in the last few games with Allisha Gray (out, ankle) dealing with injury. Over her last three games, Robinson has averaged 13.0 PPG, 5.3 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 0.3 3PG in 34.0 MPG. -- Snellings

Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury

6 p.m. ET, Footprint Center, Phoenix

Line: Wings -8.5

Money line: Wings (-455), Mercury (+345)

Total: 164.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Wings: 59.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 2.6 points

Injury Report

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal (Out), Diamond DeShields (Out), Satou Sabally (Day-toDay)

Mercury: Shey Peddy (Out), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Out), Diana Taurasi (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Crystal Dangerfield (12.1%) had a modest six points and four assists in her last outing, but in the five games before she averaged 13.0 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG and 1.0 3PG in 30.8 MPG. That is fantasy flex starter upside for the last Sunday of the scoring period. -- Snellings

Chicago Sky at Seattle Storm

6 p.m. ET, Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Line: Sky -1

Money line: Sky (-115), Storm (-105)

Total: 159.5 points

BPI Prediction:

Storm: 53.3% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 0.9 points

Injury Report

Sky: Rebekah Gardner (Out), Isabelle Harrison (Out)

Storm: Gabby Williams (Out)

Fantasy streamer: Dana Evans (11.4%) has produced two big games and two solid games in her last four outings, averaging out to 14.5 PPG, 4.0 APG, 2.0 3PG and 1.5 RPG in 20.5 MPG in those four games. Her best game in the stretch was on Tuesday, when she dropped 23 points with 8 assists in her last outing against the Storm ... the same opponent she faces on Sunday. -- Snellings