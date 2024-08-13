Open Extended Reactions

The international intermission for the WNBA season has concluded, setting the stage for Thursday's three-game return slate ahead of a busy weekend of pro hoops.

Looking to this abbreviated week ahead, finding paths to the Phoenix Mercury roster could prove savvy for fantasy managers, especially as the team claimed the top offensive rating in the league in the five games prior to the Olympic break. The team plays both Thursday and Friday this week, while also netting a second matchup with a leaky Chicago Sky defense on Sunday. This is the only team logging three games amid the shortened week.

With an eye on finding some of the better interim additions for this coming week in WNBA, the selection of streaming candidates below factors in recent rotation, production and usage trends, as well as looming matchup metrics. Players are listed in order of preference.

Sophie Cunningham, G, Phoenix Mercury (Rostered in 48.6% of ESPN Leagues)

The aforementioned Mercury roster merits attention for a potentially strong start to the second half of this uniquely structured season. Cunningham is an option in the backcourt with some scoring pop and the ability to drive results as a shooting specialist. As a floor-spacer next to Diana Taurasi, Cunningham should see rewarding volume from beyond the arc in the Mercury's back-to-back setup beginning Thursday against the Sky.

Jordan Horston, G, Seattle Storm (33.5%)

A top-10 pick out of Tennessee last year, Horston is thriving in her second professional campaign. Most notably, Horston has vaulted to a new tier of production since a shift to the starting lineup in late June. While scoring and rebounding volume have jumped with the minutes, the most valuable fantasy outcome is the elite steal and block rates the rangy combo guard delivers. Horston and the Storm have inviting matchups with two bottom-half defenses this week.

Isabelle Harrison is likely to assume more minutes and see an increase in offensive usage after the Marina Mabrey trade. Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

Isabelle Harrison, F, Chicago Sky (35.1%)

How will the Sky rotation unfold in the wake of the Marina Mabrey trade? Harrison is a candidate to assume more minutes and offensive usage given the void Mabrey's departure creates. Harrison has delivered double-double results in her most recent games, suggesting some upside in a rubber match with the Mercury this week.

Myisha Hines-Allen, F, Washington Mystics (30.8%)

Years removed from her double-digit scoring form, Hines-Allen can still flash with big lines as a key connector for an otherwise young Washington rotation. With the ability to deliver solid scoring, rebounding, and passing metrics in most matchups, it helps Hines-Allen's case that Washington had upped the tempo to fifth in pace over the past the five games prior to the break. This week features two matchups against a solid Lynx defense, although Hines-Allen's workload should offset any concerns.