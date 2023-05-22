Messi 300, Guardiola's record 11, Foden overtakes Cantona: stats

It was a big week for teams chasing league titles in European football. Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest, which meant Manchester City became champions for the third straight time. They also won their match against Chelsea and celebrated with the trophy. In LaLiga, Barcelona lost to Real Sociedad but celebrated their title win after the match. Real Madrid also lost their match against Valencia. Vinicius Junior was shown a red card in the match which was marred by racist chants.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich suffered a costly defeat against RB Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund defeated Augsburg to go on top of the table with a two-point advantage. In Serie A, Inter Milan lost to title-winners Napoli while Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi helped PSG beat Auxerre and maintain their six-point lead at the top of Ligue 1.

ESPN's By The Numbers has the best stats:

11

Pep Guardiola has won most top-flight titles in Europe's top five leagues since he took charge of Barcelona in 2008-09. Followed by Massimiliano Allegri (6) and Antonio Conte (5).

5/6

Manchester City are the third team to win the English top-flight in five out of six seasons, after Liverpool (1979, 1980, 1982, 1983, 1984) and Manchester United (1996, 1997, 1999, 2000, 2001).

100

Manchester City have scored 100 goals in home matches this season in all competitions, 34 more than second best Bayern Munich (66) followed by Manchester United (65).

THREE IN A ROW. FIVE IN SIX. SEVEN IN TWELVE. MAN CITY LIFT THE PREMIER LEAGUE TROPHY ONCE AGAIN �� pic.twitter.com/Fx6t27Jgh8 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 21, 2023

10

Pep Guardiola is only the fifth manager to win 10+ major honours in charge of English clubs (5x Premier League, 4x League Cup, 1x FA Cup), after Alex Ferguson, Bob Paisley, George Ramsay and Arsene Wenger. He has done so in just seven seasons with Man City.

5

22-year-old Phil Foden has won five Premier League titles. That's more than Eric Cantona, Didier Drogba, Vincent Kompany (4), Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard and Cristiano Ronaldo (3).

248

Arsenal led the Premier League table for 248 days in 2022-23, the most for a team who failed to win the title in English top-flight league.

6

Brighton's Evan Ferguson has scored six goals in the Premier League this season, three more than any other teenager in the competition.

18%

Nottingham Forest had just 18% possession in their 1-0 victory against Arsenal, which is the lowest on record by a winning side in a Premier League match since 2003-04.

17

David de Gea has secured the Premier League Golden Glove this season with 17 clean sheets.

4

Real Madrid have lost four consecutive away games in all competitions for the third time in the 21st century (after four in February 2002 under Vicente del Bosque and four in October 2018 under Julen Lopetegui).

1

At 22 years and 313 days, Vinicius Junior became the youngest Real Madrid striker to be sent off in a LaLiga game in the 21st century, after Robinho against Sevilla in May 2007 (23y 101d).

Barca lift the LaLiga trophy in front of their home fans ���� pic.twitter.com/KnAxjgt7h1 - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2023

2

Barcelona conceded two goals against Real Sociedad, the same number as in their first 17 games at Camp Nou this season.

22

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski is the top scorer in LaLiga with 22 goals this season. He scored 20+ league goals in 11 of his last 12 seasons including eight consecutive seasons.

13

Antoine Griezmann has 13 assists to his name this season, only Kevin De Bruyne (16) and Lionel Messi (15) have more this season in Europe's top 5 leagues.

200

Ciro Immobile has now been involved in 200 goals for Lazio in Serie A. Since 2004, only Antonio Di Natale (255 - Udinese) and Francesco Totti (244 - Roma) have reached this milestone with a single team.

Ciro Immobile has now been involved in 200 goals for Lazio in Serie A �� ⚽️ 162 Goals

��️ 38 Assists Since 2004, only Di Natale (255) and Totti (244) have reached this milestone with a single team. �� via Opta pic.twitter.com/8zFEoq2pdO - Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) May 21, 2023

19

Napoli have won against 19 different opponents in a single season for the first time in their Serie A history.

21

Rafael Leao has been directly involved in 21 goals (13 goals, 8 assists): his best tally in a single Serie A season. Before him, the last AC Milan player to have had a hand in 20+ goals in a single top-flight season was Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 34, in 2011/12.

1

RB Leipzig secured their first win over Bayern Munich since 2018 (all competitions). This is only their second win in 17 meetings vs. Bayern.

1

For the first time since the 2006-07 campaign, there has been a change at the top of the table in the last two matchdays. Borussia Dortmund have overtaken FC Bayern in the Bundesliga table.

DORTMUND GO TWO POINTS CLEAR OF BAYERN MUNICH HEADING INTO THE FINAL MATCHDAY �� THEY ARE CLOSE TO THE TITLE ���� pic.twitter.com/gzvaiDX5pc - ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 21, 2023

3

Christopher Nkunku became the first player to score in three consecutive Bundesliga away games against Bayern at the Allianz Arena.

82%

According to FiveThirtyEight's SPI, Borussia Dortmund have 82% chance to win the Bundesliga, up from 31% entering the weekend.

2

Kylian Mbappe has scored two goals in two minutes and 14 seconds, the second fastest brace of his career after the 2022 FIFA World Cup final for France against Argentina (1 minute and 35 seconds).

MESSI-RONALDO WATCH

300

Lionel Messi recorded his 300th assist in club career against Auxerre.

(Stats courtesy: ESPN Stats and Information Group)