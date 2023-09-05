WNBA waiver wire: Who to consider for final week of fantasy playoffs

Andre Snellings explains why Dorka Juhasz is one of the top streaming options on the waiver wire for the final week of the fantasy women's basketball playoffs. (0:54)

This is it. The final week of the WNBA regular season and fantasy women's basketball playoffs. It all comes down to this, and if your team is still playing in the finals then I know you know the importance of streaming and roster management. I'm battling in my matchup, trying to steal a win against the team with the best record all season.

So you know that I, just like you, will be scouring the waiver wire all week to find the streamers and late-season contributors that can help put my team over the top. Let's explore some names to know as of today. And, by the way, I hope you had a wonderful season and are already looking forward to doing it again, even better, for 2024!

Aari McDonald, Atlanta Dream (Rostered in 29.6% of ESPN leagues): McDonald is finishing the season strong, whether starting or coming off the bench. She has two straight double-digit scoring efforts, and has averaged 10.8 PPG, 2.8 APG, 1.8 RPG, 1.5 SPG and 1.3 3PG over the past 10 days. McDonald has also played 24.0 MPG in one start and three appearances off the bench.

Karlie Samuelson, Los Angeles Sparks (28.6%): Samuelson has been quietly productive for weeks now, contributing solidly in several categories to produce fantasy numbers even without huge point totals. She has averaged 9.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 2.5 APG, 2.0 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 29.0 MPG over her past six games.

Sug Sutton, Phoenix Mercury (22.7%): Sutton has thrived over the past week, starting in two of her three games with Diana Taurasi out. Taurasi has already been ruled out Tuesday's game, which means Sutton will continue to get minutes. She played at least 32 minutes in each her past three games and averaged 12.7 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.0 RPG, 1.3 3PG and 1.0 SPG in 34.3 MPG.

Jordan Horston, Seattle Storm (21.5%): Horston is finishing her rookie season strong, starting every game over the last month of the season. She doesn't produce a ton of points, but her fantasy contributions are strong due to her rebounding and all-around game. Horston has averaged 6.2 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.6 SPG and 0.8 BPG in 30.4 MPG over her past five games.

Layshia Clarendon, Los Angeles Sparks (14.9%): Clarendon's roster percentage dropped dramatically over the past week while Clarendo was out, but Clarendon returned Sunday after two games out and produced a characteristically strong line of 15 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and a 3-pointer in 33 minutes of action. Clarendon has averaged 14.7 PPG, 4.4 APG, 3.3 RPG, 1.1 SPG and 1.0 3PG in 31.7 MPG over the past month.