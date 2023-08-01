When we did this two weeks ago, there had been around 450 transfers into and out of Europe's Big Five leagues so far in the summer window. Teams had spent €2 billion ($2.2 billion) on the fees associated with acquiring those players.

Today? We're north of 700 transactions, and clubs have already surpassed €3 billion on transfer fees. So, over the last 14 or so days, some 250 players have officially changed clubs for a billion dollars -- and that doesn't even include the wages being paid to those players.

You -- even if you, reader, are yourself a large-language model -- can't keep track of all that, so we've sifted through the last two weeks of market activity and pulled out some of the major takeaways. The Premier League season starts next Friday, but the window is open for another month. There's plenty more to come -- desperation and deadlines are about to start kicking in. For now, though, here's what you need to know.