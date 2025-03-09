MMA fans wouldn't have believed that a fight card with both Alex Pereira and Justin Gaethje could fail to meet expectations. It was unthinkable before Saturday, but unfortunately, UFC 313 did just that.

UFC 313 had two fights that flunked and a main event that failed to deliver the thrills that fans wanted to see. Fortunately, the card was salvaged by one of the most devastating knockouts you'll ever witness and a co-main event that had the crowd on its feet. Was that enough to give UFC 313 a passing grade?

Not quite.

After each pay-per-view, we break down and assess the quality of each fight and the fight card itself based on skill displayed, competitiveness and what is at stake. Andreas Hale takes a look at all 10 fights of UFC 313, including the first fight to earn an F-minus.